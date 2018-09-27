5 Dividend Achievers To Gain 16.9% To 32.2% By September 2019 Per Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Achiever stocks showed 6.42% more net gain than from a $5k investment in all ten.

Dividend Achiever stocks are distinguished by 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 266 Achiever equities are balanced by sectors and capitalization. PFM is their tracking ETF.

Top 30 Dividend Achievers By September

Yield (dividend/price) results from here September 24, verified by YCharts, for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the better sources for high quality dividend growth stocks."- suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Forecast 19.35% Average Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achievers To September 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Achievers were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The names are tinted in the list above). Thus, this month the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. watchers as 50% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 25, 2019, were:

Invesco (IVZ) was projected to net $322.34, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $292.50, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $226.23, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $104.48, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) was projected to net $168.64, based on dividends plus median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $165.64, based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) was projected to net $155.58, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Mercury General Corp Corporation (MCY) was projected to net $139.33, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) was projected to net $131.10, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) netted $128.87 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.35% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Achiever To Lose 4.53% By September 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts was:

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) projected a loss of $45.25 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs."

Top 101 September Dividend Achievers

U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. This Base list of 101 equities (showing greater than 2.5% annual payouts) was reduced to 30 when the yield limit was set at 4.19%.

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Yield Metrics Singled Out 10 Top Dividend Achievers

Top ten Dividend Achievers selected 9/24/18 by yield, represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) consumer defensive [1 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) energy [6 listed]; (4) real estate [2 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, was the lone consumer defensive sector equity Vector Group (VGR) [1]. The lone utilities representative in the top ten placed second, AmeriGas Partners [2].

One of six energy representatives placed third, TC Pipelines (TCP) [3], to lead the Achiever top ten energy team, followed by four more energy issues in slots four, six, seven, and eight:

TransMontaigne Partners [4]; Spectra Energy Partners LP [6]; Holly Energy Partners [7]; Energy Transfer Equity [8]; Enterprise Products Partners LP [10].

Two real estate sector representatives placed fifth, and ninth, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) [5], and W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC) [9], to complete the top ten September Dividend Achiever top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 8.6% To 29.17% Upsides, While (32) Three More Showed Losses Of -2.49% To -10.56% Come September 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Determined A 6.42% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To September 2019

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 9/24/18 and showing the highest dividend yields represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (33) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Achiever Dogs Delivering 13.01% Vs. (34) 12.22% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.42% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest-priced Dividend Achiever, Energy Transfer Equity LP, was found to deliver the best net gain at 29.25%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs as of September 25 were: Vector Group; Energy Transfer Equity; Enterprise Products Partners LP; TC Pipelines LP; Omega Healthcare, with prices ranging from $14.13 to $32.09.

Five higher-priced dividend Achievers for September 25 were: Holly Energy Partners; Spectra Energy Partners; TransMontaigne Partners; AmeriGas Partners; W.P. Carey, Inc., whose prices ranged from $32.87 to $64.78.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: cotondetulearpuppiesbreeder.com

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. Dividend Achiever pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) is currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.