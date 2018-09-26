Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory

In this article, I will provide a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment grade corporate bonds and high yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at a discount to NAV. The use of leverage in closed-end funds and the fact that they are mostly targeted and used by retail investors make them much more volatile that offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

This week several funds declared monthly distributions:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for October as $0.0417.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for October as $0.0600.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for October as $0.0980.

Moody's Investors Service affirmed the Aa3 ratings of the auction preferred shares issued by Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR).

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) following a tender offer that has reduced the outstanding auction preferred shares in each fund.

The Benchmark

Last week was tough for fixed income investment, but the benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) continues its upward movement. The ETF started the week at $23.15 and finished the week at $23.19.

Source: barchart.com BKLN daily chart (6 months)

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN). SNLN tracks the MarkitiBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid leveraged loans. This week the ETF opened at 18.19 and closed the week at 18.21.

Source: barchart.com SNLN daily chart (6 months)

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US Treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation. The 3-month rate for September 21 was 2.37263 %. Source: global-rates.com

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

At this point, we can see at the top of the table (ACP) and (BSL) with Z-Score 1.50 and 1.10, which means that based on statistics the first one is close to the area where we can consider short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here; so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

I will not review the first two funds for the moment because they invest in CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations) and do not report NAV daily. The 3rd and 4th place in the group is taken from XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) and Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) with 2.94% and 2.52% but the two funds still do not have a statistically significant Z-Score number. Also, these two funds are not leveraged so I do not expect to be very volatile and perform well in short trades.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we have the usual picture for the sector - there are plenty of candidates to choose from. Today I will review a typical fund for the group with high market capitalization($736M) and big average daily volume (408000) Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR). This fund invests at least 80% of net assets in U.S.-dollar-denominated, floating-rate, secured senior loans. Its NAV performance is stable with a YTD return of 3.66 %.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The charts translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Compared to my personal favorites Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) and Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) has a larger discount -12.17%, lower Z-score -1.8 and uses a lower effective leverage from the three funds 27.86%. The distribution rates are as follows (JRO) 7.12%, (NSL) 6.94% and (PPR) 6.02%. As of August 31 the coverage ratio for the Nuveen borders is above 100% and for Voya Prime Rate Trust is 90.80%. The 5-year returns on NAV for (PPR) are 4.32%. This is the credit quality of the portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 7.12%; if we exclude the collateralized loan obligations funds OXLC and ECC, it is 6.63%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have two closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero (XFLT) (HFRO). The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 33.06%. Below I have shown the funds which have above the average effective leverage. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt, also most of these CEFs use leverage and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses. If you try mean reversion trades my advice is to start small and be patient. Also, it is good to have short sale candidates(working as hedging reaction) in case the problems in the sector becomes severe.

Note: This article was originally published on Sept. 23, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

At Trade With Beta we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.