Volkswagen's Plans From Inside Europe's Only Electric-Only Car Factory

by: Anton Wahlman

Summary

Volkswagen has one of the world’s two meaningful electric-only car factories outside of China. The other one is Tesla.

VW’s Dresden factory is producing the Volkswagen eGolf, which has a production ceiling in that factory of 150 per day, but is currently at 72 per day.

The eGolf production will end in 2020 and be replaced by some other electric vehicle from inside the VW Group. We may know within about a year from now.

Dresden is a unique type of showcase factory, which lends itself to public display, experimentation, research and partnerships.

The VW brand (as opposed to VW Group, such as Audi and Porsche) starts its all-electric MEB production in November 2019.

There's only one electric car factory in Europe today, which produces only electric cars, and does so in any meaningful volume (not just a handful of cars every week or month). This is Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF) factory in Dresden.

In fact, outside of China, there may be only one other such factory, and that's Tesla’s (TSLA) factory in Fremont, CA. So what are the differences between the two?

Turns out, there are many. Let me begin by describing the Volkswagen electric car factory in Dresden, and you will begin to appreciate the significant differences between the two.

The Dresden factory was established in 2002 to primarily build the VW Phateon, a luxury sedan. This production ended in March 2016. The factory was then converted to build the VW eGolf, and that production started a year later, April 2017.

Volkswagen’s Dresden factory is a final assembly line. It does not include a body shop or a paint shop. Rather, the painted bodies arrive via truck from Volkswagen’s factory in Wolfsburg, located 200 miles away from Dresden.

The other significant components that are needed for the final assembly in Dresden arrive from other places. These two are the most significant ones:

  1. Battery: From Volkswagen’s factory in Braunschweig.

  2. Electric motor and related: From Volkswagen’s factory in Kassel.

The final assembly in Dresden takes 86 steps, and is done in a space which looks more like the hand-built workshop you might find in a place which manufactures a Rolls Royce (BMW) or Bentley Mulsanne. The space has extremely high ceilings, the walls are made of glass, and there are the kind of fine wooden floors that you would find in the living room of an expensive house.

In short, the place looks and sounds more like an Apple (AAPL) store than an automotive factory. It's as quiet and clean as can be. I have been in many automobile factories in Asia, the Americas and Europe, and this one is in a different solar universe altogether. It’s an automotive “factory” alright, but it doesn’t look, sound or smell like one.

How is the production organized? As I mentioned above, it takes 86 steps and involves 1,570 parts, down from approximately 4,000 parts in the VW Phateon, which it what was made in that factory before.

In theory, the factory could operate on three shifts with a line speed of one car per 8.5 minutes. That would mean 150 cars per day.

However, as it stands, the factory now operates on two shifts, with a line speed of one car per 12 minutes. This results in 36 cars per shift, or 72 cars per day.

Is this the only location where the VW eGolf is made? No, it's not. VW makes a similar amount of eGolfs at its Wolfsburg facility too. That factory supplies the eGolf units to places such as the U.K. and the U.S., whereas the Dresden factory supplies continental Europe only.

VW eGolf sales: The numbers

So how well is the eGolf selling? Let’s take a look at European and U.S. sales numbers for some of the most relevant BEVs priced mostly around $30,000 to $40,000 (BMW is more) and with ranges mostly between 100 and 150 miles (Chevy Bolt EV is more). First, the U.S. numbers:

US sales

VW eGolf

Nissan LEAF

BMW i3

Kia Soul

Honda Clarity

Hyundai Ioniq

Ford Focus

Chevy Bolt

TOTAL

Jan 2017

332

772

382

117

0

0

56

1162

2821

Feb 2017

293

1037

318

152

0

0

228

952

2980

Mar 2017

342

1478

703

171

0

5

407

978

4084

Apr 2017

307

1063

516

167

0

19

125

1292

3489

May 2017

381

1392

506

129

0

75

132

1566

4181

Jun 2017

232

1506

567

100

0

58

110

1642

4215

Jul 2017

308

1283

601

145

34

43

148

1971

4533

Aug 2017

317

1154

504

300

15

66

131

2107

4594

Sep 2017

187

1055

538

255

52

36

131

2632

4886

Oct 2017

203

213

686

210

34

28

115

2781

4270

Nov 2017

289

175

283

207

459

23

121

2987

4544

Dec 2017

343

102

672

204

527

79

113

3227

5267

Jan 2018

178

150

382

115

203

49

70

1177

2324

Feb 2018

198

895

623

163

104

3

73

1424

3483

Mar 2018

164

1500

992

157

48

60

137

1774

4832

Apr 2018

128

1171

503

152

52

7

83

1275

3371

May 2018

76

1576

424

133

37

32

88

1125

3491

Jun 2018

32

1367

580

57

126

47

50

1083

3342

Jul 2018

18

1149

464

130

120

23

46

1175

3125

Aug 2018

32

1315

418

33

75

1

7

1225

3106

TOTAL

4360

20353

10662

3097

1886

654

2371

33555

76938

share

6%

26%

14%

4%

2%

1%

3%

44%

100%

As you can see in the table above, this class of electric car is not selling very well in the U.S. The only class participant that posted remotely decent numbers for a while was the Chevrolet Bolt EV - in the second half of 2017 only.

