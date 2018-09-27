nVent Needs To Use Its Independence To Drive Growth

Expanding the company's exposure to emerging markets and MRO sales, as well as reinvesting in new product development, are likely to be the leading growth-oriented priorities.

Spun off from Pentair, nVent is now free to reinvest some of its above-average margins into projects that can drive better revenue growth.

As the former Technical Products business of Pentair (PNR), nVent (NVT) has some important positive characteristics, including well-regarded brands, strong share in certain segments of the enclosure, heat tracing, and electrical fastening markets, and strong margins. What it has historically lacked, though, is growth, and that needs to be one of management’s foremost priorities if nVent is going to be a significant success as an independent company.

Although I do expect better growth relative to nVent’s track record, I don’t see enough growth to drive a compelling valuation today. To me, the shares look more or less like many industrials – not really attractively priced unless you have a pretty bullish outlook on the U.S. cycle and the company’s ability to pass on higher costs.

A New Investment Option In Electrical Products

While the businesses making up nVent have been around for a while, the company is a recent entrant to the public markets, with Pentair spinning the company off at the end of April 2018. The bulk of nVent’s business is in electrical products that compete with well-known companies like Eaton (ETN), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), LeGrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), and Atkore (ATKR). nVent is a relatively North America-centric company, with about two-thirds of its sales in the U.S. and Canada and another 22% or so in Western Europe. While building up emerging/developing market exposure is one of management’s priorities, it’s a relatively modest part of sales now at about 11% (roughly half of which is China).

nVent’s biggest business is Enclosures (close to half of sales), where nVent develops, manufactures, and sells a range of enclosures, cabinets, backplanes, and sub-racks used to protect sensitive end-use products from the elements, whether they’re controls, electronics, communications gear, or so on. nVent is the #1 player in industrial controls in North America (and industrial markets contribute about 60% of segment sales), but management wants to increase its position in emerging markets (where there’s significantly greater growth potential) and will likely pursue local capacity build-outs to drive that. Straight up peer comparisons are hard to make, but with segment margins in the high teens, nVent’s Enclosures business is quite profitable and very competitive with the likes of Eaton on that metric.

Thermal Management makes up around a quarter of sales, and nVent is a global leader in heat tracing. Heat tracing uses an electrical heating element running along the length of a pipe, tank, or other enclosure to prevent freezing and/or maintain a chosen temperature. Energy companies use heat tracing to keep petrochemicals at a steady temperature, while industrial companies will use it to maintain temperatures in various flow and production processes. This business also includes other products like floor heating products, specialty wiring, and melting/de-icing products (used to keep walkways and grounds free of ice, for instance). Heat tracing has a substantial aftermarket component and growing MRO/aftermarket sales is a significant opportunity here. Competition is relatively limited insofar as public companies go, though Thermon (THR) is one of them.

Last comes Electrical and Fastening Solutions, which includes a range of electrical products used in grounding, lighting, connection, protection, and fastening. These products are largely used in commercial construction. nVent has some good brands here (Erico and CADDY), and this is easily the most profitable segment with segment margins in the high 20%’s.

Can Management Drive Meaningful Growth?

The biggest issue with nVent is that its organic growth track record is rather weak – the company’s long-term organic growth rate has been around 1% or so, which is well below the performance of peers like Eaton, ABB, and Schneider. Some of the growth issues can be tied to the company’s historical focus on the U.S. market, where there have been fewer growth opportunities relative to emerging markets, but I believe a bigger issue was the management priorities of Pentair.

As part of Pentair, nVent was run more as a high-margin cash cow, with management unwilling to commit significant investment capital to expand the business or reinvest earnings into R&D. Although nVent has an efficient manufacturing footprint and supply chain, the company’s under-investment in R&D relative to peers has impacted its new product development activity and the company is under-exposed to emerging market growth.

As an independent entity, I expect that to change, though progress will be gradual and there are certain realities about the electrical products market that remain in place (it’s not an especially high-growth sector). As I mentioned, the company is looking to invest in emerging market growth, and particularly in businesses like enclosures and thermal management (trace heating is important in commodity processing, which is a significant emerging market opportunity). I also expect the company to reinvest in its sales and distribution channels to boost its presence in the MRO market, where there are significant opportunities (particular in heat tracing). Beyond those initiatives, I expect the company to refocus on new product development and to boost its vitality index

All of that is going to cost money, and I’m not too bullish on the near-term prospects for significant margin leverage, and especially with material cost headwinds coming into play. nVent already has strong margins and the company’s “SPARK” management system does focus on ongoing productivity improvement, but I would expect near-to-medium term margin enhancements to be redirected toward promoting more long-term growth.

The Opportunity

Although there has been a long run of strong ISM data, I continue to believe that there are still some opportunities for nVent in this cycle. I don’t think the commercial construction cycle is over yet, nor the cycles in Europe and China, and I believe there are still opportunities in end-markets like oil/gas and petrochemicals. Industrial spending is likely to slow in some areas, but electrical products tend to be later-cycle performers, so nVent should be in okay-to-good shape as far as its cyclical exposure today.

M&A is an opportunity for the company, but likely not until late 2019 or beyond, and I’d expect the company to target bolt-on deals. As a seller, I’m not quite as bullish on the near-term M&A prospects. I believe Pentair shopped this business before spinning it, and most of the major players in the space have done sizable deals in the relatively recent past. I know that Eaton would like to do some M&A in electrical, and that may be the more likely near-term suitor.

Management has provided a long-term growth target of “GDP plus 1-2%”, and I think they’ll get there. I’m expecting a little more than 3% long-term revenue growth, and I could see 4%-plus as credible upside. Although I expect margin leverage to be diverted toward growth in the near term, I do expect some improvement in margins and cash flow generation over time, sufficient to drive FCF margins into the mid-to-high teens and FCF growth toward the mid-single digits.

Neither the company’s cash flows nor near-term margins and returns suggest significant undervaluation to me. Discounted cash flow suggests a mid-to-high single-digit return on par with many industrial stocks today, while the company’s margins and returns on assets and capital suggest a low double-digit EBITDA multiple is fair, supporting a mid-$20’s fair value.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that nVent will be better as an independent company, free to allocate capital as it wishes and able to pursue a more balanced mix of growth and margin improvement. I just don’t expect a rapid change in the business, and I think today’s price is basically a fair one. I could see nVent outperforming other industrials due to its favorable late-cycle positioning, but I’d want a higher expected rate of return to make a long-term commitment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.