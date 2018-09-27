Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly? Part 2

Shares of offshore drillers rise in anticipation of better days, and that's how it should be. However, the real data should catch up with expectations or a big pullback occurs.

At the beginning of September, I laid out my views on the potential of a rapid increase in drillship dayrates. That article sparked lively discussion.

This article should be viewed as an update on my previous work, "Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?"

Recently, there was plenty of news to digest on the offshore drilling front. Seadrill Partners (SDLP) (here), Seadrill (SDRL) (here) and Transocean (RIG) (here) got contracts for their harsh-environment rigs, while Noble Corp. (NE) (here) and Rowan (RDC) (here) reported jack-up contracts. But what about the most challenged segment of the market, the drillship segment? Plenty of potential upside for many drillers, be it the above-mentioned Seadrill Partners, Seadrill, Transocean, Noble Corp., Rowan or Diamond Offshore (DO) and Ensco (ESV) lies in the rebound of the drillship segment. For many companies, the rebound of the drillship segment is much more important than the improvement of the harsh-environment market segment or the improvement on the jack-up front.

This month, out of 15 reported fixtures (Bassoe Offshore data), only 2 have been for drillships - Opus Tiger 1 got a job with PEMEX in Mexico and, most recently, Maersk Viking got a job with Aker Energy in Ghana. Opus Tiger 1 is a 5th generation drillship suited for water depth of up to 5000 ft, so it's not comparable to the drillships that all major firms have in their fleet. So, the only relevant contract this month is the most recent contract of Maersk Drilling for its Viking rig.

Maersk Viking

The contract for Maersk Viking has a duration of one firm well which is expected to take 30-35 days. The contract has options for additional wells. Unfortunately, Maersk press release does not specify how many additional wells are there for potential work. As usual, the dayrate is undisclosed. The rig will travel from Gulf of Mexico to Ghana, a significant distance. In Ghana, Maersk Viking will join two other drillships, Maersk Venturer and Maersk Voyager.

Source: Google Maps

It will be interesting to see whether Rowan or Noble Corp. that also have warm stacked drillships in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, will try to relocate them elsewhere or if they continue to bet on increased drilling activity in the region.

In my previous article on the drillship segment, I noted that 13 drillships were set to go off contract by the end of this year. All of them are modern, capable rigs, and while some of these rigs have options which could be executed, it's still a significant number. One contract for a top drillship in September is not pointing to acceleration of recovery in the segment.

I'd expect more news on this front closer to 2019 as majors outline their plans for the next year amidst oil prices that have recently crossed the $80 mark for Brent oil, but it's still important to check expectations against reality. The reality in the drillship segment is still challenging. In my opinion, two companies among major drillers have the most sensitivity to changes in this segment - Transocean and Ensco.

This sensitivity is due to acquisitions - Ensco's acquisition of Atwood Oceanics and Transocean's acquisition of Ocean Rig (ORIG) (I've been skeptical of both moves). At current moment, the dynamics of oil prices speak in favor of those moves, while actual contracting data and dayrates for modern drillships (which are still not far from $150,000 per day) highlight the risks of this aggressive M&A.

Conclusion: The recent upside in offshore drilling shares is speculative in nature, which is not necessarily bad as the stock market mostly acts in anticipation of events rather than reacting to past data. Shares of drillers will likely have more room to run if oil prices manage to stay above $80 per barrel, which is plausible as we come closer to the full implementation of Iran sanctions.

That said, actual data for the most market-moving segment has yet to show signs of an increased recovery. The positives on the harsh-environment and, lately, on the jack-up front may be a sign that the drillship segment will get out of its prolonged sleep, but this is yet to be seen. From a practical point of view, it means that once oil prices stop supporting drillers' shares and drop to, say, $75, for whatever reason, a mighty pullback in the whole sector may occur. I continue to view the whole segment as speculative, providing multiple opportunities for successful entries and profitable exits. From a fundamental point of view, I still see no signs that drillship rates will increase rapidly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.