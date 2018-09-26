Boohoo Group Plc ADR (BHOOY) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boohoo Group Plc ADR (OTCPK:BHOOY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Mahmud Kamani - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Neil Catto - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Carol Kane - Joint Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Analysts

Ben Hunt - Investec

David Gardner - Morgan Stanley

John Stevenson - Peel Hunt

Matthew McEachran - Nplus1 Singer

Caroline Gulliver - Jefferies

Dan Homan - Citi

Mahmud Kamani

Hi guys. Thanks for coming. As you can see, the results are okay. We keep trying our best. It's tough out there, but we'll keep going, and we'll keep battling on. You heard the news last week about the new CEO. Let me assure you, me and Carol are going nowhere. Can you imagine me leaving? I don't have another life, so you've got me for a long time to come and Carol. That's really all I've got to say.

I'll pass you over to Neil and Carol, and I hope they don't tell you too much.

Neil Catto

Thanks, Mahmud. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for coming to our Half Year Results Presentation. I'm really excited about taking you through these results, and you'll see from the financials that we've achieved so much in the last six months and there's been lots of exciting developments across the group, and Carol will take you through the highlights in a few minutes. Then I'll resume, talk about warehousing and CapEx and what that means in terms of guidance and outlook for the rest of the year and beyond.

So here's the income statement. And you can see that it shows excellent progress right across our P&L, and once again, we're reporting record sales and profits. Our own brand -- multi-brand approach continues to work incredibly well. And it's driving exceptionally high levels of profitable growth in market conditions that are proving challenging for many others. Revenues increased to £395 million, that's up 50% on last year. All of our brands gained market share in all of their target markets. And as a group, we continue to make excellent progress towards our goal of leading the young, online fashion space.

We continue to achieve this high level of growth in a profitable manner with gross margins at 55.3%, and that's up 200- basis points on last year. The first quarter was the first time we've ever reported a year-on-year increase in gross margin, and we've been able to build on that, aided by a really strong performance of boohoo, which continued to see an improving trend throughout the half as we reduced markdown and increased full price sell-through with a less promotional stance. And the increase in gross margin at the group level is testament to the strength of all of our brands as we enter the second half of the year.

With that improved gross margin, we generated adjusted EBITDA of £39.6 million, and that was ahead of expectations, up 43% on last year. The EBITDA margin was very healthy at 10%, and at the same time, we've been able to make investments in other areas to improve our customer proposition. And those improvements will lay the foundations to increase the lifetime value of our customers in the future.

Adjusting items totaled £11.1 million in the first half, and that was split between amortization of acquired intangibles and share-based payments, which you're familiar with, as well as £6.4 million of exceptional costs relating to PrettyLittleThing's warehouse move. We're really pleased to announce that this move has been completed on time, and the total exceptional cost is expected to remain within our original estimates of between £5 million and £8 million. The bulk of that has been incurred in the first half of the year.

You can also see on this slide that there's been a very strong conversion of our profits into cash, and we finished the half with £156 million of net cash on the balance sheet. So all in all, a fantastic set of results that were particularly pleasing given the warehouse move and the ongoing investments that we're making into our infrastructure and customer proposition.

Moving on to look at our sales by brand and geographical segment. Group revenues of £395 million were up 50% on last year or 49% on a constant currency basis. At the brand level, boohoo has seen continued strong organic growth. Sales of £209 million were up 15% year-on-year. As expected, the brands growth rate picked up in Q2, delivering 17% net sales growth along with continued gross margin improvement. Boohoo has performed well internationally, particularly in Europe and continues to see strong growth in all of our key markets. PrettyLittleThing, or PLT, continues to perform ahead of expectations.

