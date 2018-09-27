Under Armour: Abandon Ship

When Under Armour (UA, UAA) recently announced cutbacks to its staff with a reduction in an estimated 3% of its workforce, the share price rose on the news. The layoff announcement is not to be seen as a symbol of optimism. Under Armour’s layoff spree indicates weakness, as the company is struggling to increase revenue in the face of a highly competitive retail market. As a result, it is trying to streamline its internal process by minimizing expenses without further hindering its revenue-generating abilities, and employees are a huge expense. The prospect of reduced expenses has caused a burst of exuberance in Under Armour share price, as it rose significantly off a three-month downward trend, but this rebound is only temporary. The layoffs stem not from a desire to capture more internal efficiencies or eliminate waste, but from an inability to compete in the marketplace, as will be seen.

The company seeks to reduce its presence in the US markets while expanding its presence overseas, as over the past two years, its competitors have largely dominated the domestic retail consumer trends, leaving Under Armour hanging out to dry. In August of this year, Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) accused the brand of lagging in sales within its stores, causing it to miss its overall quarterly estimates. Concurrent with these developments, Under Armour has moved to push its products through other low-priced retail channels such as Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), rather than full-priced outlets such as Dick’s. Seeking to bargain distribute its apparel while Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) are able to distribute theirs at full price is yet another sign of Under Armour’s weakness, especially in light of Nike and Adidas claiming more market share at the company’s expense. Though it is the world’s third-largest sportswear manufacturer, Nike and Adidas have enjoyed increased market capitalization over the past few years, while Under Armour Stock has been under immense pressure.

Under Armour’s struggles at home can be attributed to consumer trends and demand. According to Piper Jaffray’s survey among teens back in spring 2018, Under Armour is not even among the top five brand choices found in the youths’ wardrobe for either clothing or footwear, despite an increase in youth spending. Given that the youth are rejecting the brand, along with the fact that corporate vendors experience difficulty in selling it, the case for purchasing Under Armour holds little water.

Every cloud has a silver lining, and in the case of Under Armour, that silver lining is the overseas market. While losing market share to its competitors at home, it has enjoyed increased sales abroad over the past several quarters, greatly bolstering the weakened company and signaling to investors that the situation may not be completely hopeless. There are dangers associated with overseas markets, however. Currently, almost all of Under Armour’s manufacturing is located overseas in Asia, with a good chunk of that being in China; although the company is experimenting with production at home. Launching a new “made in America” line of products has yielded mixed results, as these products come with higher price tags to reflect the increased costs of producing them in the US, and consumers have already shown that they are unwilling to pay a premium for the Under Armour brand.

As a result of its reliance on overseas markets, both for consumption of its products and for their manufacturing, Under Armour stands to be harder hit by a potential trade war with the east, even more so than its competitors, as the competitors enjoy domestic success. President Trump’s escalating tariffs on Chinese-made products now encompass roughly half the total number of imported goods, and there seems to be no end in sight, as the politicians continue pushing the “made in America” spiel ahead of midterm elections. China has responded with its own tariffs against American-imported goods as well, and one might project that China punishing American companies doing business in Chinese markets, such as Under Armour selling its products in that country, is well within the realm of possibilities in the event of the trade war further heating up.

Under Armour is set to release third-quarter earnings at the end of October, and at that point we will see if the company can still hold its weight in an increasingly competitive market. Though it was able to meet or exceed its earnings expectations over the last two quarters, those expectations have become increasingly reduced by analysts, and the upcoming expectations are significantly less than the same quarter of last year, at $0.12 and $0.22 earnings per share respectively.

Given that Under Armour is struggling to sell its products at home, combined with losing popularity among consumers, the company reveals its weakness, and the case for buying it is equally weak. It will increasingly rely on its overseas sales to prop up its name, and in light of the growing trade disputes between the US and China, Under Armour’s reliance on overseas markets looks to be in peril. The company can cut costs and slash jobs at home, but these are only cost-efficiency measures and will do little to boost consumer spending on its products. Until Under Armour can reclaim market share from Nike or Adidas, as well as regain its foothold among the youth, the stock will remain overwhelmed by downward pressure, and making a purchase at these levels is ill-advised.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.