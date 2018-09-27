Volkswagen's Plans From Inside Europe's Only Electric-Only Car Factory

The VW brand (as opposed to VW Group, such as Audi and Porsche) starts its all-electric MEB production in November 2019.

The eGolf production will end in 2020 and be replaced by some other electric vehicle from inside the VW Group. We may know within about a year from now.

VW’s Dresden factory is producing the Volkswagen eGolf, which has a production ceiling in that factory of 150 per day, but is currently at 72 per day.

Volkswagen has one of the world’s two meaningful electric-only car factories outside of China. The other one is Tesla.

There's only one electric car factory in Europe today, which produces only electric cars, and does so in any meaningful volume (not just a handful of cars every week or month). This is Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF) factory in Dresden.

In fact, outside of China, there may be only one other such factory, and that's Tesla’s (TSLA) factory in Fremont, CA. So what are the differences between the two?

Turns out, there are many. Let me begin by describing the Volkswagen electric car factory in Dresden, and you will begin to appreciate the significant differences between the two.

The Dresden factory was established in 2002 to primarily build the VW Phateon, a luxury sedan. This production ended in March 2016. The factory was then converted to build the VW eGolf, and that production started a year later, April 2017.

Volkswagen’s Dresden factory is a final assembly line. It does not include a body shop or a paint shop. Rather, the painted bodies arrive via truck from Volkswagen’s factory in Wolfsburg, located 200 miles away from Dresden.

The other significant components that are needed for the final assembly in Dresden arrive from other places. These two are the most significant ones:

Battery: From Volkswagen’s factory in Braunschweig. Electric motor and related: From Volkswagen’s factory in Kassel.

The final assembly in Dresden takes 86 steps, and is done in a space which looks more like the hand-built workshop you might find in a place which manufactures a Rolls Royce (BMW) or Bentley Mulsanne. The space has extremely high ceilings, the walls are made of glass, and there are the kind of fine wooden floors that you would find in the living room of an expensive house.

In short, the place looks and sounds more like an Apple (AAPL) store than an automotive factory. It's as quiet and clean as can be. I have been in many automobile factories in Asia, the Americas and Europe, and this one is in a different solar universe altogether. It’s an automotive “factory” alright, but it doesn’t look, sound or smell like one.

How is the production organized? As I mentioned above, it takes 86 steps and involves 1,570 parts, down from approximately 4,000 parts in the VW Phateon, which it what was made in that factory before.

In theory, the factory could operate on three shifts with a line speed of one car per 8.5 minutes. That would mean 150 cars per day.

However, as it stands, the factory now operates on two shifts, with a line speed of one car per 12 minutes. This results in 36 cars per shift, or 72 cars per day.

Is this the only location where the VW eGolf is made? No, it's not. VW makes a similar amount of eGolfs at its Wolfsburg facility too. That factory supplies the eGolf units to places such as the U.K. and the U.S., whereas the Dresden factory supplies continental Europe only.

VW eGolf sales: The numbers

So how well is the eGolf selling? Let’s take a look at European and U.S. sales numbers for some of the most relevant BEVs priced mostly around $30,000 to $40,000 (BMW is more) and with ranges mostly between 100 and 150 miles (Chevy Bolt EV is more). First, the U.S. numbers:

US sales VW eGolf Nissan LEAF BMW i3 Kia Soul Honda Clarity Hyundai Ioniq Ford Focus Chevy Bolt TOTAL Jan 2017 332 772 382 117 0 0 56 1162 2821 Feb 2017 293 1037 318 152 0 0 228 952 2980 Mar 2017 342 1478 703 171 0 5 407 978 4084 Apr 2017 307 1063 516 167 0 19 125 1292 3489 May 2017 381 1392 506 129 0 75 132 1566 4181 Jun 2017 232 1506 567 100 0 58 110 1642 4215 Jul 2017 308 1283 601 145 34 43 148 1971 4533 Aug 2017 317 1154 504 300 15 66 131 2107 4594 Sep 2017 187 1055 538 255 52 36 131 2632 4886 Oct 2017 203 213 686 210 34 28 115 2781 4270 Nov 2017 289 175 283 207 459 23 121 2987 4544 Dec 2017 343 102 672 204 527 79 113 3227 5267 Jan 2018 178 150 382 115 203 49 70 1177 2324 Feb 2018 198 895 623 163 104 3 73 1424 3483 Mar 2018 164 1500 992 157 48 60 137 1774 4832 Apr 2018 128 1171 503 152 52 7 83 1275 3371 May 2018 76 1576 424 133 37 32 88 1125 3491 Jun 2018 32 1367 580 57 126 47 50 1083 3342 Jul 2018 18 1149 464 130 120 23 46 1175 3125 Aug 2018 32 1315 418 33 75 1 7 1225 3106 TOTAL 4360 20353 10662 3097 1886 654 2371 33555 76938 share 6% 26% 14% 4% 2% 1% 3% 44% 100%

As you can see in the table above, this class of electric car is not selling very well in the U.S. The only class participant that posted remotely decent numbers for a while was the Chevrolet Bolt EV - in the second half of 2017 only.

