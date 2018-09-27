KWEB: JD And Tencent Woes Create A Buying Opportunity

But with Tencent having the largest weighting, I believe there is a buying opportunity, allowing investors to benefit from any prior overselling of the ETF.

While Tencent’s problems seem to be behind it, the uncertainty surrounding JD.com’s CEO is a major risk factor.

The largest China tech ETF (KWEB) has endured a tough two months. One of its biggest components has suffered from a government-led gaming crackdown, while another has seen its CEO embroiled in rather serious criminal allegations.

The effect they've had on KWEB's price is notable: both Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com's (JD) respective problems hit in the third quarter.

KWEB data by YCharts

The question now facing investors regards the current status of these two firms.

Can Tencent’s gaming business weather the storm?

A rare quarterly miss in 2Q18 was due to Tencent’s difficulties in monetizing one of its more popular mobile games PUBG. The reason for this is the Chinese government’s stricter regulation on gaming in order to better control cultural influences, much in the same way that there’s a limit on foreign films shown in China.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Source: Tencent

Unfortunately, this wasn’t just a one-time issue. Last year, Tencent said it would limit the time that children spend on its top-grossing Honor Of Kings game, and in August it was forced by regulators to pull a new video game just days after being launched. Understandably, this caused investors to be concerned that it might be an ongoing issue.

You see, online gaming is the biggest contributor to Tencent’s revenues, and mobile gaming is driving that. PC gaming revenues reached a peak in 1Q17 and have been gradually falling ever since. This puts pressure on the continued monetization of mobile gaming, explaining why the difficulty in doing so with PUBG was serious.

Revenue generated from gaming on different platforms. Units: RMB billions. Source: Tencent investor relations

What tends to happen is that tech behemoths in China are occasionally scolded by regulators ex-post, and then quickly bring themselves back in line. Therefore, I expect to see mobile gaming revenues to continue to grow over the coming quarters. In addition, the firm’s reliance on gaming has been decreasing, so it should be able to shoulder any future monetization issues.

Online game revenues and its percentage of total revenues. Units: RMB billions. Source: Tencent investor relations

A huge risk factor shadows over JD.com

This is a little trickier to navigate. CEO and founder Richard Liu was arrested in Minnesota on allegations of rape. Having been released and returned to China, the police department has completed its investigation and prosecutors are deciding whether or not to bring charges. Now, I should state that as neither an American nor a legal expert by any stretch of the imagination, I'm in no position to judge the likelihood of further action against Richard Liu. What I can do is just state the facts:

The case against Richard Liu hasn't closed.

JD.com's corporate governance provisions prevent the board from removing Richard Liu if he is held against his own will (i.e. he is incarcerated).

The board cannot meet or vote without Richard Liu being present.

Therefore, if charges are brought against Richard Liu, there would be legitimate concerns about how the company would be run in his absence.

Yet, even if the case is dismissed, I expect that rival e-commerce firms will use this issue in marketing campaigns for Singles' Day - the world's largest one-day shopping event. The opinion of many in China seems to be that whatever actually happened (something we'll never fully know), it isn't the first time Richard Liu has been associated with this kind of police allegation, and that a CEO, husband, father and tech billionaire shouldn't be getting himself into these kinds of situations.

So how could rivals use this against JD.com? I expect them to target female consumers, suggesting that theirs is a platform run by people with greater respect for women. Richard Liu’s reputation is damaged, perhaps irreparably, and JD.com will suffer because there’s a negative aspect to keeping him as the public face of the brand. In fact, it seems as though the company is moving on this issue. Previously, there was always a picture of Richard Liu wearing a chef’s hat in the kitchen appliance section of JD.com. That is no longer there.

Is it time to buy?

After hitting a recent high in mid-June, the ETF price has been on a steady decline, driven by both the trade war between the US and China, and the aforementioned issues involving two of its largest components. I believe most of these concerns are overblown. First, trade tariffs don't really affect Chinese tech firms because they're more targeted toward state-owned enterprises. Second, with Tencent being the biggest component in KWEB, its woes have understandably brought the ETF price down, but I believe that the worst has passed.

As for JD.com and its 5.04% weighting in KWEB, there remains some significant risk to this trade thesis. However, with the big Singles' Day event coming up in around six weeks, now is the time to go long Chinese e-commerce. Even if JD.com suffers as a result of the allegations made against its CEO, its rivals - particularly Alibaba (BABA) which is the second-largest holding in KWEB - will benefit. In that sense, KWEB makes JD.com's risk palatable.

