Southern Company: Take A Pass On This Dividend Stock

SO has not been able to support its dividend with free cash flow, a cardinal sin for a dividend stock.

SO has the highest amount of leverage and the worst PEG Ratio out of its peer group.

SO's stock has fallen 20% off of 52-week highs, but I still don't see this as a buying opportunity.

The Southern Company's (SO) stock has been steadily falling over the last year, which makes total sense to me. I consider Southern Company as one of the worst dividend stocks for the following reasons:

Southern Company has not been able to afford its dividend payment for a long time, which has been a major contributing factor in its increasing debt levels. Low growth and high capital requirements will likely continue being issues for producing free cash flow in the future. Southern Company's debt stands at $49.7 billion, which is more than twice the amount of revenue the company produces annually. Based on my comparables analysis, this leverage is higher than any relevant peer. Additionally, no clear source of repayment exists given cash flow issues I've already mentioned. Southern Company looks over-valued relative to peers given a PEG Ratio of 10.74x. I believe there's just not enough upside for a company that's not in a great financial position.

Financial Snapshot

Revenue growth in 2017 was aided by $2.27 billion in sales from the acquisition of AGL Resources, which closed in 2016. If that is removed, revenue growth would have only been approximately 4%. 2017 adjusted earnings were $3.02 per share, compared with $2.90 per share in 2016 (growth of 4%).

The company's operations continue to improve so far in 2018 given year-over-year sales growth of 7% and adjusted earnings growth of 22%. According to the company, earnings have been positively impacted by the effects of constructive regulatory outcomes, weather at state regulated electric utilities, and increased contributions from Southern Power’s renewables fleet.

Southern Company's balance sheet is highly leveraged and is probably my biggest concern for the company. Its current ratio is below 1x, debt continues to be a major issue, and leverage ratios are off-the-charts high:

SO's Debt/EV = 0.52x

SO's Debt/Revenue = 2.07x

SO's Debt/Operating Income = 17.27x

My main concern is that the company hasn't demonstrated it can support this level of debt. Right now, there isn't a source of repayment. As I'll discuss below, Southern Company isn't producing positive free cash flow and is also paying a large dividend. Until that changes, debt levels will continue creeping up.

Dividend Analysis

Many investors are attracted to Southern Company given its dividend, which currently yields 5.45% on an annual basis. That looks great at face value and makes it one of the highest yielding large-cap stocks. With that being said, I consider Southern Company as one of the worst dividend stocks to buy because its dividend has been unsustainable for years and needs to be cut. Looking at the numbers, Southern Company has produced negative free cash flow since 2014. Adding up negative free cash flow and dividends paid, this has led to a $14.7 billion shortfall over that period.

So how has Southern Company continued paying its dividend? They did the one thing I absolutely hate seeing companies do! They increased their debt load and financed dividend payments. The craziest thing is that Southern Company actually continues to increase its dividend payment. This decision making is short-sighted, and is more focused on short-term performance of the stock rather than the long-term health of the company.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Based on historical valuation multiples, Southern Company's valuation is mixed. Forward P/E and Price/Sales look good, but a PEG Ratio of 10.74x is concerning: (Data sources: Yahoo Finance & Reuters):

Forward P/E of 14.25x (5-year average of 16.2x)

Forward PEG of 10.74x (5-year average of 4.7x)

Price/Sales of 1.83x (5-year average of 2.3x)

Southern Company's EV/FCF is also pretty concerning and at the low-end of its 5-year average (in this case, low is bad since the figure is negative).

SO EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparables Analysis

Southern Company trades at a slight discount in terms of Forward P/E relative to peers, but I don't see that as a reasonable enough discount. This is because Southern Company has the lowest long-term growth rate out of peers, which leads to the worst PEG Ratio. Southern Company also has the most leverage as measured by EV/Debt (lower multiple is better).

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Total Debt provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from PEG Ratio and Forward P/E

Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 7 out of 21 analysts recommend Southern Company as a 'Sell' while the majority of analysts recommend a 'Hold' and only 3 recommend a 'Buy'. The average target price is $46.05 per share, which represents 7% upside potential based on the current price of $42.93.

Conclusion

Investors are often drawn to stocks like Southern Company given they provide large dividends and operate in highly regulated industries with high barriers to entry. With that being said, utilities are also subject to very high capital requirements given a never ending need to update or build new power sources. This can easily be seen with Southern Company given a recent history of negative free cash flow. That has not stopped them from regularly increasing its dividend, which is a recipe for disaster. Until Southern Company can actually support its dividend, I won't be recommending the stock. Even though the stock has fallen 20% since 52-week highs, I still see the stock as overvalued. Quite simply, many of its peers have less leverage, have better growth potential, and trade at cheaper valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.