The VW eGolf was selling around 300 units per month through the middle of 2017, but especially since May 2018 the level of sales has fallen to practically zero. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan LEAF are very dominant in this class of vehicle, where most cars carry MSRPs between $30,000 and $40,000 (BMW is higher) before various discounts and incentives - not counting government subsidies. For example, one routinely sees these cars carrying an MSRP of, say, $37,500, selling for $6,000 less, or $31,500. Then subtract the $7,500 Federal subsidy for that, for a net cost of $24,000 to the consumer (plus sales tax).

The big picture for the VW eGolf in the U.S. is this: In 20 months, 4,360 units were sold. That is less than a drop in a bucket.

What about sales in Europe? Let’s take a look:

(I had to average an estimated total for two months each for the VW eGolf and Kia Soul EV, because data for those two months were unavailable, but that is not meaningful for this analysis)

Euro sales VW eGolf Nissan LEAF BMW i3 Kia Soul Renault Zoe Hyundai Ioniq TOTAL Jan 2017 295 1386 1818 422 2602 488 7011 Feb 2017 299 1327 1455 472 2828 145 6526 Mar 2017 296 3188 1784 273 3762 492 9795 Apr 2017 669 1326 1562 343 1627 433 5960 May 2017 844 1378 1629 249 2095 541 6736 Jun 2017 1409 1590 1634 422 4189 529 9773 Jul 2017 410 1128 1277 511 1919 475 5720 Aug 2017 1694 993 1149 570 2152 620 7178 Sep 2017 2041 1387 2025 502 2306 552 8813 Oct 2017 2159 1075 1687 583 2205 565 8274 Nov 2017 1593 715 1932 525 1887 792 7444 Dec 2017 1369 486 1979 558 3380 669 8441 Jan 2018 1985 548 1867 779 1871 1017 8067 Feb 2018 1481 1540 1598 294 2439 679 8031 Mar 2018 1685 6053 2300 814 4248 854 15954 Apr 2018 1547 3546 1817 815 2462 612 10799 May 2018 1547 2814 1713 496 2534 664 9768 Jun 2018 1447 3377 2002 329 3425 766 11346 Jul 2018 1379 4024 1685 605 1901 555 10149 TOTAL 24149 37881 32913 9562 49832 11448 165785 share 15% 23% 20% 6% 30% 7% 100%

As you can see in the table above, for starters we have two differences of immediate note:

We have data through July 2018, not August 2018 as with the U.S. The sample set is different (and smaller). We add the Renault Zoe (not sold in the U.S.) but subtract the Chevrolet Bolt, Ford Focus and Honda Insight, as they sold almost nothing in Europe or not at all.

The first observation from the Euro sales table is that the numbers are a lot larger: 165,785 cars over 19 months compared to 76,938 over 20 months. It’s way more than double.

The eGolf started European sales in 2017 at approximately the same level as the U.S. - around 300 per month. Then, in the late spring 2017, sales increased a lot and quickly reached around 2,000 per month. In 2018, sales have been running around 1,500 per month.

The Nissan LEAF saw a huge increase in sales by the end of February 2018, when the new model arrived. It posted the highest sales month of any class competitor, after that. The consistent best-seller had been the Renault Zoe, which continues to sell approximately as many units as the Nissan LEAF.

Speaking of consistent, the BMW i3 tends to sell at or just below 2,000 units per month. The Kia Soul and Hyundai Ioniq also sell at a consistent pace - the Kia at around 500 per month and the Hyundai moderately more.

What comes next for Dresden and the VW eGolf?

The eGolf will end production in 2020, as it will be replaced by a long list of cars based on the MEB platform starting in November 2019. More on that in a separate article soon.

The all-new (model year 2021) Golf that arrives in 2020 will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants, but not an all-electric one. As such, the VW eGolf factory in Dresden will be producing another car. VW has not yet said which one it will be.

Such a production switchover would begin by 2020 and be finished by the end of 2020 or some time in 2021 at the latest. There will be a long list of MEB nameplates that could be produced in the Dresden factory. VW stated on its web site that it will do 27 MEB launches by 2022: Uncompromising e-mobility: World premiere of the modular electric drive matrix- Volkswagen launches ELECTRIC FOR ALL campaign.

That does not necessarily mean 27 nameplates, but rather it could be “double-counting” (or triple-counting in some cases) launches made in Europe, North America and China. Some cars will be available only in a single geography (such as China), whereas others will be sold in two or all three major geographies.

It's also not inconceivable that Dresden could make some other more expensive electric car from other parts of the VW Group portfolio. That would be on the more powerful all-electric platform developed with Porsche and Audi as the lead brands - but will eventually also be used by Lamborghini and Bentley. Hey, the VW Phateon was sort of a Bentley, so you never know...

Conclusion: Dresden The Showcase Factory

Volkswagen’s Dresden factory is small, economically arguably somewhat inefficient perhaps, and as a result of its physical nature unlikely to ever spit out more than 20,000 cars per year. It is basically a showcase factory in which new assembly methods can be piloted, and where people can work and learn in a most luxurious “non-noisy/dirty” environment, compared to any other automotive plant.

The current 72-cars-a-day (150 max in theory) eGolf production is a sight to see, especially when you have the comparative experience from numerous other car factories. It will give way in about two years from now, to some other very different electric car. We should know within about a year from now precisely what that will be.

