American Homes 4 Rent: This 6.25% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all securities, issued by American Homes 4 Rent, does AMH-H stands?

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus. For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

American Homes 4 Rent 6.25% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-H) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.25%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/19/2023. Currently, the new issue trades at its par value at a price of $25.02 and has a 6.25% Current Yield and a 6.27% Yield-to-Call. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.20% and 5.22%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company description from Reuters:

American Homes 4 Rent, incorporated on October 19, 2012, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 48,422 single-family properties in 22 states, including 1,119 properties held for sale, and had an additional 47 properties in escrow that it intended to acquire. The Company has an integrated operating platform that offers property management, acquisitions, construction, marketing, leasing, financial and administrative functions. The Company is externally managed and advised by American Homes 4 Rent Advisor, LLC (the Advisor), and the leasing, managing and advertising of its properties is overseen and directed by American Homes 4 Rent Management Holdings, LLC (the Property Manager), both of which are subsidiaries of American Homes 4 Rent, LLC (AH LLC). The Company may seek to invest in condominium units, townhouses and real estate-related debt investments. The Company's investments may be made directly or through investment vehicles with third-party investors. In addition to individual property purchases, the Company may pursue bulk acquisitions from financial institutions, government agencies and competitors. The Company focuses on areas with above average median household incomes, school districts and access to lifestyle amenities. The Company is focusing on acquiring single-family homes in selected sub-markets of metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) within various states of the United States. The Company purchases properties through a range of acquisition channels, including foreclosure auctions, broker sales and portfolio (BULK) sales.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AMH:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017 the common stock has paid а $0.20 yearly dividend. With a market price of $22.30, the current yield of AMH is at 0.90%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $59.2M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series H preferred stock) of the company is around $54.18M.

In addition, AMH has a market capitalization of around $6.58B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of American Homes 4 Rent's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, AMH had a total debt of $2.67B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series H preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $767M.

The American Homes 4 Rent Family

Source: Author's database

AMH has 4 more outstanding preferred stocks:

American Homes 4 Rent 6.50% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-D)

American Homes 4 Rent, 6.35% Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-E)

American Homes 4 Rent, 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeem Perp Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-F)

American Homes 4 Rent, 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeem Perp Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-G)

In the following bubble charts, I'll compare the newly issued Series H Preferred Stock with the rest of its "brothers":

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With Yield-to-Worst of the newly issued preferred stock of 6.25%, AMH-H is the worst option at the moment, compared with Yield-to-Worst of 6.49%, 6.42%, 6.28%, and 6.34% of the other preferred stocks of the group - AMH-D, AMH-E, AMH-F, and AMH-G, respectively. Still, the yield spread between them is too narrow to give a strong advantage of any of them, so from an investment standpoint - in case that you like the company - there is little difference as to which one you will choose.

Furthermore, there are 2 Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The 2028 Corporate Bond is the more suitable for comparison with the newly issued preferred stock, despite the fact it has 5 years more to its maturity.

Source: FINRA | AMH4594336

AMH4594336 is rated a 'BBB-' from Standard & Poor's and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.727%. This should be compared to the 6.27% Yield-to-Call of AMH-H, but when making that comparison, do remember that AMH-H's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. Still, there is a yield spread of 1.5% between the two securities which can be justified by the higher rank and rating of the bond.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Residential" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, here is a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below you can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL, as this company has a lot of problems right now:

Source: Author's database

In the following chart, I'll remove the preferred stocks, issued by WPG.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, if we take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

I will add one more condition - these preferred stocks that are rated by Standard & Poor's:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

For a better view, WPG-H and WPG-I are excluded again from the chart, as their Yield-to-Call is 124% and 253%, respectively. DDR-J and DDR-K are also excluded because of their 42% and 86% Yield-to-Call.

Special Redemption Option upon a Change of Control

As per the FWP Filing by Americal Homes 4 Rent:

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement), the Issuer may redeem for cash, in whole or in part, the Series H Preferred Shares within 120 days after the date on which such Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption.

Use of Proceeds

As per the 424B5 Filing by American Homes 4 Rent:

We intend to contribute the net proceeds we receive from this offering to our operating partnership in exchange for % Series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred operating partnership units. Our operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds received from our contribution to fund the exchange for cash of the $115.0 million face value of outstanding 3.25% exchangeable senior notes due November 15, 2018. Our operating partnership intends to use any remaining net proceeds from our contribution to acquire single-family properties and for general corporate purposes, including repurchases of the Company's securities.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

If the market capitalization of the newly issued preferred stock stays over $100M (market price has to be over $25), it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also, the average monthly volume of AMH-H for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock AMH-H. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.