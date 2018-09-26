First Capital Realty: Development Pipeline Will Provide A Long Runway Of Growth

Investment Thesis

First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) (TSX:FCR) has a rich development pipeline that should provide a long runway of growth for the company. These active and future projects have the potential to increase its current portfolio property by over 75% in the next decade. These projects typically result in higher rental rates than its current average base rents. These projects will also result in over 18 million square feet of residential properties. It will allow the company to participate in the high growth residential rental markets in the major cities in Canada. Investors can collect a stable 4.2%-yielding dividend while waiting for its development projects to reach completion in the next decade.

First Capital Realty's rich development pipeline

First Capital Realty's portfolio is comprised of 23.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Most of its properties are located in Canada's six largest urban growth markets, which are undergoing significant land use intensification. Management has identified about 21.6 million square feet of incremental density. This will significantly increase First Capital Realty's GLA if all of the intensification opportunities are realized. The table below shows First Capital Realty's development pipeline. As can be seen, there are about 444 thousand square feet of active development projects and 21.6 million square feet of future uncommitted projects.

Why its development pipeline will provide a long runway of growth

These development properties are located in major urban markets

First Capital Realty's portfolio of properties and current/future development projects are located in major urban markets in Canada.

Percentage of its total GLA Greater Toronto Area 34% Montreal 15% Calgary 12% Vancouver 11% Edmonton 9% Ottawa 7% Quebec City 2%

These major markets benefit from higher demand due to denser population and higher household income growth rate (see chart below). Compare to its Canadian peers' average population of 104,700 within 5 km of their properties, there is an average population of 215,000 within 5 km First Capital Realty's properties. In addition, the average household income within 5 km of its properties is nearly C$10,000 higher than its Canadian peers.

As we know, higher demand means the company will be able to increase its rents at a faster pace. In fact, First Capital Realty enjoys a much higher average rent per square foot than its peers thanks to its strategy to focus on urban properties. As can be seen from the chart below, its base rent of C$19.96 per square foot is much higher than the peer group average of C$15.96 per square foot. This is about 25% higher than its peers.

Its development pipeline will diversify its portfolio by adding more residential properties

What we like about First Capital Realty's development pipeline is the potential to increase exposure in the residential rental market. Its current active ground-up development projects will create 162 thousand square feet. The company estimates that its future uncommitted projects will create 18.7 million square feet of residential properties. We like the inclusion of residential properties for the following reasons:

(1) First, it helps to diversify its revenue source from mostly retail rental units to also include a significant portion of residential rental units.

(2) Second, Canada welcomes about 300 thousand new immigrants every year, and more than two thirds of the new immigrants choose to reside in major urban cities in Canada. These new immigrants will support the growth of residential rental markets in major urban cities in Canada.

(3) According to a publication by Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade. We believe the tight supply will be a tailwind to First Capital Realty's revenue in Ontario, as over 40% of its portfolio of properties is located in Ontario (Toronto + Ottawa).

Development projects have the potential to significantly increase its rental rates

We are encouraged to see the fact that First Capital Realty is able to significantly increase its weighted average rent for its newly developed properties. Of the 153,000 square feet under major redevelopment, 74,800 square feet is subject to committed leases at a weighted average rate of C$46.05 per square foot (see table below). The lease rate is much higher than its average base rent of C$19.96 per square foot. Similarly, ground-up development projects have higher weighted average rate of C$31.34 than its average base rent.

Weighted average rate (per square foot) Major Redevelopment Projects C$46.05 Same Property with Redevelopment C$31.34 Ground-up Development C$28.14 Average base rent for its portfolio C$19.96

Committed Leases (Source: Created by author; Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report)

Strong Balance Sheet will help fund its development activities

First Capital Realty should be able to fund its active development projects, as it has a strong balance sheet. Its net debt to total assets of 43.3% is acceptable with an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. It also has unsecured credit facility of C$800 million. Since its weighted average interest rate for its debt maturity in 2019 is about 6%, the company should be able to renew its debt with lower interest rate given the current rate environment in Canada.

Risks and Challenges

While an economic recession is not likely in the near term, a recession may result in lower demand for retail properties. In such an environment, First Capital Realty will have a much harder time to increase its rents upon renewal.

Valuation: Premium Valuation

First Capital Realty is currently trading at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 18.1x. This is much higher than the average of 15.2x of its Canadian peers. We believe this is warranted due to the quality of its property and its excellent track record of growth in the past. The company is currently trading at a price to net asset value of 87%. This is also much lower than its historical average of 100% in the past. Hence, we believe First Capital Realty's share price is quite attractive. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.215 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.2%.

Investor Takeaway

First Capital Realty's development pipeline should provide a long runway of growth for the company in the next decade. These active and future development projects will result in an appreciation of its net asset value. We believe long-term investors will be rewarded from this trend while earning a stable dividend of 4.2% every year.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

