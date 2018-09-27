Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 9/25/18

Includes: FMNB, FOLD, TTNP
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/25/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding recent holidays. Form 4 filing volumes are increasing again now, however, and will stay strong through September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Titan Pharm (TTNP),
  • Amicus Therap (FOLD), and,
  • Farmers National Banc (FMNB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Select Interior Concepts (SIC),
  • Molecular Templates (MTEM),
  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP),
  • Consol Coal Resources (CCR),
  • Union Pacific (UNP),
  • Skyline Champion (SKY),
  • Morningstar (MORN),
  • Frank's Intl (FI),
  • Evolution Petrol (EPM),
  • CarGurus (CARG), and,
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Healy James

DIR

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB

JB*

$8,000,000

2

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$2,222,388

3

Longitude Capital Iii

BO

Molecular Templates

MTEM

B

$2,007,500

4

Perelman Ronald O

DIR,BO

Revlon

REV

B

$752,374

5

Perceptive Adv

BO

Amicus Therap

FOLD

B

$626,500

6

Juan Moller San Pedro Claus

CEO,DIR

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB

JB*

$500,000

7

Witmer Mark R

VP

Farmers National Banc

FMNB

JB*,B

$144,745

8

Consol Energy

DIR,BO

Consol Coal Resources

CCR

AB

$136,063

9

Moiz Nadeem

CFO

Select Interior Concepts

SIC

JB*

$101,800

10

Rubin Marc

CB,DIR

Titan Pharm

TTNP

JB*

$100,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bain Capital Credit Member

BO

Skyline Champion

SKY

JS*

$105,508,448

2

Centerbridge Capital

BO

Skyline Champion

SKY

JS*

$104,359,280

3

Mak Capital One

BO

Skyline Champion

SKY

JS*

$103,803,624

4

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$6,241,800

5

Spinnaker Capital

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,201,500

6

Knight Robert M Jr

VP,CFO

Union Pacific

UNP

AS

$3,276,104

7

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,749,456

8

Mosing Melanie Christine

BO

Frank's Intl

FI

S

$1,671,180

9

Haqq Christopher

VP

Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA

AS

$1,265,331

10

Jvl Advisors

BO

Evolution Petrol

EPM

S

$1,209,553

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

