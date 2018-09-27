Weekly Oil Storage Report - Refinery Turnaround Season Underway

Brent-WTI continues to widen and US crude exports are expected to average materially higher in Q4.

US product demand is starting to seasonally decline as well, but as throughput decreases, product storages should keep drawing.

Highlight

EIA reported a mixed oil storage report Wednesday. We are now seeing implied product demand seasonally decline and the crude storage build of 1.852 million bbls came on the back of a material decrease in refinery throughput.

Refinery throughput decreased from 17.415 million b/d last week to 16.514 million b/d this week or 901k b/d lower w-o-w.

The decrease signals the start of the refinery turnaround season, which will keep throughput low until the middle of October. In the meantime, we should start to see product storage decline.

Looking at the implied demand variables, we are now starting to see the seasonal demand declines take place:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see in the product supplied of petroleum products chart, the 4-week average remains above the last several years, so the next few weeks will be important to see how well demand has held up.

If you look at the chart above, you can see that implied gasoline demand on a 4-week basis is close to last year's level. Distillate implied demand is still below last year's, and other product demands remain above.

Going forward, once refinery throughput decreases along the seasonal average, we should keep seeing product storage draw.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As for US total petroleum product export and import, this week was relatively flat w-o-w.

Moving over to crude storage, this week saw US crude exports skyrocket to 2.640 million b/d. But looking at the tanker movements, this export figure is likely to be massively overstated. The adjustment factor, or unaccounted for crude oil, came in at +517k b/d indicating that either demand was overstated or supplies were understated. In our view, it was likely exports that were massively overstated.

Nonetheless, the trend is for US crude exports to move higher in the coming weeks. We are seeing very high US crude exports in October and into year-end, thanks to the widening Brent-WTI spread.

Overall, this EIA oil storage report was mixed. Global oil market fundamentals remain very bullish and contrary to the US data. Brent-WTI spread is now just slightly under $10/bbl, signaling much higher US crude exports ahead. With global floating storage at a multi-year low and Iranian crude exports falling materially, the market is desperately looking for supplies anywhere that can be found.

Crude

Gasoline

Distillate

Cushing

Refinery Throughput

Crude Imports

Total Liquid Stockpile

US Oil Production + Adjustment

Days of Supply

