Turtle Beach: HEARing Is Essential In The Online Gaming Revolution

Shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) currently represent a value investment opportunity with the potential for high growth over the next couple of years. For an overview of the company business and my initial writeup of Turtle Beach, please see my previous article published on July 19th.

HEAR previous price (7/19): $26.10

HEAR current price (9/25): $19.80

Stock price change since previous article: -24%

As can be seen from the chart, HEAR has experienced some selling pressure after briefly spiking higher after the most recent earnings release. There had been a considerable run-up in price in anticipation of the earnings release, and it is likely many short-term-oriented traders decided to take profits. It is also worth noting that HEAR has a relatively low market cap and float, and can be considered a micro-cap stock. This can lead to high volatility and price fluctuations during trading.

To check on the valuation after this recent price decline, let's do a quick calculation with the most recent numbers from the Q2 earnings report.

Equity value: $306.9M

Debt: $27.6M

Cash: $4.1M

EV: $330.4M

With a current Enterprise Value of $330.4M and estimated 2018 EBITDA of $45M, we get a conservative EV/EBITDA for 2018 of 7.34, and the stock looks undervalued by the market.

Q2 Earnings Report

Turtle Beach Corporation reported a positive Q2 earnings beat on August 6th. Net income of $6.3M resulted in an EPS of $0.40, beating estimates by $0.42 and revenue of $60.8M (+218.2% Y/Y), beating estimates by $12.9M. Gross margin showed a slight increase from 33.0% to 33.3% Y/Y. Operating expenses were up 7% YOY from $11.3M to $12.0M. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.8M. As of this Q2 report, Turtle Beach has a 45.5% revenue share of the console gaming headset market, up from 39.8% a year ago.

Turtle Beach's balance sheet has also been improving. On April 27, 2018 all outstanding 8% Series B Preferred Stock was retired. As of June 30, 2018 the company had $9.1M of cash and $32.4M total outstanding debt. On August 3, 2018 the company paid down $5.0M of subordinated debt, resulting in a total outstanding debt of $27.6M and remaining $4.1M of cash. To get a picture of where things were a year ago: there was only $1.2M in cash and $39.7M in debt. There are 15.5M fully diluted shares outstanding. At this rate, the company looks to be in good shape to continue rapidly paying down debt and reducing their interest expense.

Third quarter estimates from the company are also positive. Revenue is expected to be ~$65M with an EPS of $0.44. The adjusted EBITDA estimate is $11M. Full year guidance is similarly positive. Turtle Beach's full year revenue guidance for 2018 is ~$255M, an increase of 71% YOY, with EPS of $1.95. Full year EBITDA is expected at $45M, which would be a whopping 288% increase YOY. Even though this guidance from the company is very positive, there is still a great potential for the company to outperform their own estimates. This is especially the case for full year estimates, as 4Q should be exceptionally strong due to the holiday season and strong upcoming video-game releases.

News and Analyst Commentary

A few new patents issued to Turtle Beach have made the news. On August 14th it was reported that Turtle Beach received a patent for audio technology that can adjust to a runner's stride/positioning. It appears that this technology attempts to match the BPM of a song being played to the runner's stride or pace. On September 25th the company was issued a patent on technology that would allow devices to be charged through an audio jack. While the first patent does not seem very applicable to gaming, it may be of use if the company decides to expand to earphones targeted towards runners or a fitness demographic. The second patent, however, seems potentially applicable to headsets of all kinds.

On August 16th the company announced the upcoming release of a line of three PC gaming headsets designed in collaboration with leading esports teams. This new foray into the PC gaming market is especially encouraging because a large amount of the new battle royale and online multiplayer growth in gaming is taking place on PC. It also seems many gamers are transitioning to PC gaming from console gaming as the popularity of esports increases. The company also announced a new high-end headset for Playstation 4 and Xbox One on August 29th.

Recent public commentary on the stock has been mixed. Jim Cramer of "Mad Money" fame spoke negatively of HEAR, stating that he believes it is a "boom and bust story." I am not sure Cramer is as well-informed about the company as he wants us to believe, but he hasn't made a living out of being unsure of himself. In contrast, DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte remained bullish on Turtle Beach, and the firm reiterated its buy rating with a $38 price target on the stock.

GameStop (GME), a store where Turtle Beach headsets are sold, released Q2 earnings on September 6th. During the investor conference call, EVP, CFO & COO Robert Lloyd stated that their "headset sales were up over 80%". From Turtle Beach's own earnings presentation, we heard there was an 86% increase in headset sales YTD (based on US and Canada NPD Console Gaming Headset sell through data, January - June 2018). It's a great time to be making gaming headsets.

Outlook for the Future

With the incredible success of Fortnite and the rise of the battle royale genre, other franchises are incentivized to add a battle royale feature to their games, or release new stand-alone battle royale games. With the upcoming release of Call of Duty's Blackout mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Battlefield 5's Firestorm mode, we can already see this taking place among major video-game publishers. In-game communication and gaming headsets should be just as essential for these new releases as they are in Fortnite.

It really makes no sense to assume that Turtle Beach's success is directly tied to the continued popularity of one game. It is not even necessary to assume that battle royale games must be successful for headset sales to continue increasing. What is necessary is the increasing popularity of team-based multiplayer online games, a trend which is strongly linked with the rise of e-sports, gamer personalities, and the most popular forms of e-sports games. These include MOBAs such as Dota 2 and League of Legends, Battle Royale games, and other team based FPS games such as Counter-Strike: Source and the Call of Duty games, not to mention MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft. All of these games require a headset in order to experience them fully.

A good way to gauge what is popular right now in gaming is to browse through the most popular games being live-streamed on the website Twitch.tv. Currently owned by Amazon (AMZN), Twitch is a place where gamers go to watch other gamers (e-sports professionals, celebrities, personalities, or friends) play games live. The main "browse" page of the website displays the games with the highest number of current viewers:

By taking a look at the number of hours viewed per game on Twitch, we can get a good sense of what is currently trending in the gaming world:

Taking a look at these top 10 games/categories (IRL is not a game, it is the Twitch channel/category for people live-streaming things that are not video games, for example cooking or talk shows) all of them except Hearthstone and IRL are games that require a headset to fully experience the game. Fortnite, League of Legends, DOTA 2, Overwatch, and CS:GO are all competitive team-based online multiplayer games that are improved by being able to communicate with your teammates via a headset. It is also worth noting that almost all livestreamers use some sort of gaming headset to communicate with their viewers, even when not necessarily playing a game that requires one, and these headsets are often visible from the streamers' cameras.

The significance of Fortnite, and more generally the Battle Royale genre, is that they have attracted a huge number of new gamers. I do not think that these new gamers will suddenly stop playing video games if Fortnite fades in popularity. They will simply move on to the next big thing - which will likely be another online multiplayer video game that requires headsets to play properly. Turtle Beach may not have a smooth or predictable growth curve like some businesses, but the overall trend should be positive for the foreseeable future. Management briefly addressed the issue of tariffs on the most recent conference call, stating that "It is a risk item that’s factored into our guidance for the holiday because we don’t know exactly what's going to happen there." While this doesn't sound exactly encouraging, it does confirm that management's guidance is conservative and factors in tariff risk, and that they are planning for it. While tariffs may eventually affect production costs, it is likely that these expenses will affect their competitors in a similar fashion and the costs will be passed through to the consumer without much harm to the business. There will be ample room for the company to continue growing revenue as their core console-gaming consumer base grows and the company expands into PC headsets and international sales. For more color on the business operations and recent performance of the company, I recommend reading through the question and answer session from the most recent earnings call.

