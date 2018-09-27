Prospect Capital's Detailed Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Includes Remaining Fiscal Year 2019 Monthly Dividend Projection)

My projected PSEC monthly dividend for the remainder of fiscal year 2019 and NAV per share range over the next several quarters are provided in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

PSEC has recently been able to break a negative trend and increase the company’s weighted average annualized yield on its debt investments which should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Author’s Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for a detailed discussion on the dividend sustainability of Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC). PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics/trends that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

Prospect Capital's Detailed Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Includes Remaining Fiscal Year 2019 Monthly Dividend Projection)

This two-part article is a very detailed analysis of PSEC’s dividend and net asset value (“NAV”) sustainability. I have continued to cover this “in-depth” topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. There was an even greater number of requests for this specific analysis this quarter due to PSEC’s recent earnings report. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of PART 2 of Article:

PART 1 of this article analyzed PSEC’s past and projected performance for the fiscal year 2019 regarding the company’s quarterly NII, net ICTI, and cumulative UTI figures (including three tests being performed). PART 2 transitions to a more longer-term dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a net rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 also performs an analysis on PSEC’s future NAV sustainability. At the end of this article, I include the following PSEC projections: 1) remainder of fiscal year 2019 monthly dividend declarations (per share rate for November 2018-June 2019); and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Also, I welcome reader’s requests when it comes to which BDC peer’s dividend sustainability analysis I will provide next quarter. Similar feedback/requests by readers earlier this year ultimately lead to this type of analysis being performed on Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX). All I ask is to please choose a BDC I currently cover with the exception of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC). SLRC continues to provide insufficient IRC disclosures to calculate net ICTI and cumulative UTI. A complete list of the BDC stocks I currently cover is provided later in the article.

Additional Topics/Trends Impacting PSEC’s Future Dividend and NAV Sustainability:

In addition to the three tests performed in PART 1 of this article, the following two topics/trends will play an important role regarding PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company’s investment portfolio is currently set up for a continued rise in the current/spot U.S. “London Interbank Offered Rate” (LIBOR) over the next few years; and 2) a fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on the company’s debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters. Both analyzes have been, and will continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

1) Continued Rise in Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR and the Impact on PSEC’s Investment Portfolio:

There have been many readers who have continued to ask about this first topic/trend. From these conversations, I have concluded some readers are having trouble understanding what has recently occurred/will occur to PSEC’s interest income and expense accounts as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) continues to gradually increase the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate. In particular, this topic will analyze PSEC’s “cash LIBOR floor” associated with most of the company’s debt investments. I believe a discussion of this topic/trend should be provided since this event has recently had more of an impact on the company’s future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric).

As the Fed Funds Rate continues to increase in the future (likely up to 3% or so by 2020), this event will have varying impacts on the business development company (“BDC”) sector which is dependent on each company’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor, percentage of floating-rate debt investments, and percentage of floating-rate liabilities. Regarding the second and third factors, as of 6/30/2018 the percentage of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments and floating-rate liabilities was 87% and 2%, respectively (based on FMV). Both percentages should be viewed as a positive catalyst/trend to consider in a net rising interest rate environment. While I am currently projecting PSEC will begin to increase the company’s utilization of its credit facility during fiscal year 2019, I still believe the proportion of floating-rate liabilities will remain minor. Now, let us discuss the first factor; PSEC’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

To begin, let us take a look at the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR percentages during PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2019 (quarter ending 9/30/2018). This will help put things in better perspective when analyzing PSEC’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

Table 3 – Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR Percentages During PSEC’s Fiscal First Quarter of 2019 (Through 9/21/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining current/spot U.S. LIBOR data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

As continually discussed within my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a direct relationship between the movement of the Fed Funds Rate and current/spot U.S. LIBOR. Due to speculation by markets earlier this year the FOMC was now considering four Fed Funds Rate increases during calendar year 2018 (versus three increases previously), U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12- month tenor/maturity needed to “incorporate” the increased probability of an additional rate hike during 2018. As such, current/spot U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity increased 62, 62, and 56 bps, respectively during the calendar first quarter of 2018. In other words, a “true up” adjustment occurred to incorporate the probability of an additional rate hike during 2018.