It's delivered another period of triple digit growth with sales of £169 million, up 132% with growth very strong in all of its key markets. That performance is all the more remarkable when you factor in the challenges and disruption that it faced with its warehouse move over the summer, and it's a credit to the team at PLT that they've been able to manage those operational challenges and deliver such strong growth at the same time. Nasty Gal continues to make progress. Its product proposition has developed further with sales of £17.7 million, up 111%, and performance continues to be strong in the U.S. as well as in its international markets. So in summary, multiple brands taking market share in multiple geographies, that's exactly what we want to achieve with the multi-brand approach, and we're delighted with how the strategy is working and the ability it gives us to grow more rapidly as a group and take more and more market share.

So moving on to talk about the cost base. The main point I'd like to bring out here is that we continue to consistently leverage our central costs. In the first half of this year, other admin cost decreased a further 140- basis points to 13.2% of sales. But we're still able to invest in the right areas as the cost line in absolute terms increased by £14 million compared to the same period last year. So you can see that over the last three years, we've gained over 4 percentage points of leverage from our central costs. And that's enabled us to invest in growing brand awareness and entering new markets, developing new product ranges, developing new brands like boohooMAN, improving our delivery proposition, and many other aspects of the customer proposition, whilst at the same time, delivering market-leading growth and great EBITDA margins. And we expect this leverage to continue and support our future growth.

Distribution cost at 23.2% of sales have risen from a combination of brand and international mix and service investments that we made to improve the customer proposition, and those improvements enabled us to remain competitive in all of our focused markets. Marketing cost at 9.9% of sales are up year-on-year as we made significant and targeted investments into all of our brands to raise awareness in key markets and new international markets. And Carol will cover that in her presentation, but it's delivered some really encouraging results for us as we enter the second half of the year with momentum.

The next slide shows what we believe to be a real strength within our business, which is the flexibility that we have to invest across our cost base and our capital accordingly. What the chart shows is the progression of our gross margins and marketing costs as a percentage of sales over the last 12 months. And how we allocate capital, prioritize our investments for growth, and we've been able to flex those accordingly. So it shows the investments we've made in marketing and raising awareness of strength into all of our brands. And this has been done with great success.

At the same time, we're focused on full price sell-through, reducing markdown and more effective promotions, driving the improved gross margin performance that we've seen throughout the first half of the year. So this approach has delivered particularly pleasing results as we start the second half of the year with increased brand awareness, strong sales momentum and a significantly higher gross margin than last year. So we feel like we've got a lot of firepower in the run-up to and over the peak winter period, which, as we know, is a period of intense competition and discounting nowadays.

Moving on to the cash flow statement. We finished the period with net cash of £156 million, up £36 million on 12 months ago and up £23 million since our last year-end. Operating cash flow of £55.7 million represented a 69% increase on last year, thanks to our negative net working capital cycle. Capital expenditure in the six months was £31 million, up £11 million year-on-year, and that reflects our ongoing investments in infrastructure and operations. Our distribution center in Burnley is currently receiving a significant proportion of this spend as we begin to ramp up our automation project, which is on track to go live in 2019. So even with those high levels of investment, free cash flows remain strong at £24.5 million, as we continue to make progress in creating a distribution network capable of supporting £3 billion of net sales globally.

The KPIs on this slide show that we're making excellent progress as a group and moving in the right direction with significant gains in customer penetration and engagement. The table shows unique customers at the group level to account for shoppers who spend with more than one of our brands. With the multi-brand strategy, we're engaging with more customers who shop with us more frequently and spend more on each purchase. So the strategy is working really well. It's increasing our penetration and share of wallet as well as increasing the number of customers shopping across the brands. And you can see that with a 35% increase in customer numbers and a 14% increase in the sales per active customer year-over-year.

So in summary, it's been a great first half, and we're really pleased with the progress that all of the brands have made, and we continue to demonstrate the significant potential that each one of the brands has in their respective focus markets and beyond.

And on that note, I'd like to hand over to Carol now, who's going to talk you through some of the significant business developments that have happened in the last 6 months. Thanks.