The VW eGolf was selling around 300 units per month through the middle of 2017, but especially since May 2018 the level of sales has fallen to practically zero. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan LEAF are very dominant in this class of vehicle, where most cars carry MSRPs between $30,000 and $40,000 (BMW is higher) before various discounts and incentives - not counting government subsidies. For example, one routinely sees these cars carrying an MSRP of, say, $37,500, selling for $6,000 less, or $31,500. Then subtract the $7,500 Federal subsidy for that, for a net cost of $24,000 to the consumer (plus sales tax).

The big picture for the VW eGolf in the U.S. is this: In 20 months, 4,360 units were sold. That is less than a drop in a bucket.

What about sales in Europe? Let’s take a look:

(I had to average an estimated total for two months each for the VW eGolf and Kia Soul EV, because data for those two months were unavailable, but that is not meaningful for this analysis)

Euro sales

VW eGolf

Nissan LEAF

BMW i3

Kia Soul

Renault Zoe

Hyundai Ioniq

TOTAL

Jan 2017

295

1386

1818

422

2602

488

7011

Feb 2017

299

1327

1455

472

2828

145

6526

Mar 2017

296

3188

1784

273

3762

492

9795

Apr 2017

669

1326

1562

343

1627

433

5960

May 2017

844

1378

1629

249

2095

541

6736

Jun 2017

1409

1590

1634

422

4189

529

9773

Jul 2017

410

1128

1277

511

1919

475

5720

Aug 2017

1694

993

1149

570

2152

620

7178

Sep 2017

2041

1387

2025

502

2306

552

8813

Oct 2017

2159

1075

1687

583

2205

565

8274

Nov 2017

1593

715

1932

525

1887

792

7444

Dec 2017

1369

486

1979

558

3380

669

8441

Jan 2018

1985

548

1867

779

1871

1017

8067

Feb 2018

1481

1540

1598

294

2439

679

8031

Mar 2018

1685

6053

2300

814

4248

854

15954

Apr 2018

1547

3546

1817

815

2462

612

10799

May 2018

1547

2814

1713

496

2534

664

9768

Jun 2018

1447

3377

2002

329

3425

766

11346

Jul 2018

1379

4024

1685

605

1901

555

10149

TOTAL

24149

37881

32913

9562

49832

11448

165785

share

15%

23%

20%

6%

30%

7%

100%

As you can see in the table above, for starters we have two differences of immediate note:

  1. We have data through July 2018, not August 2018 as with the U.S.

  2. The sample set is different (and smaller). We add the Renault Zoe (not sold in the U.S.) but subtract the Chevrolet Bolt, Ford Focus and Honda Insight, as they sold almost nothing in Europe or not at all.

The first observation from the Euro sales table is that the numbers are a lot larger: 165,785 cars over 19 months compared to 76,938 over 20 months. It’s way more than double.

The eGolf started European sales in 2017 at approximately the same level as the U.S. - around 300 per month. Then, in the late spring 2017, sales increased a lot and quickly reached around 2,000 per month. In 2018, sales have been running around 1,500 per month.

The Nissan LEAF saw a huge increase in sales by the end of February 2018, when the new model arrived. It posted the highest sales month of any class competitor, after that. The consistent best-seller had been the Renault Zoe, which continues to sell approximately as many units as the Nissan LEAF.

Speaking of consistent, the BMW i3 tends to sell at or just below 2,000 units per month. The Kia Soul and Hyundai Ioniq also sell at a consistent pace - the Kia at around 500 per month and the Hyundai moderately more.

What comes next for Dresden and the VW eGolf?

The eGolf will end production in 2020, as it will be replaced by a long list of cars based on the MEB platform starting in November 2019. More on that in a separate article soon.

The all-new (model year 2021) Golf that arrives in 2020 will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants, but not an all-electric one. As such, the VW eGolf factory in Dresden will be producing another car. VW has not yet said which one it will be.

Such a production switchover would begin by 2020 and be finished by the end of 2020 or some time in 2021 at the latest. There will be a long list of MEB nameplates that could be produced in the Dresden factory. VW stated on its web site that it will do 27 MEB launches by 2022: Uncompromising e-mobility: World premiere of the modular electric drive matrix- Volkswagen launches ELECTRIC FOR ALL campaign.

That does not necessarily mean 27 nameplates, but rather it could be “double-counting” (or triple-counting in some cases) launches made in Europe, North America and China. Some cars will be available only in a single geography (such as China), whereas others will be sold in two or all three major geographies.

It's also not inconceivable that Dresden could make some other more expensive electric car from other parts of the VW Group portfolio. That would be on the more powerful all-electric platform developed with Porsche and Audi as the lead brands - but will eventually also be used by Lamborghini and Bentley. Hey, the VW Phateon was sort of a Bentley, so you never know...

Conclusion: Dresden The Showcase Factory

Volkswagen’s Dresden factory is small, economically arguably somewhat inefficient perhaps, and as a result of its physical nature unlikely to ever spit out more than 20,000 cars per year. It is basically a showcase factory in which new assembly methods can be piloted, and where people can work and learn in a most luxurious “non-noisy/dirty” environment, compared to any other automotive plant.

The current 72-cars-a-day (150 max in theory) eGolf production is a sight to see, especially when you have the comparative experience from numerous other car factories. It will give way in about two years from now, to some other very different electric car. We should know within about a year from now precisely what that will be.

