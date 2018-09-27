Top 5 Charts Of The Week: Global Economy, Bonds, Sentiment, Japan

Industrial commodities have plunged - an omen on China/EM?

Still a lot of bullish sentiment on the S&P 500.

The global economic pulse (consumer sentiment, PMIs, and bond yields), on balance things still look decent.

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. Global flash PMIs vs. bond yields - bond market more optimistic than businesses?

2. Global consumer sentiment indicator - consumers are still going strong

3. Long term investor sentiment on the S&P 500 - a lot of bullishness out there still

4. The CRB raw industrials commodity index - what does the collapse in prices here mean?

5. Surging profit margins in Japan - a sign of structural change and cyclical progress

