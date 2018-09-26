Michael Kors On The Way To Become An American LVMH

Currently, Michael Kors shares are strongly oversold, and that, with an undervaluation to competitors from the luxury market, provides an opportunity to purchase the company's shares at a very good price.

This acquisition opens up a huge number of opportunities for Michael Kors due to synergistic effect and expansion to the Asian markets.

Versace's revenue for 2017 was $786 million and EBITDA was about $52.5 million. The only external shareholder of the company is Blackstone with a 20% stake.

On the morning of September 25, there was news that Michael Kors (KORS) acquired the Italian fashion company Versace for a total enterprise value of 1.83 billion euros or approximately $2.12 billion. Michael Kors, in turn, after the transaction will be renamed Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI). This acquisition will allow the company to diversify its portfolio of luxury assets, as well as increase the share of sales in Asia and bring additional synergies. In 2017, Michael Kors completed the acquisition of the Jimmy Choo brand for $1.2 billion, after the announcement of the deal, the company's shares added more than 20%, while after the news about the purchase of Versace, company's shares fell by almost 9%.

The financial condition of the company allows for such an acquisition, and the current oversold situation and undervaluation to competitors from the luxury market provide an opportunity to purchase the company's shares at a very good price.

Versace

Versace is an Italian fashion & luxury company. It was founded in 1978 by the Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. After his death in 1997, the company's management passed to his sister - Donatella. Versace is the embodiment of the Italian fashion with a bright and provocative design combined with a Medusa logo.

Business Insider conducted a study of the hottest fashion brands, and Versace took 7th place in it, climbing 21 places since early 2018. The growth of the brand's influence is associated with successful collections, collaborations, and the release of the "American Crime Story" show, which tells the story of the assassination of Gianni Versace.

Based on Reuters data, Versace's revenue for 2017 was $786 million, and EBITDA was about $52.5 million. The only external shareholder of the company is Blackstone with a 20% stake, bought in 2014 with a total valuation of $1.4 billion.

Michael Kors has ambitious plans to develop a joint company whose main goal will be the expansion of the holding into the Asian market. At the moment, only 11% of Michael Kors' revenue comes from the Asian market.

The acquisition of Versace is expected to deliver a number of benefits for our Company, including: Opportunity to help grow our group's revenues to $8.0 billion in the long term

Expand our global luxury group to include three iconic founder-led brands defined by fashion luxury products with a reputation for world-class design and innovation

Diversify our geographic portfolio

Potential to create long-term operational synergies (source)

The diversification that will be achieved after the purchase of Versace, as well as after the purchase of Jimmy Choo, is extremely important for a luxury company since this diversification makes the company more protected from rapidly changing trends in the fashion market. Successful examples of wide diversification are the European holdings LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF).

Financials

The financial position of the company looks very stable. For the first quarter of FY19 ended June 30, the company earned $1.2 billion in revenue +26% Y/Y. Net income increased by 48.5% Y/Y and amounted to $186 million or $1.25 on a per share basis.

Jimmy Choo's revenue exceeded expectations due to strong performance in footwear. Operating profit of Jimmy Choo was $16.1 million.

The balance sheet looks healthy and allows to implement the current acquisition. Long-term debt fell to $554 million from $674 million for the Q4 FY18. Also, during this quarter, management repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares for $100 million.

The current debt load (LT debt/equity ratio is equal to 0.25) has virtually no effect on the company's activities. The coverage of interest payments by operating profit is 33x.

Source: Q1 FY19 Report

Peer Group

Even before the strong fall during Monday trading session, the multiples of Michael Kors had the strong discount to the peer group of American and European companies.

Below is a table with the P/E (for the last 12 months) multiple of Michael Kors and its American competitors and European holdings Kering and LVMH.

Source: Finviz, Investing

The discount to the average P/E multiple in this group is 60%. Almost the same situation with the EV/EBITDA multiple, given that the current debt burden of Michael Kors is much lower than the average in this group.

Conclusion

Versace is a very strong fashion brand, with the purchase of which Michael Kors can start building a large luxury holding like the LVMH. This acquisition opens up a huge number of opportunities for Michael Kors due to synergistic effect and expansion to the Asian markets. The current multiples of the company say that it is strongly undervalued to the luxury market in general, and therefore, now is an excellent time to buy shares of Michael Kors. In the future, it will be very interesting to observe the formation of the first American luxury holding, and it is very likely that, in the coming years, we will see new acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.