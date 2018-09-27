XOP Shares Are Rallying And Aren't Done Yet

XOP has had a strong run since its recent double-bottom. But, since fundamentals continue to improve for E&Ps, shares are poised for another leg higher.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) has an incredibly low expense ratio of 0.35%, and tracks the best oil & gas exploration and production companies within the U.S. total market composite index. In other words:

The investment seeks to provide investment results that- before fees and expenses- correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the oil and gas exploration and production segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index- the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all- but at least 80%- of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the oil and gas exploration and production segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The fund is non-diversified.

The reasons for XOP’s move up are due to E&Ps going to all-out manufacturing mode in an environment where margins are robust at $60 oil. Margins are so healthy because of new drilling and completions optimization programs currently being deployed by E&Ps, which we will discuss further below.

We will also take data gleaned from the latest earnings reports of various E&Ps, including Diamondback Energy (FANG), Callon Petroleum (CPE), and Sanchez Energy (SN), to get an idea of where the top weighted holdings of XOP are headed. By the looks of all the information gathered thus far, the path of least resistance seems higher for XOP, and another leg up appears to be in the works.

Longer Laterals And Mega-Pads Driving Production

Many E&Ps that I cover are increasing production guidance for the year and are set to grow production at least 10% every quarter for the foreseeable future. These bullish estimates are due, in part, to the following:

On the drilling side of E&P operations, longer laterals are happening at a more frequent rate. Sanchez Energy said it drills anywhere between 6,000 and 12,000 foot laterals, with the average being around 7,500 feet. Diamondback has also increased its amount of lateral feet drilled to 465,000 feet, which was a 72% increase year-over-year. So, these data points should apply to most E&Ps operating in Texas, since Sanchez and Diamondback represent the two main markets in Texas - the Eagle Ford and the Permian.

Not only are laterals getting longer, but wells are developing into mega-pads, where up to 12 wells can be drilled per pad. At first glance, larger fracs lead to longer cycle times because larger pads take longer to develop and the cleanup process takes more time, which prevents production from coming online sooner.

However, cycle times continue to fall. Even though cleanup times and larger pad development take a little longer to perform, the efficiencies gained are well worth the time. This is where the completion side of the equation comes into play.

Companies have been able to use zipper fracs in their development plans, for example, where two wells are fracked simultaneously at alternating stages. Zipper frac methods using two rigs per every frac crew improves stage counts, doubles production, and lowers costs. EOG Resources (EOG) has increased its stage counts by 50% year over year.

Now, companies like Devon Energy (DVN) are finding ways to go to four rigs per frac crew. Needless to say, even with going to larger fracs, innovations in drilling and completion techniques continue to reduce cycle times for E&Ps in XOP.

Slick-Water Fracs Are Boosting Production

Another benefit E&P operators are seeing on the completion side of developing wells emanates from slick-water fracking technology. Years ago, operators were using more hybrid fracs, which used more gels, less water, and other expensive ingredients to complete the well. Nowadays, those same companies are using more water, sand, and horsepower in slick-water fracs to increase production and lower costs.

Many investors can’t see the impact of slick-water fracs, since most E&Ps are using them daily and already have those new numbers baked into estimates. This so true, until a company which is still using hybrids, like Sanchez, shows you its results vs. today’s slick-water fracs.

Sanchez reported a disappointing second quarter due to having production issues at its Comanche asset, where results were negatively affected by wells drilled from the previous operator on the land which apparently caused spacing to be too close, which then led to significant underperformance for SN. Fortunately, Sanchez has elected to go to all slick-water fracs now, which is already providing benefits, and shows why other E&Ps are utilizing the same strategy.

How To Play XOP

Shares of XOP have exploded in the last few days after the reversal move was made off of the 150-day moving average (purple line). The reversal was marked by a double-bottom pattern as well off of the 150-day moving average, which adds more credence to the rally. Source: E*TRADE

Judging by the RSI above, XOP doesn’t have a lot of room to run higher before it gets overbought at 80. After all, as production increases by E&Ps due to the reasons stated above, XOP could easily reach recent highs of $45. However, it might be prudent for investors to wait for a pullback to $40, or the 150-day moving average (where the stock found support in times past), since delays in completions rumors persisting throughout the industry could provide an excuse for traders to take recent profits.

Conclusion

Many holdings within XOP are displaying strong fundamentals. In fact, many are growing production 10% per quarter for the foreseeable future. Even with delays in completions existing from limited takeaway capacity, E&Ps are making advances in drilling and completions techniques which are boosting production on top of longer laterals and larger pad development.

To summarize, most E&Ps are reporting that laterals are getting longer, pads are becoming larger, and zipper fracs with slick-water completion types are being utilized more frequently, which are all leading to improved production results across the board. Consequently, as long as oil prices remain at elevated levels, the holdings of XOP should see their earnings increase with production which, in turn, should allow XOP to move another leg higher from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.