Sentiment Speaks: Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Infecting Our Markets

The last two years since the 2016 election have provided us with the most incredible misdirection in market punditry that I have ever seen. And, yes, I must call it punditry (with a negative connotation) because I simply cannot classify any of it as true analysis. Rather, it has been nothing less than supposed experts spouting off at the mouth, while ignoring the realities of market price.

The latest I have read yet again points to the ongoing trade wars, and claims that the 25 point drop we have experienced this week is obviously caused by these trade wars.

In prior articles, I have posted my chart evidencing that the market has not cared a whit about these trade wars. In fact, if you were going to approach the market from an intellectually honest perspective, and if you believe that exogenous factors have an effect on the direction of the market (whereas I am not similarly bound), then you must conclude that trade wars are good for the market, as we have rallied 9% since they began.

Source: TradeStation

But, when the market began to decline this week, common punditry laid blame for such decline at the feet of the trade wars yet again. I don’t know how they can simply ignore the absolute and incontrovertible fact that the market has rallied 9% since these trade wars began. That means the market must decline another 7%+ before we even get to a breakeven point “due to the trade wars.” But, I would imagine that headlines claiming “Market Breaks Even Due To Trade Wars” would not be terribly good reads.

Moreover, and quite amazingly, I have read articles explaining how shocked everyone is that Trump is actually doing what he said he was going to do. Let’s just ignore that this has been his standard course of action over the last two years of his presidency. Let’s also ignore that in 2016 everyone had the expectation that Trump would do what he promised and expected the stock market to crash because of it. So, which perspective are you taking? Is Trump doing what he promised the cause of the market rallying since 2016, or is it the cause of the market dropping these last 25 points?

To put this into perspective, does this mean that Trump doing what he promised caused the market to rally 41% in the last two years, or is it causing the last 1% drop in the market? This is a tough one.

So, while you are contemplating that high-level mathematical problem, let’s look at another perspective being presented on this last downshift in the market. I am now hearing how everyone got this one wrong about trade wars.

One article I recently read noted:

Take it from someone (ME) who spends his days reading voluminous amounts of Wall Street macro research: Nobody was fully prepared for this. At every juncture, analysts attempted to fit the latest escalations into a framework that revolved around political calculations ahead of the midterms or else around the idea that the administration cares more about the stock market than it does about actually upending the prevailing world order when it comes to trade. Bottom line: It's starting to feel like everyone was wrong.

I am amazed when I read these types of articles. It is no different from saying, “after reading voluminous amount of Wall Street macro research, I have come to the conclusion that the market was wrong.”

And anyone who suggests the market is wrong is someone who is often on the wrong side of the market and does not understand why the market is moving as it has been. And, maybe we should conclude that voluminous amounts of Wall Street macro research will not provide you with an appropriate directional bias for the market?

However, this does not really present the truth of the situation. The fact is that everyone got it wrong because they were expecting the market to drop due to trade wars, yet we have continued to rally on. Analysts got it wrong because they were bearish, not bullish, on these trade wars. And, the market has rallied 9% after the start of these trade wars. To now present analysts as having been wrongly bullish is pure histrionics.

The question I have to ask is: Has the market been wrong for the last two-year 40% rally, too, since analysis like this has been decidedly bearish for the entire rally? Maybe someone needs to explain to the market that “the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics.” Somehow, the market does not seem to understand this, especially when dozens of supposed geopolitical shocks have been ignored by the market over the last three years.

At the end of the day, I think the market is really at a very simple juncture. As long as we hold over 2880SPX, I still see potential to rise as high as 3225SPX before the 30% correction I have been expecting for 2019/2020 takes hold. But, if we break 2880SPX in the coming week, the higher target is likely taken off the table. And, should we rise to 2956+ in the SPX, then support for targeting 3225SPX will be moved up to the 2930SPX level.

For those who have followed me for years, you know that my minimum expectation for the market has been 3011SPX, whereas my ideal expectation has been to strike 3225SPX. At that point, I expect a 20%-30% correction to ensue. Nothing has changed in my expectations, as we are now within spitting distance of my minimum target set years ago. And guess what? I have also not cared a whit about any of what the pundits have been pointing out as being so important to market direction. It has not mattered to the market and it has not mattered in my analysis. I wonder which has performed better over these years.

However, now that we are closing in on our target, the smaller degree structures are going to settle out over the coming weeks and provide much greater clarity as to where the market will likely top out before we begin that larger degree correction I am expecting.

But, I want to remind you of something I said in recent articles:

I know I harp on this issue week after week, but it needs to be constantly repeated since so many investors are blind to the realities of the market. You see, there is always going to be some news to point towards whether the market goes up or down. And when the market moves in the opposite direction than most would have expected based upon the substance of a major news event, some pundits will simply look for another news event to explain why the market moved opposite of their expectation based upon the major news event, or they simply claim “they sold the news,” or “the market is not trading based upon fundamentals at this time.” But, most of them will simply ignore their prior expectations regarding a particular news event, as they move on to the latest and greatest reason the market is going to move in a certain direction and discuss it ad nauseum – until that, too, fails to provide the expected result. Yet, amazingly, they hold fast to the common perspective that “the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics,” as they search for the next geopolitical event which will certainly cause the reaction they expect. Eventually, the market will turn down and it may even coincide with one of these events. Shortly thereafter they will have to visit their neighborhood orthopedist after they dislocate their shoulders from their incessant patting themselves on the back for “nailing that top.” Have I told you about my children of late? This reminds me of when my children were 3 years old, and we were stopped at a traffic light. They look at the traffic light, and say “now,” as they try to time the light changing back to green. And, if it does not change, they again say “now.” And, this goes on for maybe another 10 to 15 times, depending on how long the light takes to change. Yet, when the light finally changes at one of their “now’s,” they proudly assume that they caught that timing ever so perfectly. This sure sounds like most of the pundits we read and listen to, does it not? So, yes, when I read these pundits providing us reason after reason as to why the market will top, I view it as akin to my 3-year-old child saying “now.” Eventually, the market will turn just like the traffic light will eventually turn and they will react just as proudly as my 3-year-old, assuming they caught that timing ever so perfectly. But, clearly there is no prescience to their abilities to identify the cause of that turn, just like my 3-year-old. You see, just like my 3-year-old does not comprehend that there is something internal to the traffic light that causes the light to change, the pundits do not comprehend that there is something internal to the stock market that will eventually make it turn down. This is clearly evidenced by the fact that none of the exogenous events to which they have been pointing for years have been able to cause the turn to the stock market every time they say “now.” My 3-year-old and the market pundit simply do not comprehend the true driver of that which they are attempting to time.

