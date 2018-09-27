As MoviePass Nears Its End, Take Profits On National CineMedia

With shares up nearly 100%, however, it is now time to close the trade.

Looking back, even I am surprised by how accurately my thesis played out.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has seen a volatile 12 months, as shares have seen a dramatic rebound after a more dramatic fall. Whether it be due to the potential bump in theater traffic due to Helios & Mathewson Analytics’ (NASDAQ:HMNY) MoviePass or the speculation of a potential takeout, shares have more or less priced in the initial optimism I had when I first initiated coverage. They are no longer as attractive as before, and thus, it is time to close out the trade.

Some Calls To Be Proud Of

To say I have been bullish on NCMI would not do it justice. As we can see below, I issued 4 buy ratings, including one at the bottom after the company's dividend was cut from $0.88 to $0.68 a share. While it did take some time, the patience was eventually rewarded:

Before we discuss why I have decided to close out my position, here’s a brief background of NCMI.

Business Overview

NCMI is an advertising company which runs ads, mainly in movie theater screens. The company was formed initially as a joint venture by its “founding members” Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK):

(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

Recently, AMC has sold out of its position in NCMI as a result of its acquisition of its competitor, leading the current ownership structure of National CineMedia to look as follows:

(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

NCMI is by far the market leader based on all designated market areas:

(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

This makes sense considering it gets priority access to the founding members’ screens.

NCMI runs ads from a diverse set of industries:

(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

While the company had seen strong growth in the first part of the past decade, it was not immune to the negative consequences that video subscription streaming had on movie theater attendance:

(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

This in part led NCMI to see its stock crater, leading to a double-digit dividend yield and for yours truly to take notice.

Thesis Complete

When I first started covering NCMI, my thesis was as follows:

The $0.88 dividend was not covered and likely to be cut, but the stock at $6.38 was nonetheless still very cheap.

I predicted that MoviePass may help contribute to helping theater attendance stabilize or at least suppress the declines. Recall that MoviePass in its heyday was a $10 a month all-you-can-see movie subscription.

I also predicted that the success of MoviePass would lead new competitors as well as the theater chains to begin their own subscription services. This would be bullish for NCMI, because if theater attendance were to become more recurring, then that would potentially make the company's advertising revenues more consistent.

My price target was $10, with the potential for even more depending on how much of the thesis could take place.

I did not anticipate all of these occurring. In March 2018, NCMI cut its dividend, leading to a steep selloff which proved to be a great buying opportunity. By then theater attendance actually was already beginning to see some potential impact from MoviePass, which was gaining serious momentum.

Then Sinemia, a similar subscription service to MoviePass but based in Europe, began making a serious entrance in the states. Finally, AMC completed the final stage of the thesis when it unleashed its “Stubs A-list” subscription service, which I really do feel to be the last straw for HMNY.

And now, with shares trading around $10.60, my thesis has proven to be (very luckily) “completed”.

MoviePass Thesis Still Have Wheels?

So, with shares trading now at a less appealing 6.4% yield, what should we do now? In my opinion, shares appear to be pricing in a lot of optimism, and I should I point out that in spite of MoviePass’ efforts, theater attendance continues to be in a downtrend. Furthermore, I am not sure how much more MoviePass can help our cause considering that the company's source of capital (its stock) has gone rock-bottom (in a bad way):

In order to invest in a struggling industry, I’d require at least a 9% yield. At a lower price, the prospect of earnings growth from subscription services like AMC serve as “frosting on the cake” for the cheap valuation, but at these more elevated levels, we would instead need significant impact to really take place. I believe that shares have rallied in large part due to speculation of a buyout, which we discuss next.

Buyout Coming?

An investment firm named Standard General has slowly accumulated a roughly 20% stake in NCMI through both open market purchases as well as buying the shares from AMC which it had been forced to sell by the DOJ. Investors often speculate that these kinds of firms take up large stakes in order to eventually buy out the entire company. I do think this is very possible, but my investment style does not include investing based on buyout speculation, thus I have to sit this one out.

Conclusion

NCMI has been an “MVP” for my portfolio as one of the few “conviction buys”. After the run-up, however, it is now time for me to take profits and close out the position, as the good news looks to be more or less priced in.

(Tipranks: NCMI - Hold)

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities by Rida Morwa is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations targeting a yield of 9-10%. Subscribers get access to:

Our managed portfolio of 40 securities currently yielding 9.8%. A free "dividend tracker" to know exactly when to expect to receive the next dividend. A free "portfolio tracker" (watch video by clicking here). "Live Alerts" to buy securities at attractive prices.

We invite income seekers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, click here.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.