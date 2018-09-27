Delta Air Lines: Beating Earnings Should Be Easy

DAL would more than likely be my next purchase, should I decide to increase my exposure to the airline sector.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will likely open third-quarter earnings season for the airline industry, and for most U.S. companies, in the week of October 7. This quarter, I am more confident than usual that the Atlanta-based air carrier will have a fairly easy time beating what I perceive to be conservative earnings consensus estimate of $1.78 per share, on revenue expectations of $11.99 billion that suggest a healthy YOY growth rate of 8%.

Helping to support my optimism are Delta's July and August traffic updates released in the past couple of months - the September numbers will probably be shared in the early part of next month. Following a solid 2Q18 of record revenues that caught me a bit by surprise, the company has managed to deliver outstanding traffic metrics so far this quarter. RPM, or revenue passenger miles, increased at a faster pace in July and August than it had by 2Q18 YTD: 4% and 3.6%, respectively, with noted strength in the larger domestic market.

Missing from the puzzle is per-unit revenues, which Delta has been able to grow at a healthy pace recently. TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) was up nearly 6% last quarter, even though load factor was lower by 20 bps - suggesting to me that the company has been successful at growing average airfare amid a competitive environment. This quarter, load factor is likely to come in a little better YOY, as the ratio improved over 2017 levels by up to 50 bps in the first couple of months. All factored in, I am betting on total revenue growth of 9% that, if materialized, would result in an $80 million top-line beat.

Further down the P&L, I am curious to see if Delta will be able to keep salary expenses under check, as it appears to have in 2Q18 - higher by 6% YOY, while passenger revenues were up a more robust 8% and despite wage pressures driven by a strong economy. On the fuel side, the EIA indicates that the average cost of a gallon of jet fuel has increased roughly 33% YOY to $2.12 in 3Q18. Despite the sharp increase, the number is much lower than Delta's assumed $2.35/gallon at the mid-point of the guidance range shared in July. Therefore, and considering the fuel cost upside to expectations, I anticipate that EPS will land closer to the high end of management's guidance range of $1.65 to $1.85.

Considering the robust third-quarter traffic numbers released so far and the lower-than-expected fuel prices, I believe Delta will deliver a rare all-around beat in a couple of weeks. If the better-than-expected results are confirmed, I will likely turn even more bullish on this stock that I have recently tagged as my favorite within the major U.S. airline universe.

It does not hurt that, as the graph above illustrates, DAL trades at a fairly low current-year earnings multiple of 10.3x that seems to be justifiable, given the quality of the company and its growth prospects.

Although I only own shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) in the airline space, DAL would more than likely be my next acquisition, should I decide to increase my exposure to this sector.

