An American Decline Is Not An Apocalypse

Apocalyptic thinking and prepping are common among some libertarians. While complete annihilation is always a possibility given human kind’s self-destructive nature, overreaction may also be a form of self destruction. Yes, we are on the verge of some major changes, not the least of which is a decline in the American Empire.

We might be better served to consider more likely less drastic outcomes for the sake of optimal planning for our futures and the future of our loved ones. To help prepare, Alasdair discusses developing geopolitical and monetary trends. Chen Lin talks about a couple of his favorite biotech stocks he thinks have the chance for extraordinary gains.

Alasdair Macleod has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the GoldMoney Foundation and Head of Research at Goldmoney.

Chen Lin had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the back burner to devote full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled “What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?” Chen’s track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, he was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012.