Carol Kane

So thank you, Neil. Good morning, everybody. As you can see from the update, we've achieved rather a lot in the last six months, another set of excellent results from the group with record sales and profits. We've achieved so much operation in the first half, especially around infrastructure. I know that Neil's going to cover this in detail in his next section, but I'd like to update you on what we've been doing across all the brands. And as always, we continue to create engaging content that resonates with all our customers. And in addition to our regular day-to-day marketing, we've been investing in some major collaborations in the last six months. All of this is underpinned, of course, by our fantastic online -- on-trend product, our amazing prices and great customer service.

So just to give you a flavor of what we've been up to, as always from Carol, I'm going to have a short video. And it's really showcasing some of those really vibrant campaigns that we've had across the summer and many of the highlights that Neil's talked you through. Cue the video -- of the video that's our latest tune for the year as we are really becoming that force to be reckoned with.

I'll just go on to the next slide. So as Neil talked about, there's enough flow of flexibility that exists in our model, in our cost-base, and we've been able to really work to our strengths to invest some of that with some of the growth in the first half. Our stronger gross margins allowed us to reinvest these gains across the business, but marketing is just one of the channels where we've really been accelerating our spend. Key investments have been about raising the brand awareness across all our brands, across all our territories. And we've done this working with celebrities, designers, models, footballers and influencers, which you'll all see over the next few slides.

So for boohoo, Zendaya was the big one that we kicked off right at the start of the year. For those of you familiar, she is an American actress and singer, huge fan base, given us a really big exposure of the U.S. market, really raising our profile there. And she has enormous social following of over 52 million on Instagram. It was a true collaboration with Zendaya. She was involved right from design to signing of all the imagery that was available on site. It was truly a good match for us and a really inclusive collection now at boohoo, I always talk about our inclusivity. So we took the sizes from eight to 24 in this collection, covering off everything from jeans to dresses to going out to everything you can imagine. And as you see on the screen, there are lovely statement, girl jacket, which I love, I own that jacket, it's very nice.

And similarly, more recently, as we went to the summer week, did a collaboration with Paris Hilton. Great appeal across the U.S. and Europe, very nostalgic, with a nod back to the [indiscernible]. I'm sure many of you in the room do know who Paris Hilton is, unlike some of the influencers I do mention. But a great range of glamorous evening wear and some of that glamor injected into some of the casual wear that she did for us. It was all very much centered around Paris' personal style, even included a little print of her little dog called Diamond Baby on a T-shirt and lounge set.

We've also been working -- you see on the previous slide, there was a Mickey Mouse jacket there. So we've been working with licensed brands, Disney being one of them, putting Mickey and Minnie onto some really cool fashion shapes, because Disney is now for grown-ups, it's not just for children. And you're never too old to wear a Mickey Mouse T-shirt. I have several in my wardrobe. And he turns 90 this November, so there'll be a bit of a thing around Mickey Mouse, and well, I'm sure, we've got those T-shirts in production as we speak.

And of course, our boohooMAN, now we've seen loads of this stuff out there on the tubes and whatever, but this is just one of our many collaborations. And I brought out Dele Alli, because I know he's the one that has been the real hit this year. And you're all very familiar with him inspiring, admiration the nation, as they say, fantastic partnership for boohooMAN, brilliant timing, the execution. And there was just such a lot of noise and PR off the back of it around the World Cup.

And PrettyLittleThing, well, we've had our Karl Kani collection. Karl Kani is a hip-hop, urban fashion pioneer of the '90s, teamed up with our design team over at PLT, developed a range of streetwear, quite a departure for the PLT brand. And using such a cool, high-profile U.S. designer, the sales were absolutely fantastic. The range flew out. Some styles went in the first day, flew out in days, there's a the second one in the plan. Really good collab. And just this week, for those of you who've -- who are following our PrettyLittleThing, you would have noticed that we've just launched a plus size collection. EveryBODYinPLT is the strapline. Now we say everybody for PLT, because this range goes from size 4 to size 28, U.K. sizes. And we've done that with American model, she's here on my right, Ashley Graham. She's really quite a big deal, Ashley Graham. She's appeared on all the front covers you can imagine, Vogue, Harper's, Glamour magazine, Elle. Over 7 million followers, she's on Instagram, and she's our bold, beautiful body activist. She's making waves in the fashion industry as we speak. And it's just a fabulous alignment for the PrettyLittleThing brand.

