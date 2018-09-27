IHS Markit: A Stock For The Long Term

Revenues grew by double digits for the third quarter in a row, helped by a particularly strong quarter for the Transportation segment.

In yet another quarter, IHS Markit (INFO) has shown investors the strength of its recurring revenue base and its newfound ability to continue sailing past Wall Street's estimates. The provider of enterprise data and critical industry metrics showed another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, sourced both organically and inorganically, allowing it to produce strong cash flow expansion as well.

It's no big secret that Wall Street has gravitated toward subscription-style businesses across all industries. The companies that caught the majority of this tailwind have tended to be SaaS and enterprise software names, plus hot consumer internet companies like Netflix (NFLX). Yet in those spaces, many of the winning companies are actually small, or have plenty of competition. Despite not being a bona fide technology name or SaaS play, IHS Markit is a market heavyweight that deals in incredibly mission-critical data services that has very little competition in its space. Its renewed focus on recurring revenues, in my view, allows us to value the company more highly and much more akin to a SaaS name. It shares all the right characteristics: a scalable business model on top of high gross margins and strong unit economics, a high client retention rate, and a horizontally-focused go-to-market approach that can expand into many industry verticals.

Over the past year, IHS Markit has already seen strong performance, up 18% YTD. Yet I believe there is still plenty of upside opportunity in this name, especially given the company's recent trend of strong free cash flow expansion. IHS Markit will never be the kind of stock that can double over several months like a hot new technology IPO, but as can be seen from its YTD chart below, its gains have been pretty steady and are capable of weathering sharp gyrations in the broader market:

INFO data by YCharts

IHS Markit is very much a "safe stock" that shares many of the subscription characteristics that investors value. Its Q3 earnings release offers further proof that its fundamentals are incredibly steady and show quarter after quarter of reliable growth and performance. In my view, this is a strong candidate to hold for the long term.

Q3 download

Here's a glance at IHS Markit's third-quarter results:

Figure 1. IHS Markit 3Q18 results

Source: IHS Markit investor relations

Total revenues grew 11% y/y and cracked the $1 billion mark; Wall Street had penciled in a consensus revenue estimate of just $992 million, or +10% y/y. This marks the third consecutive quarter that IHS Markit has grown revenues at a double-digit pace.

Let's look at a few more elements of IHS Markit's revenue growth. First, note that recurring revenues as a whole grew 13% y/y to $842.5 million, faster than non-recurring revenue growth (which was largely flat). This means that recurring revenues are now an even greater portion (85%) of IHS Markit's total revenue base, up 2 points from 83% in the year-ago quarter. Note also that while IHS Markit has certainly folded in accretive acquisitions like financial services firm Ipreo to help its growth rates, it has largely also driven strong organic revenue growth:

Figured 2. IHS Markit recurring vs. non-recurring revenues

Source: IHS Markit investor relations

On a segment basis, this quarter's beat was driven largely by a boost in Transportation revenues, which grew 16% y/y to $297.0 million. Transportation is the second-largest of IHS Markit's vertical divisions, behind Financial Services. As can be seen from the chart below, much of this growth was sourced organically, and handily beat Wall Street's expectations of $293.6 million for the segment this quarter. The largest segment, Financial Services, also saw robust 16% y/y growth to $355.0 million (though a greater portion of this growth was attributed to acquisitions), beating Wall Street expectations of $326.3 million:

Figure 3. IHS Markit segment revenues

Source: IHS Markit investor relations

Note also that IHS Markit has also updated its revenue outlook for the year to bake in its acquisition of Ipreo. The company's midpoint revenue range of $4.01 billion falls in line with Wall Street's consensus:

Figure 4. IHS Markit guidance update

Source: IHS Markit investor relations

It's on the profit front, however, that IHS Markit continues to exude quiet strength. Forget the dip in GAAP net income (this was colored by a tax benefit in the year-ago quarter): IHS Markit's pro forma EPS of $0.58 still beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.55 with comfortable upside.

The real beat, however, lies in the strength of IHS Markit's free cash flow results. FCF has been a bright spot all year, and continues to do so in Q3:

Figure 5. IHS Markit FCF

Source: IHS Markit investor relations

Free cash flows grew 42% y/y to $292.6 million. For the year to date so far, IHS Markit has also grown free cash flows by 45% y/y to $763.5 million.

It's important to note how much faster free cash flows are growing relative to revenues, once again highlighting the merits of a scalable recurring revenue business where incremental sales don't really produce significant incremental costs. FCF margin this quarter was 29.3%, 650bps stronger than 22.8% in the year-ago quarter; for the nine months year to date, FCF margin was 26.0%, up from 19.8% in the year-ago quarter.

At the moment, IHS Markit is trading at a ~$21 billion market cap. If we apply a 26% FCF margin on its new revenue estimate of $4.01 billion, we arrive at an FY18 FCF estimate of $1.04 billion, which puts IHS Markit at a current 20.1x P/FY18 FCF multiple - which I consider to be a bargain, considering the company can produce >40% FCF growth.

How should investors react?

IHS Markit may not be the most exciting stock to hold in your portfolio, but it certainly offers a right balance of growth and value elements. The company is producing strong expansion on the free cash flow side that is leading to cheap FCF-based valuation multiples, and it's built atop an extremely steady recurring revenue business with low churn. I'm holding on to this name for the long haul and believe it can continue to outperform the markets well into 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.