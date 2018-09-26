KeyCorp: Time For A Pause

Despite seeing a double-digit EPS growth over the next two years, we think the shares are fairly valued for now and downgrade our rating to "neutral".

KeyCorp has been our high conviction idea into 2017 among the regional lenders and has performed well for the past couple of years.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been our high conviction idea into 2017 and has performed well for the past few years. The shares also slightly outperformed the financial sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) on a yoy basis despite the poor returns recorded over the past month. While we are still of the view that the acquisition of First Niagara is likely to serve more fruits to reap in the long-run, we now think the future earnings growth is already reflected in the current valuations, thus we down our rating on the stock to “neutral” with a PT of $22.

Our loan growth expectations are better for KeyCorp when compared to the other regional banks mainly on the ground of the First Niagara acquisition, which we believe made the bank gain powerful competitive advantage over its peers, particularly in corporate banking considering the 8.8% annual rise in average C&I loan book during 1H 2018 which has way outperformed the industry average. We see the commercial and industrial lending as the best working leg of the U.S. banking system (see the chart here for the annual change of C&I loans for top 100 banks ranked by assets) and this has been where KeyCorp has been strong. We expect being well positioned in this expanding area to pan out well in the medium term for KeyCorp.

The interest earned on business lending brings quality to the bank’s interest income statement but quality always comes with a cost. New production in KeyCorp’s commercial loan deals are mostly funded by borrowings which has seemed to been detrimental for earnings owing to the higher rates they carry. This, coupled with the seasonal deposit outflows, resulted in a more pricey liabilities book for the bank overall. While we expect to see deposit base strengthening in quarters to come, rising deposit betas will absolutely limit the margin acceleration to some extent. Still, with the help of a friendly interest rate environment backed by the Fed tightening, we expect the bank’s NIM to move towards 3.35% by 2020-end.

Fee generation has been relatively strong in KeyCorp primarily driven by the solid growth in investment banking and debt placement fees. We get a whiff of more momentum here given the delightful market positioning of the bank. Our base scenario includes double-digit growth for this item over the next two years which envisages roughly $200 million being added to total non-interest income annually for the next two fiscal years to come.

KeyCorp has operated with higher expenses when compared to its peers mostly due to the merger related expenditures, but this year is likely to mark the end of this malign trend as the negative impact of acquisition on expenses is fading. The management targets to decrease the efficiency ratio by reducing the number of branches, renewing vendor contracts and some other measures. We believe that cost saving efforts would more than offset the inflationary pressures and non-interest expense growth would be outpaced by the rise in revenues.

The constructive comments by the management during the latest earnings call and the encouraging macro data make us think that there should be tailwinds for KeyCorp from a credit quality perspective. We expect the net charge-offs to remain stable as of total loan book in the coming years which would mean provision buildings should be in align with the growth in loan balances.

Ultimately, we see KeyCorp delivering 12% EPS CAGR 2019-20 with ROATCEs averaging 12.3% (based on the predictions of 2019E EPS of $1.85 and 2020E EPS of $2.25). Incorporated with CoE of 9% derived from 5% equity risk premium, 1.2x beta and 3% risk-free rate, we think the shares should be fairly valued at 1.5x P/TBV, or $22 per share once a long-term growth rate of 3% is considered. Our PT only offer a potential upside of 6% from the current stock price which we do not find attractive enough to build more positions and move to a neutral view on KeyCorp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.