And finally, our Nasty Gal collaborations. They're all designed to reflect a cooler, more casual, edgy Cali vibe. The band -- the brand is still very much looking to its vintage roots when it's choosing the collaborations. So here we have from left to right: Anaïs Gallagher, she's model, activist, daughter of Noel Gallagher. She founded our festival collection. Emily Weiss [Connely] in the middle is a British model. She's a perfect muse for Nasty Gal, collaborated on our high summer collections, very inspired vintage pieces, ranges of denim, float dresses and some of the coolest T-shirts you'd ever want to wear. And the most recently, we launched a new collection with our model here, Chloe Lloyd, as we move into autumn. So it's our city collection, cool denim pieces with animal prints, [indiscernible], Bowie, Bob Dylan T-shirts, again, all very vintage but all softened with soft floaty dresses and skirts.

So fashion and fast fashion, it does sit at the heart of everything we do. From predicting and spotting the latest trends to backing those trends, our customers have to have and want to wear and they want it right now. We're always investing and looking at new ways to speed up every process from designing to buying, to lead times with our factories, the time it takes to shoot our collections and publish all of those images on the website. And we're doing all of this in just a few short weeks. And to do all this well without any sacrifice to quality, our growth has been mirrored by the supply base as we continue investing in our growing supply base globally. It's a global supply chain.

We've partnered with teams around the world, and we have our own teams in situ in many offices now around the world, ensuring all our factories adhere to all the compliance standards we have. And as we continue to scale up those capacities globally, we're also speeding up all our approval processes, shipping times, ensuring that we go from design to online in a matter of weeks. We're determined that we're now well positioned to not let us -- let our growth slow us down, and we just want to continue to get faster.

So I think this slide pretty much demonstrates this really well. Just looking at two homepages here, left to right, just a few weeks apart. On the left, you can see there is a flavor of what we looked like in the -- coming out of July and into August. And then a few weeks later here, just on the right, you'll see, it's the launch of our DoYourThing campaign, but you see those early transitional pieces as we moved into mid-August. And now if you actually went online to see, you'll see what's covered in knitwear and coats and everything else that's appropriate for autumn. The message I want you to take away from this is the speed and the relevancy that our brands have in a matter of weeks, how we're ever changing our proposition. So as we go from swim to holiday wear, to knits and fur coats in just weeks without a huge summer sale and a huge markdown, and really that -- I think that's the message I'd like you to take away from this.

So not only is our marketing really targeted, so is our product, and product is our DNA. That's what we've grown up with, spotting trends and reacting quickly. This summer, we saw the return of the '90s cycling short. I was hoping that was a trend that would never reemerge. Then I had to think about it, I wore it back in '92, '93 regrettably. But when I listened to the young audience we have working for us, it was the first time for them. And I remember them coming in and saying, these are fabulous, we need to do this. And I was like, really? Again? But biggest fashion this summer, could not believe it, it was right across the brands. We really backed it. And more recently, just on reacting to trends, we've capitalized on the animal trend on the fur coats, on the tartans, on the corduroy, everything that you're seeing online today. So speed, the ability to transition seamlessly between seasons and react to emerging trends makes us remain relevant to all our customers all of the time.

