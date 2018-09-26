SolarWinds Begins $500 Million U.S. IPO Plan

I'll provide an update when we learn more details on the IPO from management.

SWI has grown topline revenue since its take-private a few years ago, but has a significant debt and accruing dividend load from its private equity owners.

The company sells IT management software and services to enterprises.

SolarWinds has filed to raise $500 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

SolarWinds (SWI) intends to raise gross proceeds of $500 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides IT infrastructure software for a range of network, systems, database, and security management functions.

SWI is growing topline revenue at a decelerating rate and has a heavy debt and accruing dividend load typical of private equity-owned IPO candidates.

Austin, Texas-based SolarWinds was founded in 1999 to develop and provide IT infrastructure management services to organizations of any size.

Management is headed by President and CEO Kevin B. Thompson, who has been with the firm since 2006 and was previously CVP and CFO at SAS.

SolarWinds continuously engage with technology professionals to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available on-premise, public and private cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures.

With the gained insight, the company has managed to build products that solve IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved.

Original investors in SolarWinds include Bain Capital Ventures, Austin Ventures, and Insight Venture Partners. The firm was taken private in 2015 by private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake for $4.5 billion.

Customer Acquisition

The company markets and sells products directly to technology professionals with a high-velocity, low-touch digital marketing, and direct inside sales approach that they call “selling from the inside.”

SWI’s sales team gains insight from their THWACK community with over 150,000 registered users and manages this data to products according to SolarWinds’ standardized pricing and contract terms.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the table below shows, indicating increased efficiencies since 2016:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 27.4% 2017 28.2% 2016 45.3%

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global remote infrastructure management market was valued at $23.65 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $41.27 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 11.8% during the period between 2018 and 2022.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing need for seamless, value-added, and reliable Quality of Service (QoS).

The storage management segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share and is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the increasing need among enterprises for managing servers remotely and monitoring servers for any risk or attack.

Major competitors that provide or are developing IT infrastructure management software include:

HCL Technologies (HCLTECH.NS)

Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS)

Capgemini (CAP.PA)

Sensiple

Nityo Infotech

Locuz

SolarWinds operates in several IT management service provider categories.

Financial Performance

SWI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

High and growing gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $398.6 million, 17.0% increase vs. prior

2017: $728.0 million, 55.1% increase vs. prior

2016: $469.4 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $275.8 million

2017: $496.3 million

2016: $263.9 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 69.2%

2017: 68.2%

2016: 56.2%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $106.1 million

2017: $95.7 million

2016: $232.7 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $278.1 million in cash and $2.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $98.9 million

IPO Details

SWI intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

"We intend to use our net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures and continued investments in our growth strategies [...] and to repay [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] of the borrowings outstanding under our second lien term loan. As of June 30, 2018, we had $315.0 million of debt outstanding under our second lien term loan. The second lien term loan matures on February 5, 2025, and bears interest at a variable rate, initially 9.03%. All of the outstanding borrowings under our second lien term loan that were incurred within one year of the date of this prospectus were incurred to refinance outstanding debt."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Nomura Markets, Baird, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

