Kraft Heinz: Finally Offering A 'Fair Shake'

This article looks at the security’s valuation as it relates to capturing your “fair share” of business performance.

However, there are inconsistencies in the business and the security.

When I look at something like Kraft Heinz (KHC) I see a business and security of paradoxes. I’ll give you some examples.

The company is made up of iconic, dominating brands like its namesake Kraft and Heinz, but also Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House, Oscar Meyer, Planters and Velveeta. When you talk about brand strength, Kraft Heinz is a classic example.

And yet this dominance is paired with ongoing push away from these types of foods. As Value Line puts it “American consumers increasingly shun center-isle processed foods in favor of healthier food.” Kraft is the king of the center-isle, but that hasn’t been a growth avenue.

This shows up in sales. In the last two years, Kraft Heinz has reported revenue of $26.5 billion in 2016 and $26.2 billion in 2017. Yet the offset to this has been increasing earnings per share, from an adjusted $3.33 in 2016 to $3.55 in 2017 due to an expanding profit margin.

Finally, perhaps the largest paradox for the prospective investor has been the valuation. On the one hand you have Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), perhaps the most famous value investor, owning roughly a fourth of the business. On the other hand, for 2016 and most of 2017, shares routinely traded hands in the 25 to 30 times earnings arena – lofty even for the highest quality (but stable) businesses.

Interestingly, this last paradox has come back into line as of late. At the end of 2016, shares of Kraft Heinz traded hands around ~$87. At the end of 2017, this had dropped down to ~$78. Now, in September of 2018, as I write this the share price is around ~$56 – a full 35% decline in less than two years. And remember, this is with stagnant top-line growth, but amidst increasing earnings-per-share growth.

The valuation has dropped from the 25 to 30 times earnings range down to ~16 times trailing earnings or ~15 times expected earnings for this year. In other words, the valuation has gone from questionable to now offering a “fair shake,” in relation to capturing business performance moving forward.

Let me illustrate what that could mean.

Kraft Heinz is very much a margin story. The debt load is significant (~$28 billion in long-term debt requiring ~$1.2 billion in interest payments or ~18% of operating profit) and as mentioned above, has a tough sales growth environment. So growing the company’s profitability depends to a large extent on getting the net profit margin from ~13% to ~17% as it did in the last few years, and then up to 20%+.

Previously the valuation created a problem: even if growth formulates, investors may not fully reap the rewards due to the possibility of multiple compression (i.e., say 5% growth on the business side could turn into less than 5% share price growth due to the security going from 25 down to 15 times earnings).

Today, the valuation offers a much better opportunity at capturing business performance.

Growth estimates vary depending on where you look, but a general expectation for Kraft Heinz is to earn ~$3.70 this year, ~$3.90 next year and grow by ~5% thereafter. Using those numbers you might anticipate the company earning ~$4.70 or so after five years.

As we know from Kraft’s past, valuation is tricky, but for our purposes let’s use 15 times earnings. At that rate you would think about a potential future share price of ~$71.

Kraft Heinz currently pays out a $0.625 dividend or $2.50 on an annual basis. If this component were to grow in line with earnings, you’d anticipate receiving ~$14.50 in cash dividends along the way.

Put together, your expectation – using 5% yearly earnings per share and dividend growth and a 15 multiple – would imply a total nominal value of ~$85.

Now the attractiveness of this depends on 1) your confidence in these assumptions, but more importantly 2) the current share price. Against 2016’s price of ~$87, obviously a negative return expectation would not be attractive. On the other hand, against a current share price of ~$56, these assumptions would mean the potential for ~8.8% annualized gain.

This is what I mean when I suggest that Kraft Heinz is now offering a “fair shake” or giving you an opportunity to capture your fair share of business results.

Moreover, this applies across the board. Consider these examples using the same multiple as above:

-5% earnings-per-share growth = -0.9% annual returns

0% EPS growth = 4.0% annual returns

3% EPS growth = 6.9% annual returns

5% EPS growth = 8.9% annual returns

8% EPS growth = 11.7% annual returns

The prospective Kraft Heinz investor is at a point where your return is largely going to be dependent on business results. If the business does poorly, your expected returns are poor as well. If it performs as anticipated you could see high single-digit gains. And anything more than that can lead to double-digit returns.

This sounds obvious, but this “fair shake” scenario of seeing what you get doesn’t always play out in the investing world. You can have an excellent business performing fine, coupled with a well above-average (and perhaps unjustified) valuation a la Kraft Heinz of 2016. Shareholders have since seen good business results, but double-digit losses. This was due to valuation, in this case overoptimistic expectations, and not necessarily a misjudgment of the quality of the business.

In short, none of this means an investment in Kraft Heinz has to work out. However, today shares look much more interesting, especially in comparison to the last few years. Before it was easy to say “great brands, tough valuation, what’s next.” Today it isn’t so easy. The lack of revenue growth is concerning, but so far the margin story has been playing out. Moreover, the valuation is now at a point where average expectations lead to reasonable or better potential returns.