So bringing all of this together, where do we stand in the global context? Well, we're still small. The opportunity ahead of us is absolutely huge. That's what drives us. That's what excites us. We're becoming increasingly international, circa 40%, across our brands. Our sale -- our international sales outside the UK across our brands, and obviously that's -- we plan that to increase in the coming years. And our focus markets were delivering growth rates that are significantly ahead of what the wider sector is achieving. And in our overseas markets, Europe and the U.S., we're still small in terms of share as you can see here on the graph, but we've barely scratched the surface. So a lot of work towards that and really exciting times ahead. And what really excites us about the potential of our brands is looking at our traffic today. We can see -- clearly see the share gains being made attracting customers and eyeballs across all our websites globally. But just looking at this graph, you can see the growth in the U.S. as we build up our brand awareness.

And looking at the Hitwise data, our traffic is now at 1.2% in the U.S. That was 0.5% just a year ago. And as a group, that's collectively all our brands together. That puts us in seventh place in the U.S. We were in 36th place 12 months ago. So it's also encouraging that our formula that we are deploying through all our marketing strategy and our brand awareness campaigns and all that stuff I've just talked about with collaborations, it is working. As we start to grow our market share overseas, and we saw what happened in the U.K. four or five years ago as we built up that brand awareness, we saw our visits going up and us taking market share. And we're seeing a duplication of that strategy now in new territories.

So, well, what do we have to attribute this traffic to? Well it's our multi-brand strategy as Neil talks about, strong proposition, leading prices, key marketing campaigns, collaborations, and of course, the huge social reach that we have across our brands in the first half. So it's been busy. Our product proposition has been the strongest in the group's history. I'm very proud to say that this morning. Our campaigns are industry-leading, and of course, supported by incredible prices, and our websites are just looking stronger than ever. Our service to our customers is getting better and better globally as we continue to invest.

This morning, I'm landing on this site, #DoYourThing, it's the name of our latest campaign. It's very much part of the DNA brand of the boohoo brand. And as you all know, because Mahmud mentioned earlier, and you've read all the press in the last few weeks, we have a new CEO in the next calendar year. We're all very excited about John's arrival. And he's helping us take all the brands forward. Now I say us, as Mahmud and I, as Mahmud just said, we remain very much part of this new and continuous journey. For those of you who may have thought in the room, and I doubt you would, but just in case, that Carol will be off doing her own thing, well, you don't get rid of me that easily. I am still around. I have no plans to do anything else. So I'm very much still going to be part of the team. And I'll play an integral role in supporting all the boohoo brands, the management, as we enter into this new growth phase.

So feel rest assured, you will all see me next time. I'm still around. And with that, I would like to say thank you, and I'm going to hand you back to Neil.

Neil Catto

Thanks, Carol. So I'd just like to wrap up with a reminder of our current plans for warehousing and capital expenditure as we invest ahead of the curve and capitalize on the opportunities that we believe we have. And then I'd like to take you through what all of the things that we've talked about today mean for our guidance for the rest of the year. Since we talked to you at our full year results back in April, we've successfully relocated PLT's warehousing operations to a 600,000 square foot facility in Sheffield. And that move was completed on time and well ahead of the peak trading periods to come. The facility in Sheffield adds significant capacity from day one, and we believe it gives PLT sufficient headroom for growth over the medium term with potential for developing approximately £1.2 billion of net sale capacity by adding mezzanine levels in due course.

Burnley, our warehouse extension is complete and the automation project is entering the final stages. Once live, we'd expect to have a capacity to generate £1.2 billion of net sales from Burnley as well. And the automation should also drive material efficiencies and strengthen our customer proposition. So in aggregate, these two facilities have the potential to deliver capacity comfortably ahead of our growth curve and go a long way towards providing the group with a network capable of generating £3 billion of sales globally. In addition, we continue to explore other options so that we can add capacity in a manner that means we retain a highly competitive customer proposition in all of our key markets.

So with all of our programs on track, our CapEx guidance is unchanged, spend continues to be weighted towards financial year '20 and financial year '21. And we expect to spend £50 million to £60 million this year, £80 million to £90 million in financial year '20, and £90 million to £100 million in FY '21. On current plans, we'd expect to remain free cash flow positive in each year during this period, whilst adding capacity that's comfortably ahead of the curve.

