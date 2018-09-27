Very Little Value At Twitter

Investment Thesis

Twitter (TWTR) is extremely overvalued and should not be purchased except in the context of short selling. Since its IPO, Twitter has been burning cash and generating negative earnings year after year. Very recently, in the last three quarters, Twitter has scratched the surface of being profitable. However, this profitability has been extremely slim, only generating a minimal net income and crosses into the positive EPS range by a dime. From here the picture gets worse - Twitter is facing an impending debt crisis since in the next few years the company will be required to pay back around $3.0 billion in debt.

Twitter also has been burning cash to survive and will be running out while large sums of debt are coming due. With its current razor-thin profitability, I do not expect Twitter to be able to meet these debt obligations. I also see the long-term prospects for Twitter as extremely poor. Twitter is a kitschy digital platform that serves no purpose other than as a popular means to send out small messages to the world. As soon as Twitter seems outdated to consumers, I believe it will go the way of Myspace and many other tech companies that have not endured. I would expect though that Twitter would be bought out once its financial distress is more apparent since at least for the time being its brand still carries weight.

Qualitative Factors

The qualitative factors here are quite poor for Twitter, as I do not see Twitter as a platform that will endure decades into the future. Even worse is that right now, when Twitter should be at its most popular, it is struggling to become profitable in a way that will allow it to manage its debt obligations. This financial weakness is an extremely bad sign since Twitter brings in its revenue almost entirely from advertising, its profitability is linked to its popularity in a very real way. Running at a negative EPS for years only to barely begin to generate a profit at a time when Twitter should be at its peak popularity and thus generating its highest levels of revenue is a very bad sign. I see Twitter at the relative peak of its advertising revenue and the floor here being very far below us.

There also seem to be winds of change blowing about regulating social media platforms and what responsibility they have to monitor their platforms for false and misleading content. This industry change could not be at a worse time for Twitter since this could pose an increase to its expenses which the company cannot afford at a time when a foreseeable bankruptcy is about three years away if profits do not continue. This section has largely been opinion as qualitative factors can sometimes be, now we move to quantitative factors where the picture gets worse for Twitter.

Quantitative Factors

First I will discuss the issue of Twitter's assets; of the $8.8 billion in assets reported in the most recent 10-Q statement, about $6.5 billion of those exist in cash or cash equivalents. Twitter also has a large amount of debt due over the course of the next few years and extending all the way out to 2024 with a par value of $3.04 billion, $1.4 billion of which becomes due between 2019 and 2020. It is also noteworthy that thus far Twitter has never repaid more than $132 million in debt in a single year. This lack of debt repayment is a warning sign and is where the trouble starts since failure to repay these very large debts would lead to bankruptcy.

There are a few arguments in favor of Twitter at this point that should be considered. For the last three quarters, Twitter has posted a net profit, a very slim net profit at that and EPS has never exceeded $.13 in a single quarter. But it is a profit nonetheless; combine this with the $6.5 billion in cash that Twitter is sitting on and then the $3.08 billion in debt doesn’t seem so bad. This is where I take a bearish outlook since Twitter's recent profits are better explained by a decrease in its expenses than by an increase in its revenue. Gross profit for Twitter has been stable for the last three years, sitting at about $1.5 billion, with gross profit in two quarters reported in 2018 totaling $922 million, which seems to suggest a slight rise in gross profit for 2018. The relatively stable gross profit figure is important because Twitter has been burning between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually in operating expenses for the last four years. It is a recent drop in operating expenses that has pushed Twitter to profitability, not revenue growth as expenses have historically risen faster than gross profit for Twitter.

The source of this decrease in operating expenses is visible on page 34 of its most recent 10-Q statement where it is shown that the firm has recently benefited from a 34% drop in advertising costs. While this is good news for Twitter and creates a possible scenario where the company doesn’t go bankrupt, should this expense ever rise again the possibility of bankruptcy looms. It is possible to see here a way forward where Twitter doesn’t become insolvent. However, this leads to another point; even if Twitter doesn’t go bankrupt, its fundamentals do not support its current share price at all. I doubt Twitter's EPS will crack $.6 in 2018, which supports a valuation of $10 or less per share, not the lofty $28.60 per share it is currently trading at.

Recommendation

For all of the reasons previously described, I would avoid any investment in Twitter. The only way I see profits likely to occur from this situation would be from short selling Twitter's stock if the proper sell signal is given. For my purposes here, though I am only discussing fundamental factors and not technical ones, this is where I will end my discussion about short selling. If someone is holding Twitter's stock, they should sell it before the floor falls out from beneath them and any investors that are sitting on the fence should steer clear until Twitter can show that it can be substantially more profitable than it currently is. Since even if my doomsday bankruptcy scenario never comes true, and it might not, Twitter is currently not worth its price even if it does survive.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.