Since this true up adjustment occurred earlier this year, going into July 2018 I believed the probability of another true-up adjustment in current/spot U.S. LIBOR was low during the calendar third quarter of 2018 (PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2019). As such, I projected a fairly “flat” increase of roughly 25 bps for the 1-month tenor/maturity along with a lower increase for the 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity. So far, this projection has basically come to fruition with one week left in the quarter.

Using Table 3 above as a reference, readers can see the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity had a minor-modest increase. Within the 1- and 12-month tenor/maturity, there was an increase of 13 and 14 basis points (“bps”) through 9/21/2018. I am assuming within the 1-month tenor/maturity this will increase to 20 bps or so by the end of the quarter. As such, this would basically match the FOMC’s increase of the Fed Funds Rate in September 2018. Regarding the 3- and 6-month tenor/maturity, there was an increase of 4 and 9 bps through 9/21/2018, respectively.

While market participants continue to debate the most suitable course of action when it comes to the Fed’s monetary policy, most would agree some sort of slow, gradual rise to the Fed Funds Rate still has the highest probability of occurring (including a continued gradual reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet; mainly a reduction of U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities [MBS]). As such, this analysis will assume an incremental, gradual rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next few years. For PSEC (and the BDC sector as a whole), this assumed scenario has recently had/will continue to have two general impacts. It should also be noted I was the first contributor on Seeking Alpha to highlight this then future impact several years ago.

First, this should eventually positively impact the sector’s new loan originations that will likely have higher stated interest rates when compared to existing debt investments. It should be noted I believe this is still a year or two away but I want to point this out for readers now. While this assumption will not come to fruition in “every” possible scenario, a majority of scenarios should have this outcome. Due to the continued high demand for debt investments/bonds, prices on institutional, middle market (“MM”), self-originated MM/upper middle market (“UMM”), and broadly syndicated loans have remained somewhat elevated which has caused a narrowing of spreads. This includes increased competition within the lower middle market (“LMM”), MM, and UMM. This has caused what is known as “spread/yield compression” to occur over the past several years.

This trend has negatively impacted most BDC peers when it comes to stated interest rates and ultimately most company’s weighted average annualized yields on income-producing assets (especially high-yield BDC peers like PSEC). However, over the prior few quarters, this spread/yield compression has abated while the floating-rate feature of loans tied to U.S. LIBOR or the PRIME rate have begun to “kick in”. During the calendar first and second quarters of 2018, this caused most BDC peers to report a net increase in each company’s weighted average annualized yield on debt investments (including PSEC; a positive catalyst/trend). In fact, most BDC peers that I currently cover reported a net increase to this metric over the trailing twelve months (including PSEC; 13.00% as of 6/30/2018 versus 12.20% as of 6/30/2017). This was covered in the following BDC sector comparison article:

Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 14 BDC Peers (Post Q2 2018 Earnings) - Part 2

In addition, I believe spreads will once again eventually widen within the LMM/MM/UMM over the next several years as participants adjust for the rise in rates/yields across broader financial markets. As such, somewhat elevated prices across parts of this generalized sector should readjust to near par-slightly below par over time. Factors such as credit/spread risk also come into play regarding this scenario but we will remain focused on specific current/spot U.S. LIBOR impacts.

Second, this would negatively impact the sector’s floating-rate credit facilities (which typically have a low fixed interest rate and a U.S. LIBOR attachment) and a few other forms of debt financing. Prior to 2018, the BDC sector had continued to have low costs of capital regarding credit facilities as current/spot U.S. LIBOR continued to remain near historical lows. However, with the more recent rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR, all floating-rate liabilities have begun to have increased interest rates which have moved off historical lows. Most BDC peers, especially companies with a majority of borrowings in floating-rate liabilities, have begun to experience a more meaningful increase in borrowing costs. However, after current/spot U.S. LIBOR rises above certain thresholds, each BDC should eventually benefit from this rise (different percentage for each company). This is due to the fact each BDC’s floating-rate debt investments (assets) generally have a greater monetary value versus each company’s floating-rate debt borrowings (liabilities). As mentioned earlier, PSEC continues to have a very low percentage of outstanding borrowings with floating-rate liabilities (2% as of 6/30/2018). As such, PSEC has not seen as nearly as large of an increase to the company’s borrowing costs when compared to basically all of the BDC peers I currently cover.

For purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the cash LIBOR floor of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments as of 6/30/2018. By performing this analysis, readers will begin to better understand some of the general impacts a continued rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR will have on PSEC’s investment portfolio (which would directly impact the company’s future dividend sustainability).

Table 4 – PSEC Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor Analysis (As of 6/30/2018; Based on Principal)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I have classified all of PSEC’s debt investments into the appropriate classifications (floating-rate, structured securitizations, fixed-rate/non-accrual) as of 6/30/2018. I have further classified all of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments into the applicable cash LIBOR floors (separating the company’s CLO portfolio for additional precision).

It should also be noted each specific debt investment, including at times several debt investments within one portfolio company, have different underlying term sheets which dictate which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity is attached to that investment and the frequency when each applicable rate “resets”. While most debt investments are usually associated with the 1- or 3-month tenor/maturity, there are some rare instances where the 6- and 12-month tenor/maturity is utilized. In addition, some borrowers have the option to use the LIBOR tenor/maturity of their choosing. A specific breakout of which of PSEC’s debt investments are tied to which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity (and how often the applicable rate resets) is beyond a “free to the public” article.

As of 6/30/2018, 28% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of less than or equal to 1.00%. This means when the corresponding current/spot LIBOR percentage rises above 1.00%, 28% of PSEC’s debt investments would begin to recognize additional interest income. This specific classification was a decrease of (5%) when compared to 3/31/2018.

The modest decrease was mainly attributable to the following activity within PSEC’s investment portfolio: 1) loan originations totaling $161 million in H.I.G. ECI Merger Sub, Inc. (ECI Merger Sub) and MRP Holdco, Inc. (MRP Holdco) have a cash LIBOR floor of 1.50%; 2) change in terms regarding Centerfield Media Holding Company’s (Centerfield) debt investments totaling $134 million (cash LIBOR floor increased from 1.00% to 2.00%); and 3) transfer of Pacific World Corp.’s (Pacific World) Senior Secured Term Loan B totaling $97 million to non-accrual status during the quarter.

When compared to most sector peers, this continued to be a low-very low percentage of debt investments having cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00%. For example, even though only 74% of Main Street Capital’s (MAIN) debt investments as of 6/30/2018 at FMV had floating interest rates (versus PSEC’s 87%), 68% had cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00% (versus PSEC’s 28%). So, this means even though MAIN has had a lower percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to PSEC over the recent past, this sector peer actually had more of a benefit due to having a greater proportion of lower cash LIBOR floor investments. This is a consistent trend I have seen when comparing PSEC to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover.

As such, PSEC has had a partial beneficial “delay” per se regarding the recent rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR when compared to all the company’s sector peers I currently cover. This past quarter, we actually saw PSEC’s beneficial delay “accelerate” NII growth when compared to prior quarters, even when the company put a $97 million debt investment on non-accrual status (Pacific World). In prior quarters, I shed light on this compositional difference which readers could have taken advantage of (no other contributor on Seeking Alpha noticed such a difference). This was also one of the main reasons why I did not believe PSEC would reduce the company’s dividend per share rate going into its fiscal year 2019 (contrary to other readers’/contributors’ viewpoints).

As of 6/30/2018, 7%, 6%, and 14% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of 1.25%, 1.50%, and 2.00% respectively. 1% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors above 2.00% while 29% of the company’s investment portfolio consisted of structured securitizations. As such, 15% of PSEC’s debt investments either had no cash LIBOR floor (fixed-rate investment) or were on non-accrual status.

