Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Verastem's New Approval, Syndax Updates Results, Epizyme Cleared

FDA OKs Verastem's duvelisib as shares move erratically

FDA approved Verastem’s (VSTM) COPIKTRA (duvelisib) indicated in adult patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior lines of therapy, and adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior lines of therapy. Share price moved marginally up by 3% to cross $9 on the news on September 24.

However, since then, there have been series of corrections of the share price. By the end of September 25, the stock lost close to 25% of its price to settle at $7.15. Many people are baffled by this crash of the share price and there are many theories doing the rounds. We are not hazarding another guess but it is obvious that the share was already seriously priced up in the last few months. Previously we made neutral comments regarding the price movement of the stock and we think those corrections are setting in. This slide may mark the end of a long dream run the stock had from last April.

In the beginning of April, the share price was hovering around $3. By the end of August, the price had increased more than three times to cross the $10-mark. The present cycle may be said to have begun on April 9 when FDA accepted NDA for its lead candidate duvelisib.

The company’s lead candidate duvelisib, a dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, has successfully met its primary endpoints in both Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial stages.

The FDA previously also offered it a priority review status and accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Subsequently, in its early May Investor Day meet, the company presented its broadview of the upcoming “opportunity, landscape and advancements in pre-commercial initiatives.”

Two data readouts in ASCO 2018 and EHA 2018 followed on the heels, so did two announcements regarding raising further cash. The correlation between the two contributed to the stock’s steadily rising price during the same time.

Duvelisib is in long-stage follow-up of Phase 1 for three more indications and in advanced Phase 2 trial for three more indications. Company’s other candidate defcatinib (FAK inhibitor) is in the mid Phase stage for three other major indications. This long and strong pipeline of the company only indicates that though the prospect of approval of duvelisib is the driving force behind the recent heating up of the stock price, the overall future of the company is not solely dependent on its lead candidate.

In our March 20 analysis of the stock, we offered a detailed analysis of the company’s pros and cons and this was quite ahead of the recent boom in the stock price. In that article we were a little worried about the cash balance and the cash burn rate of a company going full throttle for the Phase 3 of its lead candidate.

At that time it seemed rather unrealistic that with its $23M cash burn rate and a scenario of expanding expenses at late clinical stage, the $25M raised through public offering in December 2017 and $50M debt facility with Hercules Capital, the company would be able to comfortably sail past the NDA stage.

However, recent events have contributed to an overall positive scenario for the company. The company executed secondary borrowing in a rather timely manner, so that cash that poured in was not only reasonably speculated but it also offered a necessary lifeline to the company’s finances.

However, if an investor may consider the current price level of stock as an attractive lowered entry point, they can only do so if they are very optimistic about an unhindered run from the approval to complete commercialization within a few quarters or so. But it must be clearly understood that even for such an optimistic outlook, the minimum time to hold on to the stock is reasonably long.

Syndax Pharma updated Phase 2 trial data of entinostat/pembrolizumab combo in lung cancer

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) presented updated Phase 2 ENCORE 601 trial data at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto. The combination therapy of the company’s candidate entinostat + Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been treated previously with both chemo and a PD-1 (or L1) inhibitor showed only 10% ORR and 2.8 months of median PFS. Median duration response of the 72 evaluable patients was 5.3 months. The trial failed to achieve the endpoint of overall survival.

However, entinostat has a number of trials ongoing in various indications, with the most advanced being the ER2112 301 trial in HR+, HER+ advanced 2nd/3rd line metastatic breast cancer. This trial will release PFS data very soon, by end-2018 or earlier. The interesting thing is that entinostat, in combo with aromasin (exemestane), did very well in the earlier phase 2 trial.

Also noteworthy is that although there are some treatment options in this 2nd and higher line breast cancer, entinostat with its novel MOA and competitive trial data so far can easily find a niche in this multi-billion dollar market. Therefore, it may be wrong to give up on this microcap, and a small position ahead of the trial results (PFS now, OS possibly next year) is warranted.

There are about 207,000 American women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Around 20,000 of them develop metastatic breast cancer (MBC). 14,000 of them will have advanced or metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

SNDX has about $120M cash, $45M annual burn, and last fund raise was more than a year ago. So, I expect a dilution if there’s good news. A solid idea would be to buy/sell before PFS data, then buy again on dilution, and hold for the longer term, assuming PFS data is satisfactory. Stock is down significantly since relatively poor phase 2 data from the Keytruda combo trial 601 (but this trial was in other cancers). This is a good time to enter the stock.

In Other News:

FDA lifts hold on Epizyme trial, shares up 25%

FDA lifted the partial clinical hold on U.S. enrollment of new patients in the Phase 2 clinical trials of Epizyme’s (EPZM) tazemetostat. The candidate is indicated in non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After the lifting of the hold, enrollment is being reopened for the Phase 2 trial. On the heels of the news, the share price zoomed 25% to touch $11.50. Since then the share price corrected and was back to mid-$10 range where it was prior to the news. This is in the upper half of the 52-wk range of the share price of $8.61-21.40.

