Alps Electric Worth Another Look On Improving Auto And Phone Trends

Management has exceeded expectations in taking costs out of the auto business and remains well-placed for content gain-driven growth in the coming years.

Between a near-term rebound in camera phone actuators and a longer-term opportunity in car electronics, I think this is a good time to reconsider Japan’s Alps Electric (OTCPK:APELY) (6770.T). Although the U.S. ADRs aren’t as liquid as investors might like, Alps looks undervalued below the $60’s and could have further upside as the company’s auto electronics business really starts to take off in a few years.

The biggest downside at this point would appear to be another disappointing cycle for Apple (AAPL) and its new phones, as Alps has maintained strong share in the OIS actuator market and has meaningfully operating leverage potential on higher volumes.

New Phones, Renewed Opportunities

Optical image stabilization (or OIS) has proven to be a popular feature on phones, and Alps Electric is the leading manufacturer of the actuators necessary for OIS. Not only does Alps Electric enjoy a strong market share lead over rivals like MinebeaMitsumi and TDK at around 50% (higher in higher-end placements), but the company’s automated production process gives the company significant margin leverage on strong volumes.

Volumes really are the key here. Last year’s rollout of new phones produced disappointing volumes, particularly for Apple, leading to a series of disappointments for component and equipment suppliers to the smartphone industry, Alps Electric definitely among them. While volumes have turned out a little better than feared, I’ve been more impressed by management’s ability to limit the damage, as the company reported only a small negative operating margin in the last quarter.

Looking ahead, I have no particular insight into whether this new round of Apple phones will fare better than the last, but the reception seems to be stronger at this point. I’d also note that Apple’s product design announcements were positive for Alps, with all of the new cameras including dual OIS on the rear cameras (which require two actuators). Looking a little further ahead, there’s ongoing opportunity for Alps to gain share from older technologies (particularly voice coil motors, where it is also a leader) and benefit from increasingly sophisticated cameras spreading across the smartphone landscape, including more mid-range models incorporating more OIS and the eventual launch of triple cameras.

Revving Up The Auto Business

Alps has continued to do okay with its current auto components business (focused around switches, sensors, and modules), with mid-single-digit revenue growth in each of the last two quarters. More impressive to me was that the company saw meaningfully better than expected margins in its auto components business as management hit its full-year cost-cutting targets in the first quarter and believes there are still more improvements to be made.

Alps has been upgrading its capabilities in the sensor space, with particular focus on the powertrain, driver assistance, and communication areas, and the growing sensor content of new cars is a well-known theme at this point.

More recently, the company highlighted some of its advances on the communications side. Alps showed off new telematics control units that integrate LTE/5G, GNSS, V2X, WiFi, and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as new electrostatic technology for touch sensors and touchpads in the cabin. Alps has also developed new high-precision location detection technology that can more accurately measure the distance between vehicles.

Longer term, the acquisition and integration of Alpine Electronics remains a significant potential driver. Alpine’s strength in car navigation will complement Alp’s existing navigation and informatics capabilities and the two companies will be able to more closely collaborate on design and procurement.

The Opportunity

The near-term outlook for the auto industry is not particularly strong, with several auto components companies having warned on weakness in Europe and China. Alps appears to be relatively more insulated from that (doing significant business with Japanese OEMs helps), but I believe 2018 and 2019 are not going to be banner years for the auto industry. As volumes improve in 2020, though, and as Alps benefits from ramps in content wins, I expect more meaningful growth and margin contributions.

In the near term, a lot of this stock’s performance is going to ride on the success of the new Apple launches. Alpine is already shipping product and this should be an important driver for improved financial results.

I haven’t really changed my modeling assumptions all that much; I expect revenue growth in the range of 3% to 4% and modest improvement in margins such that FCF margin moves toward the mid-single-digits. Alps is never going to generate outstanding operating margins, but it can still generate good free cash flows and returns on capital even if operating margins never advance beyond the low double-digits.

Insofar as valuation goes, I believe these shares should trade above $60/ADR, and that’s even with a double-digit discount rate that is arguably conservative given the company’s market share in actuators and auto electronics. The shares likewise look undervalued on the basis of EV/EBITDA and I expect this year to be the bottom of the cycle for operating margin.

The Bottom Line

Although the low liquidity of the ADRs may be a serious issue for some investors, I believe Alps is worth another look. The Apple launch was a positive for the company, as was the company’s stronger than expected fiscal first quarter earnings, and I believe the company is poised for better near-term results driven by camera actuators and longer-term results driven by increased content in its auto business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.