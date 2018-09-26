Stable 11% Yield With Pre-IPO VC Tech Exposure For Higher Returns

This article also discusses the potential impact from rising interest rates and the recent total returns from my previously announced purchases of higher quality BDC stocks, including TPVG.

TPVG recently completed an equity offering and this article discusses some of the pros and cons as well as reasons to purchase the stock depending on pricing.

TPVG has rallied 13% since my previous article "11.7% Yield Positioned For Rising Rates And Ready To Rally" partially due to the expected earnings beat for Q2.

TPVG Article Follow-Up:

This article is a follow up to "11.7% Yield Positioned For Rising Rates And Ready To Rally":

As predicted in the article linked above, the stock price for TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) rallied 13% shortly after the article and the company easily beat analyst expected EPS by $0.10 per share. As mentioned in the previous article, TPVG was expected to easily cover its dividend due to prepayment-related income from its $50 million loan to Ring, Inc. driving an effective yield of 17.2% as shown below.

Also predicted in the article, on June 21, 2018, TPVG obtained shareholder approval to reduce its asset coverage requirement from 200% to 150%, effective June 22, 2018.

“Our shareholders approved the lower asset coverage requirements. We thank our shareholders again for their support and as we describe their proxy, we do not plan to change our investment strategy, product mix, security profile or the targeted yield profile, the investments we will make as result of the availability of additional leverage. We see this is providing us with greater flexibility and our ability to continue to meet the strong demand and pipeline we have today and expect to continue to see. We intend to use the additional leverage in a focused and balanced way and in particular, expanded our target leverage ratio range to 0.6 to 1.0. We believe that with this approach we're not materially changing the risk profile for our shareholders while increasing the potential to drive higher returns and equity, through higher net investment income.”

Recent TPVG Equity Offering

On August 9, 2018, TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) announced that it has completed its offering of 6,000,000 shares (plus underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares). Concurrently with the offering, TPVG agreed to sell 200,000 shares of common stock through a private placement to certain affiliates of Colony Capital, Inc. Additionally certain accounts managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. are required to purchase 200,000 shares pursuant to a prior agreement.

Additional details and my takeaways from the announcement:

Net proceeds of $13.70 per share is around 2% premium to NAV as of June 30, 2018.

The company’s investment adviser agreed to bear all of the sales load and to pay to the underwriters an additional supplemental payment of approximately $0.04 per share which reflects the difference between the public offering price of $13.66 per share

Additional capital and larger market cap is a positive for many reasons including attracting institutional investors, increased liquidity and diversifying the portfolio.

Shareholders recently approved the reduction of its asset coverage ratio allowing for increased use leverage and less need to raise equity capital for portfolio growth.

The company has historically struggled to stay fully leveraged due to investing in higher quality companies that prepay resulting in frequent portfolio rotation.

I am expecting continued prepayments in Q3 and Q4 2018 including PillPack, Inc. that was likely repaid subsequent to quarter-end . Since June 30, 2018, TPVG received $59.3 million in early principal prepayments offset by $18.3 million in new investments

that was . Since June 30, 2018, TPVG received $59.3 million in early principal prepayments offset by $18.3 million in new investments The closing date of the offering will require the company to pay the full quarterly dividend on recently issues shares with a negative impact to September 30, 2018, reported NAV.

TPVG Dividend Coverage Discussion

Amazon Inc. recently announced its acquisition of portfolio company PillPack, Inc. that was likely repaid subsequent to quarter-end and will result in additional prepayment-related income in Q3 2018 which is partially reflected in the fair market value marked up $1.3 million over cost as shown below:

Since June 30, 2018, TPVG received $59.3 million in early principal prepayments offset by$18.3 million in new investments so there is a good chance that the company will report earnings closer to the ‘best case’ projections. Its $50 million loan to Ring, Inc. was repaid in Q2 2018 resulting in $3 million of prepayment-related income, driving additional spillover income that was around $0.23 per share before taking into account the recently issued shares (as discussed earlier).

My updated base and worst case projections use conservative assumptions including no benefit from prepayment-related activities with the exception of PillPack, Inc. On a previous call, management indicated that there will likely be additional prepayments such as Rent the Runway that could drive ‘lumpy’ but positive results in the coming quarters.

