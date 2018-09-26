Technically Speaking For September 26

The markets aren't getting any confirmation from the riskier averages (the QQQ or the IWM).

It's Fed day! Let's see what they said and did today, shall we [empahsis added]?

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in August indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a strong rate. Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Household spending and business fixed investment have grown strongly. On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy remain near 2 percent. Indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.

Shorter Fed: the economy is in great shape. Broader observation: the labor market is in the best shape it's been for decades (see the really cool labor market spider chart from the Atlanta Fed if you don't believe me). Consumers are still spending, as are businesses. Corporate profits are very strong. And inflation -- after years of confounding economists -- has risen to around the 2% level. It really doesn't get much better than this. Right now, the Fed should be popping the champagne corks.

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term. Risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced.

Shorter Fed: we're still raising rates. Really -- we're still raising rates.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

Usually, the Fed will have a "tell"; the statement will contain information that targets a specific economic number (or set of numbers) that they deem to be very important. They didn't do that here. We basically have the Fed saying, "Hey! we're going to watch all the incoming data" which is what they do anyway.

The decision was unanimous.

Here is the latest dot plot that shows where the Fed thinks rates will be as based on the projections of the Fed members:

According to this plot, we can expect at least one more rate hike this year. And next year, two is more than likely, while three or four are not off the table. Assuming that we get a minimum of one more this year and two next year, the short-end of the curve will be at/near 3%. Assuming the 10-year remains at current levels, we could see a close to inverted curve by the end of next year. This is a pretty key reason why I recently upped my recession percentage (shameless plug for a previous story).

Right now, the big issue with the market is that lack of follow-through from the riskier indexes. While the SPY and DIA have done well, setting new highs, other indexes have lagged. The IWM is moving modestly lower; the QQQ is lackluster. So, what we really need is a gang-buster day when all the indexes move higher.

That's not what happened today:

The IWM was the worst-performing index, falling nearly 1%. Worst of all, it broke support:

Today, prices moved through 169.14 -- the highs from mid-June. They are also right at technical support from the short-term rally connecting the lows from late June and late July.

The QQQs were up marginally. But they are still weak technically:

Prices for the QQQ are still below bouncing below the trendline

So, we still have a market that desperately needs reassurance from all the other averages, but isn't getting any.

