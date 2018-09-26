Kodiak Sciences Readies $126 Million U.S. IPO

KOD has promising trial results to date, but the IPO isn't cheap.

The firm is developing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various forms of retinal diseases.

Kodiak Sciences filed proposed terms to sell $126 million of common stock in an IPO.

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) intends to raise $126 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of retinal disease drug candidates.

The KOD IPO has a somewhat pricey valuation, significant debt, and no collaboration partners.

Company and Technology

Palo Alto, California,-based Kodiak Sciences was founded in 2009 to specialize in the design and development of therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Victor Perlroth, who was previously Venture Partner at MPM Capital.

The company’s lead drug candidate is KSI-301, a biologic therapy built using the company’s antibody biopolymer conjugate (ABC) platform, which is designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissues.

If approved, KSI-301 has the potential to become an important anti-VEGF therapy in wet age-related macular degeneration ((Wet AMD)) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). A Phase 1 clinical trial for this drug was initiated in July 2018 in the U.S.

The company’s second drug candidate, KSI-50, is a dual inhibitor biologic in pre-trial development that promises to block activation of both VEGF and IL-6 and is potentially suitable as a next-generation therapy for the treatment and prevention of neovascular retinal diseases such as wet AMD and DR.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Kodiak Sciences have included Baker Bros. Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, ArrowMark Partners. (Source: CrunchBase & S-1/A)

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Global Data, the global Age-related Macular Degeneration market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $11.5 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 8.9% during the period between 2016 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the development of new therapies for the treatment of geographic atrophy, AMD, dry AMD, and wet AMD.

Major competitors that provide or are developing therapies for AMD include:

Novartis (NVS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Ophthotech (OPHT)

Allergan (AGN)

Financial Performance

KOD’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in development in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses related to advancing its pipeline through the regulatory process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: KOD S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $17.6 million in cash and $55.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

KOD intends to sell nine million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $126 million.

Certain affiliates of existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $62.5 million at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO and is typical of the current environment for life science firm IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $478 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25.45%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately $40 million to advance KSI-301 through completion of enrollment of the global Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S., EU and rest of the world in patients with wet AMD as well as through completion of a Phase 1b clinical trial; Approximately $25 million to advance KSI-301 into Phase 2 clinical trials in China for wet AMD and DME/DR and through an administrative interim analysis in each of the studies (anticipated to occur when approximately 200 patients have completed approximately six months of treatment duration, per study); Approximately $15 million to advance KSI-301 into the global Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S., EU and rest of the world in patients with DME/DR; Approximately $15 million toward research and development of our pipeline including KSI-501, and to initiate additional clinical studies in ophthalmology; and The remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and Chardan.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 3, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.