During the recent call, management indicated that various portfolio companies have raised equity capital and could be used for upcoming prepayments including one of its “top five”:

“During the quarter, six portfolio companies closed new rounds of equity financing. BlueVine raised $60 million in a round led by Menlo Ventures. Cohesity raised $250 million of equity and a round let by SoftBank. CrowdStrike raised another $200 million at a reported $3 billion valuation co-led by Accel and General Atlantic. Fuze raised $150 million in a round led by Summit Partner. Revolut raised $250 million at a reported $1.5 billion valuation led by DST and Toast, $115 million at a reported $1.4 billion valuation led by T. Rowe. On top of that as Jim mentioned Amazon announced its acquisition of PillPack for $1 billion.” “We rotated out of another top five obligor resulting in $3 million of additional investment income this quarter as a result. And we again, expect to put all these prepayment proceeds back to work this quarter and have put $18 million to work so far. Given this progress to-date, our taxable earnings are on track for the second year in a row to exceed our distributions. We continue to be thoughtful about the impact of our continued portfolio growth as well as prepays and our exceptional portfolio as well as the benefits of higher leverage that have kept our quarterly distribution at $0.36 and will continue to re-evaluate based on our outlook and progress.”

However, management also seems confident in the ability to grow the portfolio given the current pipeline and unfunded commitments. On March 28, 2018, TPVG received an exemptive order from the SEC to permit co-investment with TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TPC”) and/or investment funds, accounts and investment vehicles managed by TPC that will likely provide increased opportunities for portfolio growth and diversification.

“I know some of the concern was concentration in our larger exposures and so we want to be mindful of some of that feedback and again that with the co-investment relief and the additional leverage will allow us to optimize the portfolio side, so working hard to address some of the concerns associated with our portfolio. I think the bigger picture as Jim talked about the venture equity markets are strong, the venture debt or the demand for venture debt is particularly strong as reflected by the $200 million of signed term sheets I think that was a record low for a quarter for us, for signed term sheets and then $140 million of closed deals. The pipeline is the biggest it's been, so I would say again it's we continue to feel pretty confident in our ability to grow the portfolio on a year-over-year basis and again we're blocking and tackling on a quarter-to-quarter basis.”

Part of management’s optimism is related to the large amounts of VC equity capital that has been raised and will likely be leveraged using debt capital from companies such as TPVG:

“The demand we are experiencing for venture growth stage lending also continues unabated during the quarter. Our originations pipeline for venture growth stage companies again hit a new all-time high at the end of the quarter. There is no lack of deal flow nor are we finding any reduced demand for debt financing. The demand, in fact, has only increased every single quarter since the beginning of 2017.”

As discussed in previous articles, there was a large amount early repayments in Q1 and Q2 2017 resulting in a portfolio of $254 million and the lowest since 2015. However, over the last four quarters, the company has been able to grow the portfolio that is now almost $400 million.

My primary concerns are mostly related to dividend coverage from recurring sources without onetime prepayment-related income. The company has easily covered its dividend during the quarters with prepayment-related income. However, for Q2/Q4 2016 and Q3/Q4 2017, the company did not benefit from prepayments and was not able to cover its quarterly dividend.

Management has been working to reduce its effective borrowing rates that mostly recently included reducing its unused facility fees from 0.75% to 0.50%. On July 11, 2017, TPVG announced the pricing and issuance of $65 million of 5.75% notes due 2022 trade on the NYSE under the symbol “TPVY” with the proceeds used to refinance the previous notes “TPVZ” at 6.75% resulting in lower borrowing rates. The company ultimately issued $74.8 million of notes (includes over-allotment).

I have included TPVY in the BDC Google Sheets along with Gladstone Investment's (GAIN) preferred stocks (GAINM) and the recently issued (NASDAQ:GAINL), all of which have current effective yields of around 6%.

TPVG Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

Source: FRED

Later today, the Fed will likely hike by another 25 basis points:

Source: CME Group

As of June 30, 2018, around 57% of TPVG's portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, all of which are subject to interest-rate floors and 54% of borrowings at variable rates.

TPVG Risk Profile Update

TPVG has warrant positions in high growth sectors that could drive NAV per share growth and/or special dividends. TPVG provides financing primarily to venture capital ("VC") backed technology companies at the venture growth stage, similar to HTGC and HRZN.

For Q2 2018, NAV per share increased by 0.8% or $0.11 per share (from $13.34 to $13.45) due to overearning the dividend and its equity investment in PillPack, Inc. being marked (as shown below) up offset by unrealized losses on multiple investments including Munchery, Inc..

Q. “On PillPack I'm not sure if you can answer this but obviously saw you guys talk about that getting repaid in the third quarter, there is nice 9% end of term payment. I also saw you guys have an equity. Do you guys expect that to appreciate in the third quarter and can you give us any sense of what sort of gain you guys are anticipating with that sale?” A. “I think overall we've written up the position to what the exit value was because it was an announced transaction relatively earlier in the quarter, so this wasn't something new to us, so I think come back to the quarter.”

