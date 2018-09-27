Baines Creek Capital Tips Their Hand, And It Looks Good For Legacy Reserves

Though in some areas it might be a bit rosy, their assessment largely conforms with what my model points to if their underlying assumptions are correct.

It has been a long road for investors in Legacy Reserves (LGCY). Despite a massive energy price downturn that killed a number of its peers (including almost all of its closest comparables), management has done well to keep the firm afloat and to position it for the future. Last week, the business finally announced that it successfully transitioned from being a pass-through entity to being a C-Corp and, quite quickly following that, the E&P firm’s largest shareholder, Baines Creek Capital, issued a significant 59-page dossier covering what they believe the firm’s future to look like.

In it, they state that the upside potential for Legacy is even greater than what I anticipated (and I’ve been calling for prices of $15 to even $20 per share or above depending on crude prices). Though this sounds at first glance preposterous, it’s possible that their assessment of the firm is not altogether unrealistic.

Amazing upside driven by real catalysts

As of the time of this writing, Legacy is trading for $5.20 per share, valuing the business (assuming their recent notes convert into common in the future) at $666.12 million. Since I bought my shares at around $1.73 per share (though I continued to buy and have a weighted-average price of $2.30 right now) in July of 2016, I made the case that investors in the business have attractive upside prospects, and I’ve been right so far.

Earlier this year, units hit a high of $10.54 per share before plummeting to below $5. Now, on the back of the firm’s C-Corp conversion and thanks to continued interest by Baines (which now owns 24 million shares or 18.7% of the business after adjusting for its future note conversions) and high oil prices, the stock is rising again.

For all that investors in Legacy knew, Baines’ focus on the E&P firm began in late 2017 when the investment firm issued a public filing acknowledging ownership of 3.69 million of Legacy’s shares. What we didn’t know, though, was that they had been involved in the picture for so much longer than that. According to their presentation, the company began acquiring unsecured debt in Legacy in early 2016, giving them a chance to get to know it better. Then, after they had conducted their due diligence, they began gobbling up shares, which is where the real potential for market participants exists.

As Baines continued to add to their position, I wrote more than one article detailing their exploits and asking what they see to make this their investment firm’s only real known position. Well, now any speculation is meaningless because, as I mentioned to a good friend of mine, management has finally played its hand. The short answer is that they believe shares are undervalued by a lot. And by far more than I had ever thought possible.

You see, in analyzing Legacy, the highest price that I thought possible (but that would require oil at or above $100 per barrel with production growing modestly) was $25 per share, but a more realistic assumption was between $12 and $20 per share, with an ideal target of $15 or higher. According to Baines, my direction seems to be spot on, but my assessment of the business falls short.

By the end of 2018, Baines believes that shares in Legacy should be worth $14 apiece, but over the next few years, it’s possible that they could multiply in price by several times. Their target for year-end 2020, for instance, is $43 per share, while their target for year-end 2022 is $59. Yes, that’s right, if Baines is correct in its assessment of Legacy, then Legacy could be worth far in excess of today’s value.

One possible catalyst to drive the share price in the near term has to do with its inclusion as a company that should now be required for purchase by certain index funds. Now that Legacy is no longer a pass-through entity, and given its size, Baines believes that forced buying by certain funds could result in between 14 million shares and 56 million shares being acquired in the near future. However, that’s a short-term boost and may only help to get shares closer to the $14 target the business has. The real potential comes from strong production growth.

Despite significant debt right now ($1.229 billion if the $130 million in convertible notes convert), the cash flow picture for Legacy is looking up. In its presentation, Baines pointed out that Legacy’s TTM EBITDA ending in the second quarter this year totaled $284 million, the highest on record for the entity. In 2017, EBITDA was $226.20 million, but Baines believes that given current market conditions, the company will generate EBITDA this year that is more than 40% above 2017’s figure. Even at 40% even, this implies EBITDA for 2018 of $316.68 million.

I'm planning to launch a Marketplace service soon and have been doing detailed cash flow analyses on several E&P firms. Legacy is one of them, and my numbers using current energy prices suggest EBITDA for 2018 of $326.58 million, just $9.9 million higher than Baines’ lowest target. This gives credence not only to my upcoming service, but it also boosts my faith in Baines’ assessment of the picture.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

This EBITDA figure is great, but if Baines is right, this is just the beginning. As you can see in the image above, Baines is forecasting an explosion higher in EBITDA beyond 2018, all without the help of outside capital (though subsidized over the years by some equity issuances). As you can see in the image below, Baines believes that next year Legacy will be in a position to spend $400 million toward its capital plan. Based on their estimates, this will push EBITDA significantly higher over the next several years, hitting $1.20 billion in 2021 before rising to $1.80 billion by 2026.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

In performing its analysis, Baines performed a Monte Carlo analysis that looked over 100 thousand different scenarios. One example they gave of their expectations for year-end 2021 can be seen in the image below. In it, you can see that if shares of the business trade at an EV/EBITDA of 6 in 2021, and if oil is between $65 and $90 per barrel, then shares could realistically be worth between $36.64 and $51.07 apiece.

