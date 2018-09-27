Overstock: Progress Since Q2 Creates Danger For Shorts

Despite the 28% drop in the stock since the positive Q2 announcement, Overstock (OSTK) remains a buy. In fact, I believe today’s buying price is far more appealing than when I originally wrote about the company, then trading at $38. My last Overstock article was published in July. In it I outlined my summary of the bullish arguments for the stock. In short, the assets - I argue - are worth $54 per share in a bear case scenario and upwards of $120 in a bullish case.

Since I published that piece, I have taken a hiatus, spending time reading books instead of 10Ks. In my quest to understand Medici - Overstock’s crypto/blockchain subsidiary - I felt compelled to understand the macro argument for crypto. To do so, I read WSJ reporter Paul Vigna’s The Age of Crypto Currency, coupled with Collusion, the story how federal reserves across the globe injected $20 trillion into global markets by buying stocks and bonds. In essence, crypto and the blockchain are reactions to money printing from fiat currencies and bloated government balance sheets. I recommend listening to the first 15-20 minutes of The Investors Podcast episode 160 for a basic yet precise explanation for the macro argument for crypto.

Understanding macro argument for crypto/blockchain has given me more confidence in the movement at large as well as Overstock’s Medici ventures. Likewise, spending time away from the stock has given time for one of the catalysts I predicted to play out. Below is an excerpt from my previous article:

I predicted that a positive closing of the tZero tokens could cause a squeeze. And it did. Albeit, the squeeze was short lived.

On August 9th, Overstock announced that Hong Kong-based GSR capital signed a letter of intent to invest around $400 million into tZero. Upon the Q2 earnings release, OSTK was up to $46 in after-hours trading.

(Slide 4 from Q2 2018 Overstock earnings call slides)

My timing could not have been better, or so I thought. Following the stock tip from Marc Cohodes on the QTR podcast, I felt as though I had picked the right moment to buy, and I was in good company to boot. The past two months, however, have proven yet another prediction from my previous article correct: Overstock trades like Bitcoin (BTC), unfortunately. Indeed, I am not the only SA author to make this claim. Below is a price chart comparison of the two assets over the past three months:

OSTK data by YCharts

Yet again, Overstock continues to be misunderstood.

I maintain that the fundamentals for the stock have held up if not improved since the Q2 2018 earnings release. Despite this positive outlook, I do concede there has been bearish news since August 9, when Q2 was announced. These points have given me pause, as I reviewed my position in the company. I have outlined the points below:

The GSR deal closes December 15, 2018, which leaves time for either party to back out of the deal. Unfortunately, GSR has a recent history of tip toeing away from deals, like the highly publicized $900 million Nissan electric battery deal that never closed. On August 9, 2018, Overstock announced a “shelf” offering that allows the company to sell up to $150 million in equities, underwritten by Jonestrading. Obviously, any such equity offering would be dilutive to current share holders. Lastly, on September 10, 2018, Patrick Byrne - founder and CEO of Overstock - sold about 10% of his shares in the company. His average selling price was in the $26 range.

These three points have given rise to bearish arguments that seem to have some teeth. They may, in fact, be the cause of the precipitous drop in the stock since August.

I will share my own thoughts on each of the news releases in a moment. However, I would first like to point out that Overstock market cap currently sits at $786 million as I pen this article on in late September 2018. One might argue that the value of Overstock retail business alone is worth double the current market cap. But let's leave that point aside for the moment.

The reason I bring up the market cap up is Overstock's equity prices are easily controlled by large long or short positions. It is not a big company in terms of market cap. As it stands, Overstock is one of the most shorted stocks in the Nasdaq. In fact, it’s in the top 10 contenders:

(Nasdaq top 9 most shorted stocks, Sept. 23, 2018. WSJ.)

With 45.9% of shares sold short, Overstock is clearly a short target. Indeed, short interest has risen roughly 5% since July 2018 and 78% since last September:

(Overstock short interest chart)

The stock is under control of institutional investors who are positioned short. That much is clear.