So onto guidance and outlook, it's been a great first half with growth reaccelerating at boohoo, PLT continuing to outperform and Nasty Gal gaining traction in the U.S. and overseas markets. So we now expect group sales to be between 38% and 43% for the full year, up from our previous guidance of 35% to 40%. That reflects the stronger first half performance and is ahead of our medium-term guidance of 25% sales growth per annum. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins for this year to be between 9% and 10%, as we continue to make investments in Nasty Gal and boohooMAN as well as reinvesting in our proposition with the other brands, all of which, we believe, will underpin future growth.

Underlying depreciation and amortization should be between £9 million and £11 million. The group's effective tax rate will be in the region of 18% to 19%. And adjusting items of approximately £17 million split between a share-based payment expense of £5 million. Amortization of acquired intangibles of £4 million and £7 million to £8 million of exceptional items from PLT's warehouse relocation.

So to summarize, I think the opportunity is significant for all of our brands. We've never been more excited about their potential. We continue to make record levels of investment, and we've made great progress with these investments in the first half of the year. And we believe these will leave us well positioned to take profitable market share in the second half of the year. And beyond this year, we intend to continue to take market share in the online fashion space by investing significantly into our brands, our operations and infrastructure, and using gains such as overhead leverage or efficiencies from automation to keep driving profitable growth.

So with that, I'd like to open the meeting up for questions, if you have any. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Hunt

Ben Hunt from Investec. I'm just trying to get an idea of this pickup in the boohoo brand performance over the half in Q2, obviously, both for the sales and the margin level. To what extent do you think there was maybe a benefit from there being disruption at PLT with the warehouse move in July and some of that unfilled demand moving back to the boohoo brand? Or was it maybe a case of redeploying some of the marketing for PLT back into the boohoo brand?

Neil Catto

Well, I think you can see from the PLT's numbers that the disruption didn't impact that majorly at all. So PLT kept a strong gross margin through the period and -- but really the demand was there the whole time, even though was using some of the levers to pull back demand, but it didn't really happen. The demand was there and it fulfilled it. And there wasn't that much disruption there. So from that point of view, we didn't really see an impact in boohoo. I think boohoo's improvements have been largely around getting the products really right and investing in marketing and letting people know that our product was great for the season. And so there were a lots of other factors in that. So we can't pinpoint it to PLT pulling back and boohoo benefiting from that really.

David Gardner

David Gardner, Morgan Stanley. On Nasty Gal, the margins have come down quite significantly. How should we think about those margins longer-term going forward?

Neil Catto

I think the Nasty Gal gross margin was exceptionally high when we just started -- launched the brand in the first half of last year. So I think of Nasty Gal gross margins being in the region that we've seen. What you've also seen with Nasty Gal is, there's a slightly lower gross margin in the U.K. and that's become a slightly higher proportion of the mix. So international mix could change that going forward. But at the moment, I think it's in a place that we're pretty comfortable with.

John Stevenson

John Stevenson with Peel Hunt. Couple of questions please. First upon boohooMAN. Clearly, you're getting a lot of benefit from the marketing, it's clearly a lot of growth. Can you maybe talk a little bit about how the performance has been in terms of growth scale of the business and sort of KPIs you're delivering, qualitatively if not quantitatively. And then just looking at the distribution cost of sales in the warehouse, I don't know if you could talk about to the extent that's been a service investment versus sort of the warehouse changes. And leading on from that, the put-cost, I guess, started to build last year had a peak. Maybe talk about where it is now compared to last year? And where it will be post automation

Neil Catto

Yes. So I mean, boohooMAN, we're really pleased with the performance. We don't disclose the level of sales and the KPIs for boohooMAN. And it's a little bit complicated because you got boohoo menswear sales on boohoo.com as well as the website itself. But simply qualitatively, we're really happy with the way it's performing. You can probably see that. You see the marketing in lots of different places and hopefully, you've seen people more and more wearing items with the boohooMAN logo on it, even though most of their items don't have logos on it. So you can see that it's doing really well, growing rapidly, and we're building that brand and investing in that.

