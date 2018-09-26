Cardinal Health: Take A Long-Term View

We have been long Cardinal Health (CAH) for almost 4 months now, but shares continue to trade within a trading range. Shares literally fell off a cliff after the third quarter earnings were reported this year. Losses from the Cordis business as well as a guidance cut in Q3 resulted in Cardinal losing 16%+ of its market cap in one day. Shares then went on to make lower lows in June (when we dipped well under $50 a share) and since then, it has been a very slow unspectacular grind to the upside.

Apart from the stock's valuation which we will get into, the dividend was also a strong calling card with respect to getting long at the time. Now since Cardinal finishes its fiscal year in June, the jury is out with respect to how you calculate how many years the company has raised its dividend consecutively. If we go by the payment date and use calendar years, Cardinal Health has now raised its dividend every year for 31 years and counting. If we go by fiscal years, the company actually has only raised its payout by 13 years.

Irrespective of the duration, Cardinal holds a 14.5% annual dividend growth rate over the past 10 years. Yes, the rate hikes have slowed significantly over the past 12 months, but the down-move in the share price this year has spiked the yield to over 3.5%. Furthermore, in its latest fiscal year, Cardinal paid out $581 million in dividends from free cash flow generation of $2.384 billion. Therefore, although dividend growth rates have slowed, dividend payments are not eating up anywhere near all of the company's free cash flow. In fact, the payout ratio of under 25% alerted us to a potential long-term "Total Return Play" at the time.

Yes, Cardinal has its problems and it will take time to sort out these problems. Here are other areas though why we feel that CAH shares will rise over the long term.

Firstly is the fact that Cardinal (which turned over $136+ billion in its most recent fiscal year) is one of the big 3 pharmaceutical wholesalers. Together, the three companies basically control the market. They, in essence, are the ideal buffer between the pharmacies and the drug manufacturers. The problem for any type of new entrant would be scale. Why? Because CAH needs these types of revenue numbers to be able to leverage its infrastructure and supply chain. With gross margins of just over 5%, the profit is simply not there when the company cannot use scale and leverage in the right way. Even if the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were to enter the fray, they have to keep this in mind. Amazon likes to pride itself on the fact that it reduces prices in whatever industry it enters. Well, Cardinal made just over $1.8 billion last year in operating profits from revenues of as mentioned $136+ billion. This gives us an operating margin of 1.4%. Even if the unthinkable happened and more strong competition came into this space, we would see Cardinal being able to leverage its distribution assets and logistics wherewithal to do deals with both the buying side and the selling side. Suffice to say Amazon will not have its own way.

The "trend is your friend" in investing and we remain convinced that companies like Cardinal will continue to ride on the back of the strong tailwind in the biotech sector. M&A activity was very strong in this sector at the start of this year and funds continue to flow heavily into biotech ETFs such as IBB. Due to improvements in the health system, for example, in the US, people are generally living longer which again is a tailwind for pharmaceutical supplies. Furthermore, health insurance coverage continues to be increased in the US. People who are currently uninsured will again put more demand on the health system which will inevitably end up in more drug spend. This suits a company like Cardinal Health down to the ground as it will be able to leverage its scale even more in order to service both manufacturers and pharmacy customers alike.

With respect to the company's valuation, the company cash flow multiple of 6.1 looks very attractive. We normally deem anything under 10 for this metric a potential value play as long as the balance sheet or earnings are not impaired. Net income came in at +$256 million this past fiscal year and the debt to equity ratio came in at 1.32. Now, some value players may say that the debt may be too high compared to its equity, but analysts following this stock expect earnings to grow by at least 6.3% on average over the next 5 years. Debt can be carried as long as the growth is there. Again, this position is less than 4% of our portfolio, so we are managing the position accordingly with respect to risk management.

To sum up, we believe Cardinal Health shares will rise as long as the firm can sort out its internal issues which we believe it can. We like the fact that more focus and energy will go towards improving the efficiency of the core pharmaceutical business. By doing this as well as ironing out existing issues in the Cordis business, we believe that Cardinal can get its act together over the long term. Cardinal Health can take advantage of many long-term tailwinds that are coming down the track. This may continue to be a slow burner, but we are remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.