Vaalco Energy Gets 10-Year Contract Extension Of The Etame Field

I consider the stock fairly valued below $2.75 and recommend selling (partial) on any rally especially above $3.25.

This news is certainly a good news because Vaalco Energy can plan freely its next move.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis:

VAALCO Energy (EGY) is an American oil producer concentrating primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). VAALCO is an attractive independent oil play with real growth opportunities, especially with a bullish oil environment.

However, the company presents unique risks due to the specific character of its business model, based on solely one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marine block.

I consider the stock fairly valued below $2.75, and I recommend selling on any rally especially above $3.25.

The only company producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells (in three Exclusive Exploitation Authorizations.)

Source: VAALCO Presentation

VAALCO is the operator with a "33.575% Participating Interest under the terms of the applicable Joint Operating Agreement," with nine producing wells which were producing 3,549 net Boe/d as of the second quarter of 2018.

The remaining owners of Participating Interests under the Joint Operating Agreement are Addax Petroleum Etame, Inc. (33.900%), Sasol Gabon S.A. (30.000%), and PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (2.525%)

Looking at the most recent lifting on 9/20/2018 (382,781 barrels), the daily net production is estimated at ~4,590 Boe/d using the participating interest.

According to the company, the prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2017, which is unchanged from 2016.

The infrastructure is in place to develop over 71 million barrels of oil, gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources.

News Today: Extension of the Etame License Until 2018

According to VAALCO Energy, the company was able to secure an extension which provides for a 10-year extension of the Etame three Exclusive Exploitation Areas.

Key Highlights of the Extension: Extends each of the existing three Exclusive Exploitation Authorizations under the Etame PSC for 10 years from the date of the signing of the Amendment, with two additional five-year option periods;

from the date of the signing of the Amendment, with two additional five-year option periods; Provides the opportunity to make future investments that will yield benefit to both the Contractor Parties and the government of Gabon through further development of the resource potential within the Exploitation Areas;

Commits the Contractor Parties to complete, within two years of the Amendment coming into force, a drilling program to drill two development wells and two appraisal wells, as well as undertake technical studies;

In addition, VAALCO has agreed individually to provide an increased commitment to corporate social responsibility projects in Gabon.

Reminder: Etame Oil Equivalent Production and Other Consideration

For more details, please read my preceding article on VAALCO Energy here.

Production for the second quarter 2018 was 3,549 Boe/d, which was at the midpoint of EGY guidance range of 3,400 to 3,700 barrels of oil per day net.

The chart above compares the quarterly net production with the oil price received.

Vaalco Energy 2018 Outlook

VAALCO said that it estimated full-year 2018 production to be between 3,500 Boe/d and 4,100 Boe/d, with production during the third quarter of 2018, ending in a few days, forecasted at 3,950 Boe/d (midpoint). Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the 2Q'18 conference call:

Taking into account natural production decline and the production increase resulting from our successful workover program, we expect our production to be in the range of 3,800 to 4,100 barrels of oil per day net for the third quarter of 2018. We are maintaining our 2018 annual production guidance of 3,500 to 4,100 barrels of oil per day net.

General Commentary About the Etame Field

One recurring issue is the electrical submersible pump system that is regularly failing. However, the problem has been isolated, so far, to the Avouma Platform.

Increased oil production in the third quarter was possible by the recent workovers completed, to replace the electric submersible pump systems or ESPs in the Avouma 2-H, the South Tchibala 1-HB and South Tchibala 2-H well.

The cost of the workover program represented an expense of ~$4.5 million, which was the biggest expense item in the second quarter.

The company indicated that it might have fixed the situation with the recent replacement. However, the likelihood of a failure recurrence remains high, in my opinion, because the field is an old producing field that seems very corrosive and prone to that type of incident.

Thus, I am expecting that the company will have to deal again with this type of failures in the future. The question is how long it will take to happen again and how frequent will it be in the future?

However, with this extension now officially granted, the company will be able to launch a drilling program in early 2019 as it indicated in the conference call. According to the extension terms, EGY must drill two development wells and two appraisal wells, as well as undertake technical studies within two years of the amendment coming into force.

As I said in my precedent article, I am quite disappointed by the "early 2019" announcement. It would have been less costly to contract a jack-up in 2018 due to a robust recovery in the jack-ups segment now. Furthermore, I find the drilling program too conservative and should have included at least five wells, including one wild-cat.

Final Commentary

The extension is good news because it brushes off lingering uncertainties about the Etame field ownership and how long the company will be able to develop the field. This issue has been solved successfully.

One issue remains. VAALCO is facing a penalty in Angola (with a maximum of $15 million)

$15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three ... wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

VAALCO Energy believes that the $15 million accrued liability will be reduced, but discussion with Sonangol is still ongoing, and nothing has been decided yet.

Technical Analysis

EGY is rising again, and the news today will probably give the stock a temporary boost. I said "temporary" because I do not think EGY above $3 is a reasonable value.

Assuming a bullish oil price above $80 a barrel for the next few days or weeks, it is possible that EGY will re-test $3.25 (Double top - I recommend selling a large part of your portfolio at this level). On the other side, the line support is now $2.25 (I recommend buying at this level).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.