And that's why we're able to do it at the same time as the other brands are generating decent margins. So distribution costs in the warehouse in the first half of the year, the investment there has been mainly around faster deliveries and better returns service. And again, that's a complicated picture across lots of different countries. We offer free returns in our focus markets now apart from Australia, but that's what you've seen there, that investment in distribution costs. In terms of efficiency, there's a lot to do in the second half of the year. PLT needs to go to full efficiency in Sheffield. But generally, we're saying that we've made investments in those elements of the service that have helped us. And -- but we'd expect to see similar areas subject to getting as efficient as possible.

John Stevenson

So you're saying that the put-cost can be sort of similar overall blended?

Neil Catto

Well, yes, I mean, boohoo at the moment is in quite a good place, because it's got the expanded facility now, PLT's moved out. And PLT's got some factors in it favoring that it's got a nice amount of capacity and a single-level layout. But there's a lot to do to get up to efficiency in Sheffield. So all things being level year-on-year I'd expect it to be consistent with what we saw last year.

Matthew McEachran

Matthew McEachran from Nplus1 Singer. Could we just go back to the comment on investment in delivery options and faster delivery? Because I think during the period, you did experience some issues with next-day delivery service. Could you just help us understand if that is now -- has now been resolved? And if you felt that actually cost you anything meaningful during the period?

Neil Catto

So that was around the PLT warehouse move, and I don't think we've suffered any adverse reaction to that, which, I think, is -- demonstrates the strength of the brand that PLT has. And I think communication with customers during the period was good. So that's helped. And as far as boohoo is concerned, no significant impact. And we've seen more and more next-day deliveries in the first 6 months of the year. So people are obviously appreciating that part of the proposition.

Matthew McEachran

And then, I think, you've trialed a pay-later operation in the Australian market. Is there any feedback you can in give in relation to uptake penetration rates? Or whether or not that's something that you might roll out?

Neil Catto

We can't give you any specific numbers, but I think what you find is, when you've got options -- payment options are a key part of any market. So if you got the options that customers are using and want to use, then it definitely helps. And we've seen that in Australia. It's -- getting the proposition in terms of payment options and every other option is key.

Caroline Gulliver

Caroline Gulliver from Jefferies. Couple of questions about your new Chief Executive joining next year. I know it's very early days. Just wondering if you could give us any more color on how the three of you probably plan to work together? And secondly, you've got quite a sort of -- you're doing a lot of work on infrastructure at the moment. Obviously, his background is infrastructure and international rollout. Is that likely to change your CapEx plan over the next two to three years?

Carol Kane

I'll take the first one. I think for the first 12 months, it's very much going to be about us working as a trio for definite full time or full-time executives. And what we've actually said is we'll be in -- John will be in every one of our meetings and then we'll be in every one of his meetings. That kind of -- that's how it's going to work. I would say, obviously, Mahmud's role is changing as well and my role's changing, but probably I would -- I will be there as a supporter on the brand and the product and the DNA. And I think it's very important as a trio, we can work well together. And now we have -- we haven't come to this decision very lightly.

And it has taken some time to make this decision and get comfortable with it for all of us. But we feel like we have a great relationship being able to sit in a room and be able to work through a strategy together, and there is so much to do. When we were joint CEOs, when we IPOed this business, we had 1 brand, now we have four. We weren't very international, now we are quite international, and it's just a huge big job ahead. And we've all got skill sets that cross over, but we've actually all index in different areas as well, very well. So I see, as Mahmud and I have worked as joint CEOs, we know how to share, we know our areas of strength, and I'm sure that will just continue when John comes onboard. We'll all index in areas where we perform best.

Caroline Gulliver

And then any likely change to the CapEx?

Carol Kane

It's very difficult to say at this point.

