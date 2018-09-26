Pepsi's Earnings: Look Beyond The Results Of The Quarter

However, the decision to buy or not PEP should not revolve around a discussion about the upcoming quarter results, in my view.

Pepsi's earnings day is right around the corner, and I believe the Street is a bit too cautious about 3Q18 revenues.

It's just about time for beverage and snack company PepsiCo (PEP) to unveil the results of its most recent quarter.

The earnings report is scheduled to come out on Tuesday, October 2nd, before the opening bell. I think the Street is once again expecting little of the New York-based packaged food powerhouse in terms of sales, which are estimated to come in at $16.4 billion for a timid 0.9% YOY top-line growth. Adjusted EPS consensus of $1.57 suggests an improvement of nearly a dime over year-ago levels, possibly pointing at optimism over margin resilience.

My expectations for the quarter

On my end, I once again believe that the Frito Lay and the international businesses will provide the support that Quaker and beverages in North America will most likely lack. The revenue uplift will probably be skewed toward pricing, with volume continuing to suffer from the known consumer trends that favor non-sugary drinks - especially in the large North American market. Unlike what the Street's consensus seems to imply, I do not believe Pepsi will come close to falling short of its revenue guidance of 2.3% revenue growth for the full year.

The profitability side of the puzzle is a bit trickier to model, in my view. Gross margin of 54.8% in 2Q18 was not bad for a consumer staples company, but it still deteriorated YOY on the back of higher costs of production (i.e. raw material, labor, transportation). This time, I think the headwinds could be partially offset by the continuing revenue mix shift toward the higher-margin Frito Lay business and the expected pricing resilience, but I still anticipate a 38-bp slide over 2017 levels.

On the opex end of the equation, I'm hopeful that SG&A will grow at a slightly lower pace than revenues. I run the risk of being wrong, however, as marketing expenses needed to support product introductions (e.g. healthier beverage and snack options) and, soon, the integration of SodaStream (SODA), will likely contribute with some downward pressure this time and in upcoming quarters.

See my summarized P&L estimate below. Notice how I seem more bullish than analysts on revenue generation, but remain cautious on margin improvement.

On the stock

Let's set aside the conversation about 3Q18 results. Do I think investors should rush and load up on PEP ahead of the print? Is there a short-term, catalyst-driven opportunity in buying this stock now? Not necessarily.

Buying PEP, in my view, is a lot less about timing the right entry point and riding a strong updraft, and more about a strategic approach to investing. In other words, the decision to buy or not PEP should not revolve around a discussion about the upcoming quarter results, in my opinion. The graph below may help to illustrate my point.

Notice that, over the past 10-year period that includes the bulk of the 2008 Great Recession, PEP has performed relatively well, on a risk-adjusted basis (despite softness in the past two years). Maybe more importantly, the stock has had a history of not behaving much like the broad stock market, which makes this name a valuable one to own in the context of a balanced portfolio that seeks lower correlation with equities.

For these reasons, I believe PEP is a stock worth looking further into. It does not hurt that the business appears to be performing solidly, even if not excitingly. Given the company's further diversification into the snack business, international markets, and the recent acquisition of SodaStream that moves the parent company farther away from sugary beverages sold in the mature North America market, I believe the stock's 19.7x current-year earnings multiple that's lower than peer Coke's (KO) 22.1x looks enticing and highly justifiable to me.

