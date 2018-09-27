PPLT And Platinum Futures Offer Incredible Value

Since 2014, the price of platinum has trailed the other members of the precious metal sector. The last time that the commodity with the nickname "rich man's gold" traded at a higher price than the yellow metal was during that year. Over the past four years, the price of platinum has deteriorated, and the rare precious metal has been in a bear market.

Of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, platinum is the rarest. Platinum is over ten times rarer than gold with only 250 tons of annual production compared with 3000 tons of annual gold output. Platinum occurs deeper in the crust of the earth, so it has a higher cost of production than the yellow metal. When it comes to industrial uses, platinum's density and high resistance to heat mean that the metal has more applications on a per ounce produced basis than gold. Gold production is ubiquitous with output coming from all over the world. When it comes to platinum, only South Africa and Russia produce material amounts of the precious metal, and the only primary production of note in the world comes from South African mines. The low price of platinum has caused production to decline as the market price has slipped below the cost of its production.

This summer, precious metals prices fell under the weight of a rising dollar, the prospects for increasing U.S. interest rates, and a general environment of selling in the commodities asset class. Platinum was one of the worst performing commodities over the recent months as the price fell to a level not seen in years. While platinum trades on the NYMEX futures exchange, the ETFS Physical Platinum product (PPLT) offers an alternative for those who do not trade or invest using the futures arena.

Platinum falls to a decade and a half low

While the price of platinum had been falling steadily, making lower highs and lower lows since August 2011, the summer of 2018 was a particularly ugly time for the precious metal which lost lots of its luster in August.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of platinum declined to a low of $755.70 per ounce in August which was the lowest price of the metal since November 2003. The price of platinum fell marginally below the 2008, post-financial crisis low of $761.80. Price momentum on the monthly chart is in oversold territory, while open interest has been steadily rising. An increase in the open interest metric during periods of falling prices tends to be a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. The price of platinum did not spike to the downside, so monthly historical volatility at 16.04 percent remains at a low level while the slow implosion in platinum continued with a new low this past summer.

After the August low, the price of nearby October NYMEX futures recovered. On Wednesday, September 26 platinum was trading at the $822 per ounce level and was $66.30 above the August bottom making platinum a better performer than gold over the past month.

A turn in the platinum-gold spread

Since the 1970s, platinum has typically traded at a premium to the price of gold.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of nearby platinum minus gold futures contract shows, the premium for platinum reached a high at over $1140 per ounce in 2008 and has traded at a higher price than the yellow metal for the majority of the time making platinum "rich man's gold." However, it 2014 platinum slipped to a discount, and it has not looked back.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the spread basis the October futures contracts show that the most recent low in early July was at the $427.60 per ounce level, but the recent bounce in the price of platinum has caused the spread to rise to $371.00 on September 26. While platinum remains at a historically high discount to the price of gold, it appears that recent price action has provided some relief for the beaten-down precious metal.

Platinum falls to a new low against palladium

While platinum's price position against gold improved over recent weeks, it got a lot worse against another platinum group metal. The gap widened between the prices of platinum and palladium to the highest level since 2001.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart displays, palladium was trading at a $248.90 premium to platinum on September 26 which was the highest level since January 2001. Both platinum and palladium are industrial and precious metals, but platinum has a higher resistance to heat and is a denser metal. Platinum had traded at a high of over a $1600 premium to palladium in 2008 and traded at over a $500 premium from 2003 through 2014. However, in September 2017, the continued selling pressure in the platinum market sent the price below palladium for the first time since 2001, and the discount has been increasing since, reaching a new higher high last week.

Platinum and palladium are both PGMs or platinum group metals. Both have a myriad of industrial applications. The price weakness in platinum compared to palladium has been caused by three primary factors. First, palladium had been less expensive than platinum for many years, and automobile companies favored the cheaper metal for catalytic converters. While diesel-powered cars used platinum-based cat converters, gasoline engines favored palladium-based units. The car manufacturers can use both metals, but they have become addicted to palladium rather than platinum. The second reason is that investment demand in the platinum market has disappeared with the bear market trend that has been in place since 2011. However, the avoidance of platinum as an investment asset came from its sharp decline from over $2300 per ounce in 2008 to lows of under $800 in a matter of months. The price implosion left a bad taste in the mouths of many potential investors in the platinum market. Finally, fewer diesel compared to gasoline-powered engines has bolstered the industrial demand for palladium at the expense of platinum. However, palladium's rise to an all-time high of $1133 per ounce in January 2018 and its recovery from a low of $815.20 this August to its current level at $1071.10 per ounce as of September 26 could be a bullish omen for platinum as industrial users can substitute less expensive platinum for palladium.

Meanwhile, another platinum group metal that does not trade in the futures arena has also made great strides on the upside over the past year which could be a supportive factor for the price of platinum.

Rhodium sends a signal to the PGMs

Rhodium is a platinum group metal that only trades in the physical market. Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum output, and the price strength has been the result of a shortage of the metal created by a decline in platinum production from South Africa.

Source: Kitco

As the chart of the price of rhodium shows, the platinum group metal has risen from under $1000 per ounce last year at this time to its current level at $2425 bid at $2575 offered as of September 26. The wide spread is a sign of the lack of liquidity in the metal that has more than doubled in value over the past year and continued to hit new peaks even as the price of platinum sunk to its lowest price in a decade and a half.

PPLT is the ETF product while NYMEX futures offer the opportunity for delivery without onerous premiums

Rhodium, palladium, and platinum are all platinum group metals that can serve as substitutes for each other. Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum output in South Africa. The price weakness in platinum compared to the two other metals could be telling us that it is only a matter of time until platinum experiences a long-overdue and sharp price correction to the upside. Either industrial users will begin substituting platinum for palladium and rhodium because of the dramatic price differentials or investors and traders will jump all over platinum's value proposition at its current price level.

Buying physical platinum through coin and precious metals dealers can be an expensive affair as small bars and coins tend to trade at very high premiums. To avoid those premiums, I have found that buying nearby contracts of NYMEX futures and standing for delivery of the precious metal helps avoid the onerous premiums in the platinum market. While there are costs involved in taking delivery of a NYMEX warrant and a bar of platinum, they are typically less on a per ounce basis than the premiums for coins and bars via banks and coin dealers around the world. Each NYMEX platinum futures contract represents only 50 ounces of the metal, so at Friday's settlement price of $829.60 per ounce, the total value of a contract was $41,480. I suggest contacting your broker or trading platform for additional information when it comes to standing for delivery of a platinum futures contract.

Meanwhile, the ETFS Physical Platinum product (PPLT) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market. According to its profile, the ETF holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2010 shows, the price range in PPLT has been from $71.92 to $189.20. At a closing price of $78.15 on September 26, the product is close to its lows over the past eight years. With net assets of $488.70 million and an average of 86,540 shares trading each day, PPLT is a liquid instrument that represents price action in the platinum market. Platinum futures dropped from $1199.50 in August 2016 to its current level at $827.20, a decline of 31%. Over the same period, PPLT declined from highs of $113.77 to its current price of $78.45 per share or 31%. The platinum market is in a small contango as deferred futures are higher than nearby contracts. Therefore, rolling a long futures position from one month to the next can involve some costs. When it comes to the PPLT, since the ETF holds physical metal, it must pay storage and insurance costs which are commensurate with the current levels of deferred premiums in the futures market. Therefore, when it comes to the ETF product, PPLT is highly correlated with the price of the commodity in both the physical and futures markets.

I believe that the price action in palladium and rhodium, and the turn in the platinum-gold spread present a compelling case that platinum offers incredible value at its current price level for both investors and traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.