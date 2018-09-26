Epizyme: An Updated Investment Thesis

We take a look at recent events and what's ahead for Epizyme in the paragraphs below.

Despite that and myriad positive analyst commentary this week, the beaten down shares have done little so far on the week.

"Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to get the truth back.” ― Gore Vidal

On Monday, the FDA announced it had lifted the partial clinical hold on U.S. enrollment of new patients in tazemetostat clinical trials, including the FL EZH2-activating mutation cohort in its Phase 2 non-Hodgkin lymphoma study. This was good news for Epizyme (EPZM) which is developing tazemetostat. This compound is an orally administered, potentially first-in-class, small molecule EZH2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple types of lymphoma and other genetically defined tumors.

The stock shot up some 25% in early pre-market trading on Monday but gave all of that back during the rest of the trading day. The shares now stand basically at the same levels as prior to the FDA announcement.

However, the stock remains depressed from where it began the year as can be seen from the chart above.

Analysts were more optimistic on the lifting of the hold than the market was yesterday. Five analyst firms, including Citigroup and Cowen & Co., have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on EPZM since the FDA news broke. Price targets proffered ranged between $25 to $30. Leerink Partners seems to be the lone holdout, reissuing a Hold rating and $11 price target on Epizyme yesterday.

Here is the color from Oppenheimer which maintained its Buy rating and $27 price target on Epizyme Monday.

"This announcement of the partial clinical hold being lifted by FDA supports our outlook for tazemetostat. Tazemetostat is currently being studied in clinical programs in INI-1 negative tumors, synovial sarcomas, follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and mesothelioma. While the partial clinical hold may have delayed enrollment in some studies, these are not currently factored into our outlook; therefore, the hold had little impact on our outlook. The news removes a regulatory overhang and supports our outlook for Epizyme.”

SunTrust Robinson also raised its price target to $25 from $20 on Epizyme after the FDA hold was lifted on Monday. SunTrust's analyst "notes that the company has not announced any substantial changes to the trial design or patient population, but rather will increase patient monitoring after updating its exclusion criteria for new patient enrollment. The New Drug Application submission for tazemetostat in the treatment of epithelioid sarcoma expected in the first half of 2019 remains on track".

The next potential catalyst for Epizyme is during the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer that runs from October 19th through the 23rd in Germany. The company will be presenting Phase 2 data for tazemetostat to treat Epithelioid Sarcoma at that event. Epithelioid Sarcoma is a rare soft tissue sarcoma in young adults involving the upper extremities 60% of the time.

Source: Company Website

As can be seen above, Epizyme is developing multiple compounds. However, tazemetostat is only one that has reached mid-stage development. As such, it is key to Epizyme's near- and medium-term future at least. At its second-quarter conference call, management stated that its existing cash and marketable securities would be sufficient to fund its planned operations into the fourth quarter of 2019. However, I would not be surprised if the company did some sort of equity raise in coming months.

That said, Epizyme seems to offer an attractive risk/reward profile at current trading levels. Accumulating an initial stake via equity or using a Buy-Write option strategy appears favorable.

"Media should be colorful in what it presents, but when it comes to the truth it should be black & white with no shades in-between.” ― Anthony T. Hincks

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.