Source: TPVG Earnings Call Transcript

Portfolio credit quality declined slightly due to Munchery, Inc. ($3.1 million cost; $2.5 million FV) being downgraded to ‘Category 4’ needing close attention along with Mind Candy ($10.8 million cost; $8.4 million FV) which is a video game developer for kids.

“At June 30 the weighted average internal credit rating of the debt investment portfolio was 1.92 as compared to 2.03 at the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, we removed $50 million of loans from category two, due to prepays. We added $53 million of new loans to category two, upgraded two customers PillPack and BlueVine with a combined principal balance of $45 million from category two to category one and downgraded one customer, with a principal balance of $3 million from category three to category four.” Q. “On the two orange, which I - is Munchery and I assume still Mind Candy, any update on the what you guys are doing to help realize the value of those?” A. “Yes, we continue to work actively with the companies investors and help them kind of as they reposition themselves and so I'd say we continue these very active, as they optimize the businesses. I don't think there are any public updates specifically to those companies but they're hard at work.”

I consider TPVG to have a safer-than-average risk profile due to mostly 1st lien positions with VC equity support. Its portfolio is 95% debt investments structured as ‘growth capital loans’ or ‘equipment financing’ and mostly backed by a senior position on all assets (see below), typically with warrants that provide upside potential.

However, TPVG currently has portfolio concentration risk that management is actively working and likely one of the reasons for the recent equity offering. As discussed earlier, one or more of its larger investments likely repaid already in Q3 2018 and management is working to diversify the portfolio including the ability to co-invest across the broader platform:

From previous quarter: “We recognize that our portfolio is currently concentrated in some very exciting but large positions. To be clear, we view these are some of the very best deals in the venture market and clearly others do considering Amazon's acquisition of Ring which is our largest funded investment as of Q1 at $50 million. Our remaining large positions Rent the Runway, FinancialForce, View and WorldRemit are all very robust companies that have each raised hundreds of millions of equity capital with an average LTV under 7% and an average transaction yield of 16%. More importantly they continue to raise additional capital. WorldRemit announced the round in Q4 and Rent the Runway just announced a round today and we believe these are all likely to be IPO candidates for attractive M&A targets in the next couple of years. We do however believe we'll diversify our portfolio in several ways, the simplest of course is by increasing total portfolio of size which we are very confident that will achieve this year. We also expect to diversify the portfolio through potential co-investment, joint venture and syndication partnerships among us, our sponsor TriplePoint Capital and our strategic partners.”

Also, 10.5% of growth capital loans are with borrowers that have other facilities in a senior position to TPVG:

From 10-Q:“Growth capital loans in which the borrower held a term loan facility, with or without an accompanying revolving loan, in priority to our senior lien represent approximately 10.5% and 22.5% of the debt investments at fair value as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively”

A large part of my BDC Risk Profiles analysis takes into account the need to “reach for yield” as well as the need to grow the portfolio. As mentioned in previous reports, the company is frequently impacted by “higher-than-anticipated prepayments driving higher onetime prepayment-related income” but lower portfolio growth and dividend coverage from recurring interest income. One of my concerns is the accrual of the end of term (“EOT”) payment that ranges from 2% to 12% and provides higher effective yields as discussed earlier. EOT payments provide upside potential when loans are repaid earlier including the previous repayments from Simplivity, Inc., Fuze, Jet.com, Hayneedle, Inc., Thrillst Media Group and EndoChoice. However, this contractual payment is accrued and added to income but not paid in cash until the loan is repaid. It should be noted that there are non-cash expenses related to amortization of credit facility fees to ease concerns of non-cash portions of income.

Reasons to Invest in TPVG

Portfolio diversification for VC-backed technology pre-IPO exposure

Much higher-than-average dividend yield (currently 10.8%) especially after taking into account quality of management and investor-friendly fee agreement discussed below.

Higher credit quality portfolio with potential NAV improvement/growth

Rising interest rates will likely help to offset yield compression

TPVG has an investor-friendly fee structure that protects total returns to shareholders on a cumulative basis by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income incentive fees (“total return hurdle”) and management is not paid incentive fees until investors earn an 8% annual return on equity since its IPO.

I consider TPVG to have higher quality management for a few reasons including previous share repurchases, accretive (or net neutral) equity offerings, not requested approval to issue shares below NAV and the previously discussed fee agreement. Also, as discussed earlier, management has previous acquired an additional $1 million of stock in conjunction with the recent private equity offering bringing in additional long-term investors that are obligated to purchase another 200,000 shares.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points including RSI near 30 .

. Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

