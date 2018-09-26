Asanko Gold: New Life After Joint Venture With Gold Fields

Following a look at Gold Fields (GFI) (see here), it was natural to take a closer look at Asanko Gold (AKG) since Gold Fields has recently entered into a 50/50 joint-venture in Asanko's Ghanaian assets. Without further ado, let's discuss Asanko, which, in my view, is a very interesting case.

Source: Asanko website

Asanko's main asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that is located in Ghana. The mine consists of 11 open pit deposits. Currently, 3 deposits are being mined: Nkran, Dynamite Hill, and Akwasiso. The company is currently working on bringing the fourth pit, Esaase, into production.

Source: Asanko website

The company has previously had problems with delivering on its guidance for the mine. At the end of 2016, the company guided for gold production of 230,000-240,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $810-840 per ounce. This never came true. The company's 2017 production was 205,047 ounces of gold at AISC of $1007 per ounce. In 2017, prominent short-sellers made profits on the company's misfortunes. Muddy Waters argued that Nkran's geology was flawed and that the company will run out of liquidity in 2018. Asanko refuted the report, but the market sided with the short-seller point of view and the stock had a horrible 2017:

Burdened with debt and subpar financial results, Asanko Gold had to do something. The solution was found in a joint venture with Gold Fields, which was announced in late March 2018. For a 50% in a newly created joint venture that owns 90% of Asanko Gold Mine, Gold Fields agreed to pay $165 million in cash upon closing of the joint venture transaction, $20 million if Esaase development goes according to plan and also $17.6 million for a 9.9% private placement in Asanko shares at a price of $0.79 per share. The proceeds from the transaction were used to repay $164 million of outstanding debt, making the company debt free.

The joint venture move cleared near-term concerns about Asanko's liquidity. First quarter results showed production of 48,229 ounces of gold at AISC of $1226 per ounce. Second-quarter results were better: gold production of 51,785 ounces at AISC of $1068 per ounce.

This was a brief history of how the company's stock found itself below the $1.00 mark. Now, let's look at key catalysts.

The mine

The simplified short thesis of 2017 was the following (my interpretation): "Your mine is bad, you will not make it work or run out of money trying to sort things out." In stock trading and investing, the typical challenge for both speculators and long-term investors (unless they are big funds) is the scarcity of information. How do you tell that the mine is bad or not? Ideally, you are a geologist, go to the mine in question and make up your own mind. This is not true for 99.9% (or, perhaps, the full 100%) of those reading these words. However, this is not a reason to rely on blind belief - either you believe the management or the short-sellers. There are ways that allow you to evaluate things from the comfort of your chair behind your desk.

A great example of "armchair asset evaluation" has recently played out in the offshore drilling space. Back in 2016, an offshore driller called Ocean Rig (ORIG) announced a purchase of an ultra-deepwater drillship Cerrado (now called Ocean Rig Paros) for $65 million. There were times when such rigs were ordered for $600+ million. The purchase had all the red flags: Ocean Rig's CEO, George Economou, was notorious for making deals that benefited himself rather than shareholders, the price was very low, major offshore drilling peers decided not to bid on the rig and hinted at its poor technical condition in the conference calls with analysts. The recent Transocean's (RIG) move to purchase Ocean Rig revealed the obvious - the rig is basically scrap (if you are interested in the story, you can read my article on this acquisition). So, while the absolute majority of investors and traders had no chance to visit Ocean Rig Paros and, even if they had this chance, no expertise to evaluate its technical condition, it was still possible to deduct that something is wrong with this rig.

Now, back to the mine. Is it "broken beyond repair"? I don't think so.

Source: Asanko presentation

First, the mine indeed had to go through much waste in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, but the trend has been reverted in the second quarter of this year. Typically, in a "broken beyond repair" situation, you'll see either flat underperformance or just a never-ending downside trend in a mine's performance. Of course, the upcoming third quarter will be telling.

Second, there is now a second pair of eyes. As I wrote in the above-mentioned article on Gold Fields, the company is facing never-ending problems at its South Deep mine in South Africa. Under these conditions, you'd expect them to send a well-qualified team of experts to look at the mine which had some negative publicity (even if it came from short-sellers). In my opinion, Gold Fields' involvement significantly increases chances that Asanko Gold Mine is a normal, workable deposit.

Third, despite all the challenges, the mine is showing positive cash flow. Cash is king. Staying above water in terms of cash production buys time and allows to figure things out.

I would not pretend that I know that Asanko Gold Mine is a good project or not, but I believe that chances that it is a normal project outweigh the chances that it is a bad project due to the reasons stated above.

Ghana

As many countries nowadays, Ghana wants to get more from its natural resources. The country wants to purchase up to 30% of gold mined in Ghana, and the consequences of this move are unclear at this point. This slide from recent presentation was meant to give investors a glance at how's the situation in Ghana is developing:

Source: Asanko presentation

In my opinion, the country risk here is relatively moderate. There are plenty of places in the world that are worse for mining than Ghana.

Financials

Following the deal with Gold Fields, Asanko Gold does not have to worry about debt. Cash position stood at $19 million at the end of the second quarter. In the joint venture, cash was $24 million. "Is the company bankrupt?" is the question that I ask myself each time I look at a stock that trades below $1.00. With zero debt and positive cash flow from the mine, Asanko Gold is not going bankrupt.

Outlook

For the second half of this year, the company targets to produce 110,000-120,000 ounces at AISC of $950-1,050 per ounce. If this happens, the company will meet the annual guidance of producing 200,000-220,000 ounces at AISC of $1,050-1,150 per ounce. Meeting guidance will be very important for the future of the company's shares. After the startup of production from the fourth pit, Esaase, Asanko guides annual production of 253,000 ounces at AISC of $860 per ounce over the next five years. If the company can meet its second-half guidance (meaning that production will go up while costs go down), the market will be more keen to believe in the company's perspectives. Producing ~250,000 ounces at AISC of $860 per ounce for five years sounds good even when gold is near $1,200 per ounce.

Thoughts on the stock

In my opinion, Gold Fields purchase price of $0.79 will serve as a support level for Asanko shares unless the market gets data that points to continued problems at the Asanko Gold Mine. Positive momentum may develop when shares are able to get past $0.90. I believe that current situation supports such a speculative momentum trade. For a more fundamental purchase, seeing third-quarter production results may be necessary, as one better quarter does not make a trend.