Taking a past look at this metric, as of 12/31/2014 PSEC had a weighted average cash LIBOR floor of 1.54%. In contrast, PSEC was able to lower this metric to 1.29% as of 3/31/2018. However, this percentage slightly increased to 1.35% as of 6/30/2018. The reasoning for this slight increase was provided above. When calculated this was a weighted average cash LIBOR floor net decrease of (19) bps during the prior fourteen quarters which I believe should be seen as a positive trend/step in the right direction. However, out of the fifteen BDC stocks I currently cover, PSEC still had the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 6/30/2018.

Still, over time, as/if each cash LIBOR floor is surpassed, PSEC will begin to recognize increased interest income on the company’s floating-rate debt investments (forward looking metric).Regarding PSEC’s investments with a 1.25% and 1.50% cash LIBOR floor, this has recently occurred. PSEC’s debt investments with a cash LIBOR floor of 2.00%, which comprised 14% of the company’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2018 (based on principal), recently have begun/will soon begin (upon reset) to record increased interest income as well. This will have a direct, positive impact on PSEC’s future dividend sustainability going into calendar year 2019.

Of course, there could be an increase in credit risk in some select investments as current/spot U.S. LIBOR increases (due to additional interest on floating-rate investments; non-accruals would lower interest income). This specific relationship has to be continually monitored as well (which I intend to perform).

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on PSEC’s Debt and Equity Investments:

The second topic/trend to discuss is a FMV investment rating analysis on PSEC’s debt and equity investments. Since FMV write-downs are one of the main determinants of whether to put a debt investment on non-accrual status (heightened credit risk; ceasing to recognize interest income on a particular loan), this analysis has a direct impact on PSEC’s future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). Furthermore, since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact PSEC’s earnings per share (“EPS”) in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis also has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability.

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how PSEC’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018. To begin this analysis, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – PSEC Investment Rating Analysis as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, I classify PSEC’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring);or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight past unrealized appreciation (depreciation) within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through articles/analysis).

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company’s portfolio holdings and are typically “harsher” per se in my ratings when compared to most management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC’s “health” at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of PSEC’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 5 as a reference, I have classified 59%, 70%, 67%, and 69% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively (based on FMV). As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $3.95 billion. PSEC’s investment portfolio had a notable percentage increase regarding debt and equity investments performing at or above expectations during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. A majority of this increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1. As such, this should be seen as more of a positive trend.

I have classified 19%, 10%, 11%, and 6% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $312 million. PSEC’s investment portfolio had a notable percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (as stated above). PSEC’s investment portfolio had a modest percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being both reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive trend) and to an investment rating of 3 (a negative trend).

When combined, I have classified 78%, 80%, 78%, and 75% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively (when based on FMV). However, when based on PSEC’s cost basis, it should be noted only 66% of the company’s investment portfolio was performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2018. When calculated, the 9% difference between PSEC’s FMV and cost basis as of 6/30/2018 is slightly “above average” versus most BDC peers I currently cover. The reason for this slightly larger than average differential is the portion of PSEC’s investment portfolio that has been on non-accrual status which continues to have a lower/diminishing FMV. Most of these particular investments still have their entire cost basis since the time when placed on non-accrual status. I wanted to provide PSEC’s investment rating as of 6/30/2018 based both on the company’s cost basis and FMV for added reader insight.

When calculated, I have determined 22%, 20%, 22%, and 25% of PSEC’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. While these percentages may seem a bit alarming, when compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC only had a slightly above average percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 6/30/2018.

To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for PSEC and fourteen other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWT 1.2223x; 2) MAIN 1.0872x; 3) GAIN 1.0542x; 4) SLRC 1.0131x; 5) TSLX 1.0081x; 6) ARCC 1.0080x; 7) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0052x; 8) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 1.0024x; 9) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9929x; 10) FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) 0.9907x; 11) PSEC 0.9821x; 12) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9712x; 13) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9683x; 14) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9030x; and 15) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8443x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 5%, 4%, 5%, and 7% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $388 million. The minor percentage increase during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 3 (as stated above).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 11%, 11%, 10%, and 11% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accrual. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. CLO equity investments within this classification are currently generating yields modestly below historical averages. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $654 million.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 6%, 5%, 7%, and 7% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status (in the case of CLO investments generating little to no yield) unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). It is never a positive catalyst/trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $419 million.

