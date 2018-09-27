Booking Holdings Is Probably The Best Stock In The Whole OTA Sector

I believe that BKNG will continue to grow organically through machine learning and A/B tests. However, it can also grow even further through M&A thanks to its strong balance sheet.

BKNG is a tech company at its core. I think that it’s data-driven decision-making process and unique corporate culture will keep driving innovation for years to come.

In my view, BKNG is an excellent OTA. Its revenues have high margins due to prudent management and its focus on an agency business model instead of merchant.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is perhaps the best OTA that I've looked into so far. It focuses on an agency business model, which differentiates it from most other OTAs. In the agency model companies only charge a commission, unlike the merchant model that requires a payment processing structure and customer service support. This allows BKNG to focus on operational efficiencies that translate into better margins and higher customer satisfaction. Consequently, BKNG can enter and expand into foreign markets due to its scale and data mining advantages for metasearch. Also, management has been successful so far at integrating all its properties under a single-brand marketing strategy.

In my view, BKNG is a great company and currently undervalued. BKNG has been consolidating between $1800 and $2200 for the last couple of years. This waiting period has given the company’s growth time to catch up with the stock’s previous run (from $1300 to $2200). I believe that BKNG is now getting ready for its next leg up as it’s currently undervalued and firing on all cylinders.

Business and margins

Investors and fund managers love BKNG because it's a market leader with secular tailwinds and high margins. It has 80%+ gross margins and almost 20% profit margins. BKNG also produces a lot of free cash flow which management reinvests wisely on high ROI alternatives (M&A and programmatic marketing). This is why BKNG is continually acquiring new companies that help the firm expand into foreign markets. For example, Ctrip (CTRP), DiDi and Meituan are part of BKNG's efforts to expand into China. I believe that this strategy will continue to improve BKNG as they absorb talent and know how this way.

It's worth noting that BKNG's management provided guidance based on an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.17. Since then, the dollar has kept strengthening, and it's now close to 1.18. If this number keeps rising, then it'd likely affect BKNG's revenues due to adverse FX impacts. Fortunately, management has hedged their bottom line through contracts. Nevertheless, BKNG could still miss on quarterly revenue, which would likely trigger a selloff. After all, management has a habit of providing conservative guidance, which Wall Street typically receives negatively. In their last earnings call, David Goulden explained that they like to leave their guidance room to surpass it.

A technology company at its core

BKNG appears in most stock searches as a service company. In my view, it's actually a technology company. BKNG uses vast amounts of data to improve their website properties, searches, bidding processes, you name it. One of the things that stand out in BKNG is their culture of A/B testing everything. Through machine learning algorithms and tests, they've tailored their websites into experiences that are statistically proven to increase customer satisfaction and engagement. Moreover, BKNG’s is organized in small teams (like cells). This allows for multidisciplinary groups of people to focus on solving specific problems. As problems are solved/change, teams grow/shrink/divide/merge. This is why BKNG is such a nimble and innovative company.

Image: A/B test example.

Bookings is a unique online travel agency

BKNG differentiates itself from other publicly traded OTAs in many ways. I’ll name the most interesting ones:

Focus on the agency business model, instead of merchant.

Data-driven technology company at its core.

Healthy balance sheet. Debt is less than cash or equivalents.

High liquidity and strong FCF which it can reinvest on multiple high ROI alternatives (China, India, Latin America, technology, just to name a few).

Strong presence in Europe, which is a unique market for OTAs. This is because Europe is not a single market, but instead, it's more than 20 different smaller markets.

Furthermore, BKNG has also a competitive commission structure. Expedia’s (EXPE) commissions tend to fluctuate between 15% to 30%. Airbnb (AIRB) has a flat 3% commission, but when you add up all other fees, the total percentage is around 15%. BKNG's commission is a flat 15% which makes it transparent for customers and avoids misunderstandings.

Another unique aspect about BKNG is their vision. They want to become a one-stop shop for every online travel experience (including attractions, transport, and accommodations). In fact, their goal is to be able to facilitate the full range of travel services like Restaurants, flights, hotels, attractions, car rental, homes, and apartments, etc. Moreover, attractions and experiences are an exciting area for potential growth. Last quarter OpenTable revenues grew by 34% YoY (thanks in part to predictive analytics), and alternative accommodation listings (BKNG recently surpassed Airbnb on this item) were up 23% YoY. Even more exciting is Glen Fogel’s (Bookings’ CEO) vision of eventually building a platform from which users can book every single travel detail from the comfort of their homes.

BKNG's management has a proven track record of maximizing every dollar invested. In their last earnings call, they emphasized the importance of achieving the right balance between growth and profitability. They expressed they’re “pleased, but not satisfied” with their profitable growth. In my view, this captures the driven spirit and ambition of BKNG’s management team.

(…) we're never pleased, we're never satisfied. There's always opportunity to continue to improve. And I think we're at a place where we're now looking for incremental improvements and certainly looking at ROI and growth in those channels, those two things we're looking at very closely. So I'm pleased but not satisfied will summarize where we are today. – BKNG’s David Goulden. Source: BKNG Q2 2018 earnings call, Seeking Alpha transcript.

Booking has a commanding market position

All of these factors result in BKNG having the largest market share of the OTA sector. Nevertheless, the industry is still highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation. BKNG has about 10% of the total online travel market. Furthermore, BKNG has enough resources to continue absorbing smaller innovative players in the OTA space. I imagine that in the future the OTA market will continue to consolidate through M&A and competition. In the end, I believe that BKNG will remain among the top 3 OTA firms (if not number 1). This means that potentially a $1 trillion market will be mainly divided among three firms (one of them BKNG).

All in all, I consider BKNG the best investment alternative in the OTA market. It’s size, consistent revenue growth, technology, and data-driven focus, unique culture and strong balance sheet make it a safe bet in the OTA sector. However, it’s worth noting that BKNG's Latin American exposure is somewhat lacking. Investors looking for geographical diversification should consider Despegar.com (DESP) or maybe even Expedia (which owns 14% of DESP). If you’re interested, I recently wrote an article on DESP for Seeking Alpha.

BKNG valuation

For my valuation, I'll discount BKNG’s owner earnings. Warren Buffett came up with this concept. It's an approximation to what the owners of a company would receive, after expenses and needed maintenance CAPEX. Owner earnings are useful for our valuation because they represent BKNG’s profitability better than earnings, EBITDA, or FCF.

Conclusion

In my view, there are many reasons to own BKNG. It has great margins mainly due to marketing efficiencies and programmatic spending. Also, management has a proven track record of acquiring potentially disruptive firms at reasonable prices. For example, the HotelsCombined acquisition should finalize this year and will complement BKNG’s metasearch capabilities nicely. Furthermore, BKNG enjoys organic topline expansion with ample margins. It can also grow even further through acquisitions because it has deep pockets and access to capital.

In my opinion, BKNG is a “must buy” in any OTA portfolio. My valuation model suggests an approximately 20% potential upside. Lastly, BKNG’s management is very shareholder friendly, as evidenced by the $1.2 billion in buybacks during Q2 2018. Hence, this further corroborates that BKNG is a good investment.