Moving back to the bearish arguments, I will list the ostensibly bearish news and provide a counter point to the negative innuendos that lie therein:

Point 1: The GSR deal doesn’t close until December 15, 2018, which leaves a lot of time for them to back out of the deal. Unfortunately, GSR has a recent history of tip toeing away from deals, like the highly publicized $900 million Nissan electric battery deal that never came to fruition. Counter Point: Reuters reported that Nissan - not GSR - cancelled the deal. Who is really to blame? That’s difficult to say without insider information. Nissan claims GSR didn’t come up with the capital, but GSR isn’t commenting. I find it difficult to believe that GSR didn’t have $900 million since they signed a $4.5 billion deal with Zorlu holdings in Turkey just months prior. Moreover, GSR recently closed $400 million of funding to invest in technology startups. This is not the type of behavior from a company that does not or cannot close a deal.

Point 2: On August 9, 2018, Overstock announced a “shelf” offering that allows the company to sell up to $150 million of shares, underwritten by Jonestrading. Counter Point: As I stated, this is an obvious dilutive action and not particularly friendly to current shareholders, or so it would appear at first glance. I would argue, however, that Overstock has been a rather good steward of the comparatively little capital they have raised. The chart below shows the amount of capital raised by Overstock compared to their competitors: (Slides from Q3 2017 Overstock earnings call) The slide illustrates that the company has managed to handily survive in a razor thin margin industry amongst a sea of competitors that have raised far more capital than they have. As my previous article shows, Overstock has historically better margins than their nearest competitor, Wayfair (W). The last point regarding the shelf offering is that the stock has oversold even if the entire shelf is implemented at a price around $25 per share. After the announcement of the GSR deal, Overstock traded north of $40. It has since fallen 40% down to recent lows in the $26 range. Selling the shelf at $25 would add 6 million shares to the count, which is a 21% dilution. Consequently, I believe the stock is way oversold at the current trading price.

Point 3: On September 10, 2018, Patrick Byrne - founder and CEO of Overstock - sold about 10% of his shares in the company. His average selling price was in the $26 range. Counter point: This is seemingly not a bullish indicator. Nevertheless, Patrick Byrne explained himself and why it is not a cause for concern. In the 8-K filing paired with his 10% selloff, Byrne outlines that the sale isn’t really an outright stock sale, as he is reinvesting most of the money into Medici. For now, I'm taking Byrne at his word unless this proves imprudent in the future. When looking at the this transaction, 10% of CEO shares is a large amount. However, even after the Sept. 10th sale, Byrne still owns 19% of OSTK shares: I would rather he not sell any shares at these prices, yet this isn’t exactly Enron management hawking shares at the top. For now, it seems that Byrne has laid out a logical explanation for the sale. Indeed, as of Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018, we know that Patrick Byrne ostensibly used some of his OSTK sale proceeds to take a 43% ownership stake in Medici Land Governance, an Overstock subsidiary focused on using blockchain technology for land titling.



In closing, I maintain that Overstock has made progress since the August earnings release and it remains a dangerous short. One of the comments on my previous article suggest that Overstock isn’t covered by stock analysts and could be heavily shorted because tZero has its eye on 75% of prime broker revenue with digital locate receipts for short selling.

Could it be that the stock is being shorted by the very people who want tZero’s technology to go away? Possibly. But I’m not one for conspiracy theories, so I’m not betting on that. Rather, I think Mr. Market is valuing the retail business at zero while simultaneously mistaking Medici for Bitcoin. Both assumptions - I argue - are incorrect. Likewise, the bearish news since Q2 earnings has given fuel to short sellers flame. Nonetheless, the GSR deal is set to close on or before December 15th, which puts a definitive time stamp on a potential short squeeze. Likewise, an announcement for selling the retail business could come at any moment. Just like the Q2 earnings announcement that sent shares soaring, I predict that either incident could jolt a squeeze.