The following portfolio companies had at least one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018: 1) Pacific World; 2) Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum); 3) USES Corp. (“USES”); 4) Ark-La-Tex Wireline Services, LLC (Ark-La-Tex); and 5) United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting). The cost basis and FMV of PSEC’s non-accrual debt investments totaled $316 and $144 million as of 6/30/2018, respectively. Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and the risk of further decreases in NAV from future FMV write-downs.

In addition, it should be noted PSEC completed a handful of debt-to-equity exchanges during the past several years. This typically has a negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income meeting its prior interest income is a very low probability. This is because most of PSEC’s recent debt-to-equity exchanges were performed on portfolio companies that were experiencing weakened operating performance (most BDC peers perform a similar strategy).

Currently (and going forward), I believe heightened monitoring should occur on Interdent, Inc. (Interdent) and Pacific World. The reasoning behind this outlook was covered, in detail, within my latest PSEC quarterly assessment article (see link near the end of the article). However, it should also be noted Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan) and Venio LLC (Venio) were taken off non-accrual status during PSEC’s fiscal second quarter of 2018. This should be seen as more of a positive trend. In addition, two of PSEC’s control investments, National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”) and First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower) have continued to generate strong operational performance while some of the company’s CLO investments have recently experienced a modest-notable improvement in yields through a combination of refinancing/resets/reissues.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a great forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to continued FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability.

LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, has remained relatively unchanged-slightly decreased during the calendar third quarter of 2018. As such, I am anticipating relatively flat-minor valuation fluctuations across most BDC debt investment portfolios during the calendar third quarter of 2018. Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 820).

Conclusions Drawn - PART 2:

To summarize what was performed in PART 2, the following two topic/trends were discussed which have a direct impact on PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company’s investment portfolio is currently set up for a continued rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next few years; and 2) a FMV investment rating analysis on the company’s debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters. Both topics/trends have been, and will continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

When all the information from both parts of the article (three tests from PART 1 and the two topics/trends from PART 2) are taken into consideration, I have concluded the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company’s monthly dividend per share rate through the end of the fiscal year 2019 is high (80%). As such, I am projecting PSEC will declare the following monthly dividends for November 2018-June 2019:

Dividend for November 2018-June 2019 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.06 per share

When the two topics/trends from PART 2 of this article are taken into consideration, including other factors not specifically analyzed in this article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence some of PSEC’s debt and equity investments remain at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation over the foreseeable future. However, there are also a handful of debt and equity investments that should continue to perform above expectations and experience FMV appreciation as operating performance remains strong. As such, I am projecting the following PSEC quarterly NAV ranges over the next several fiscal quarters:

NAV as of 9/30/2018: $9.10 - $9.50 per share

NAV as of 12/31/2018: $9.05 - $9.45 per share

NAV as of 3/31/2019: $9.00 - $9.40 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting a minor net decrease to PSEC’s NAV over the next three combined fiscal quarters. However, I believe PSEC should still be able to generate a positive “economic return” (dividends received and change in NAV) over this timeframe.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (16.0%) discount to the mean of PSEC’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range ($9.30 per share), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (16.0%) but less than a (26.0%) discount to the mean of PSEC’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (26.0%) discount to the mean of PSEC’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe PSEC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is $6.90 per share. This price is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC’s positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

A Full Analysis Of Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q4 2018 (2 Recent Cautionary Trends)

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365 per share. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $35.729 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MAIN.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of August 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to June 2018, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, MAIN, MO, TSLX, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, ARCC, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSIC, GAIN, GBDC, MCC, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, SLRC, or TCPC.