Of course, not every outcome from the Monte Carlo analysis looked as nice as this, but it’s worth mentioning that 90% of the outcomes (the middle 90%) resulted in suggested share prices of between $40.45 and $67.06. In its presentation, Baines stated that even if oil prices fell below $45 per barrel for two years, upside (though more limited) would still exist from here.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

This isn’t too far-fetched

One concern investors may come to relates to the idea that Legacy could spend what Baines is saying they can and generate the kind of production that has been forecasted. That was my original point of contention as well when looking through the report. At its heart, this question should be able to be answered by the following two images below, which lay out the math behind Baines’ assessment.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

As you can see, the actual math is simple, but what matters are the assumptions involved. In particular, what is significant is the Capital Efficiency part of the math. Through rough estimates of what Legacy’s cost per well is and by looking at its cumulative production curves, I don’t think their figures are unrealistic. Applying that data to Baines’ assumptions, assuming that 90.2% of capex is spent under Permian results, while the rest conforms with East Texas, I then plugged the math into my own model and what I found was striking.

As the table illustrates, given the assumption of $75 oil next year and $2.68 per Mcf for natural gas, I was able to achieve EBITDA in 2019 of $497.56 million. This compares to the roughly $500 million Baines got. Operating cash flow, assuming no debt is paid down and is instead all rolled over (for subsequent years as well), should be $405.08 million. For 2020, the picture diverged a bit though. Based on Baines’ own view, EBITDA in 2020 should be around $930 million, but I got a figure of $787.21 million, with operating cash flow of $695.44 million.

*Created by Author

Before we consider Baines’ model to be off though, it’s worth mentioning that some of the investment company’s assumptions call for a $100 million equity issuance in 2019, some debt reduction, and it allows for the potential of production cost reductions. If instead of averaging $10.11 per barrel like it should this year, lease operating expenses total $8 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent) like Baines suggested it could on Slide 24 of their presentation, I arrive at EBITDA of $859.31 million and operating cash flow of $767.55 million.

If it hits their middle scenario of $6.50 per boe, then we suddenly have $910.58 million in EBITDA and $818.81 million worth of operating cash flow. In the image below, you can see how some assumption changes can make Baines' 2020 figures realistic. Also, in 2021, the investment firm believes that EBITDA will be around $1.20 billion. My model, without even adjusting for costs, suggests a figure of $1.17 billion, with operating cash flow of $1.08 billion, but if 2020 is closer to my estimate than theirs, this would require a couple of hundred million dollars in 2020 of outside capital.

*Created by Author

What this suggests is that my model, based on Baines’ core assumptions, seems to corroborate largely what Baines is forecasting. One catch I might add, though, is that staying within cash flow to achieve all of this might be difficult if management doesn’t either A) achieve quality refinancing terms (which they should if these numbers are on the table) and/or B) doesn’t issue some stock along the way. Because of this and because I like to err on the side of caution, I believe that investors should be cautious about expecting these figures to conform with reality.

Having said that, while EBITDA figures might end up lower than what Baines is suggesting, the stock price might end up far higher. After all, management is assuming a very conservative EV/EBITDA ratio for the business of 6 on a forward basis. I have historically used a figure of between 8 and 9. Truth be told, if EBITDA does soar while debt remains at or below current levels (management forecasts it might decline), then 8 is certainly achievable, while 9 or even 10 could be on the table without too much difficulty.

What we know and what we should be asking

Based on all of this, there are some things that investors should consider. First and foremost is Baines' credibility. To me, this is a non-issue. Unlike many research outfits that place an incredibly high or low valuation on firms, Baines is actually putting its money where its mouth is.

With shares at $5.20 apiece, its stake in the enterprise is valued at nearly $125 million, making them easily its largest shareholder at 22.6% of common units before Legacy's notes conversion. That should be enough to establish plenty of credibility. We also know that Baines is unlikely to decrease their position anytime soon, because to do so would cause a massive run on the stock and depress shares meaningfully.

The big question, from what I can see, is what's next. If Legacy's management team didn't know Baines' thoughts before the report was released, they know it now. Investors should, rightfully, ask what management's own thoughts are regarding the report and, regardless of their thoughts, the E&P firm owes it to shareholders to detail whether the report is realistic and, if not, why.

More likely than not, the next hint we will get at there will come from Legacy's third quarter earnings release or perhaps later if it announces, early next year, its capital plan for 2019. A huge ramp higher in capex could act as a sign that management agrees, at least in part, with Baines' thesis.

Another thing that we know is that this could serve as a testing ground for other E&P firms. In particular, this relates to the meaning of drilling locations. In making its claim, Baines is asserting that most, if not all, of the well locations Legacy has identified can be used for extracting oil and gas in amounts that conform with historical well performance. This 23 years worth of inventory flies in the face of Legacy's proved reserves, which illustrate less than 10 years worth of oil and gas at current drilling rates.

That said, it's very common for reserves to grow over time as new discoveries come online, so it's very possible that each drilling location can be a success, but it is a risk that investors should be aware of and should watch carefully. It might also be said that this implied assumption (an assumption I inferred, not was told by Baines) points to Baines' bold, but not necessarily unreasonable mindset.

Takeaway

What Baines put out for investors is definitely worth reading. It’s an amazing piece of work that looks at the company in a different way than I had previously. At a minimum, it backs my assertion for shares being worth far more than where they are trading for, and at a maximum, it indicates that selling at $15 to $20 per unit might be a mistake on my end. Of course, we’ll need to wait for new guidance from management now that the C-Corp conversion has happened, but if it hints at anything even on the border of $400 million for capex for next year, investors would be wise to consider picking up some of Legacy’s stock for the long haul.

Big Announcement!

Come early October, I will be launching my own Marketplace Service here. Its focus will be on providing detailed cash flow analyses of oil and gas producers and then performing both an absolute and a relative valuation for the firms in question. Already, I have 20 companies locked in for inclusion in this service, but in the ensuing months, my goal is to increase it to at least 50, collectively with a market capitalization of more than $500 billion. More details coming soon!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.