Neil Catto

Well, that -- and I don't think there'll be any changes in the next couple of years. What we've got in that CapEx guidance is enough investment for lots of different options that we'll have available. And I think when John takes a look at it, he'll -- we're actually at a great point in time where decisions need to be made in the next 12 months really. And so he'll be able to input into those. But I can't see big changes to the CapEx guidance obviously at this point.

Caroline Gulliver

And then just one follow-up. New product categories, I know we've spoken about BT beforehand. Just wondered if you had anything of -- significant planned over the next six months or so?

Carol Kane

No, there's nothing new in the pipeline that I'm aware of. I think the major change on product strategy that we've had in the last six months is being collection and capsulizing what we do, do very well. Before we were delivering lots of new product and not necessarily in collections, but as it came into the business, the last six months and you'll hopefully see that when you look at the websites, we look much stronger at our brands because we've been delivering everything coordinated. So that's been the biggest change. The product strategy that we've had in the first half is deploying that. And with that, it's been really good because we've been able to track performance really, really well because these capsules -- sometimes we deliver two capsules a week. So we're able to look very cohesive. So we've gone from lots of random new product arriving every day to it actually being delivered into the warehouse in a coordinated fashion. So tops and bottoms and everything else are matching and that's able to get the consumer to up-sell and buy the whole outfit, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Greg from Shore Capital. Just a couple please. One on, could you just talk -- give a little bit of color on conversion rate across the brands? And secondly, who do you think you're winning market share from?

Neil Catto

So conversion rate, you'll have seen with the brand KPIs for boohoo and PLT, the conversion rate is down a little. And that's been as a result of a couple of things, many things really, but the primary things to talk about are continued transfer to mobile. So the channel shift in that respect as mobile has higher levels of visitors and lower levels of conversion rates. And we're seeing that continue as a general trend. And then, of course, you'll see the increased gross margin with a less promotional stance. That impacts your conversion rate but has other longer-term benefits. And then who are we winning market share from?

Carol Kane

Market share from. That's really difficult to say because who is out there online to win from? There isn't really. So you would have to assume that the market share that we've taken just in the sector of the youth-end of the market has to be away from the traditional retail. And obviously that's social change and everything else that goes with that. But yes, largely, we are gaining market share significantly as a group of brands now. And the multi-brand strategy was to win market share by being the major dominant, high fashion at the youth-end of the market player.

Dan Homan

It's Dan Homan from Citi. A couple of questions. First of all, on the KPIs, I noticed that when you look at PLT versus boohoo, you're now getting a better spend for active customer of PLT. Is there anything that you can point to, to help us understand why that boohoo spend per active customer has stagnated over the last couple of periods?

Neil Catto

I think what you're saying is really the strength of PLT they've really resonated with young fashion-conscious customers. And overall as a group, you can see the positive benefits. And we feel like there's more choice for customers. Customers are kind of differentiating themselves to either of the brands or they're shopping across both of the brands and we get a higher spend overall, which significantly compensates for any cannibalization that you might get. But they've got a very strong customer engagement statistics. They've been offering the premier service for a long time, they call it Royalty. And they've just really been gaining traction. And boohoo, at the same times, had consistently decent levels of growth, which is good when somebody else comes into the market like that. So I think that's what's really going on there. It's the strength of PLT at the same time as boohoo has been strong. And we've seen some big improvements in the boohoo proposition over the last 18 months in lots of different areas, and we're seeing some great signs there. We're getting more engagement from customers and some recent improvements. So it's working well as a multi-brand approach.

Dan Homan

And then second one, can you just update us on sourcing? And really how much of the U.K. is now your sourcing?

Neil Catto

I mean, the U.K. is still a significant source for us, but our priority is speed in the supply chain. And that can be anywhere, a factory anywhere in the world. So as we're growing, we're looking at options all over the world. The key thing for us is the speed and working with our model, which is shallow quantities when we sell products initially. So all of the markets are significant for us, including the U.K.