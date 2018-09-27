JPMorgan: Industry Dominance Is Their Recipe For Success

Interest income/expense trends appear positive but Q3-2018 should provide more insight on the net yield associated with interest-earning assets.

Investment Thesis

I recently wrote an article entitled Bank of America: Dividend Growth and Share Buybacks Make This Stock A Buy and received overwhelming feedback in the comments that Bank of America (BAC) is a terrible investment when compared to JPMorgan (JPM). Interestingly enough, I don't disagree with these comments (the charts below show JPM offered significantly greater returns than BAC over the last decade) because my article wasn't meant to imply that one bank was better than the other.

After passing the Fed's stress tests, the following banks announced significant dividend increases and share buybacks (I have added Wells Fargo to the comparison based on the case made for them in the comments):

Bank of America - Increase quarterly payout to $.15/share from $.12/share and authorize a stock buyback of $20.6 billion (equivalent to 678.3 million shares at today's prices or roughly 6.8% of outstanding shares).

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Increase quarterly payout to $.80/share from $.56/share and authorize stock repurchases of $20.7 billion (equivalent to 182.4 million shares at today's prices or roughly 5.4% of outstanding shares).

Citigroup (C) - Increase quarterly payout to $.45/share from $.32/share and authorize $17.6 billion for share repurchases (equivalent to 249.5 million shares at today's prices or roughly 9.9% of outstanding shares).

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Increase quarterly payout to $.43/share from $.39/share and authorize $24.5 billion in share repurchases (equivalent to 445.4 million shares at today's prices or about 9.3% of the outstanding shares).

If we compare the four largest banking institutions, we can see that JPM has clearly outperformed the others in 2018 YTD.

JPM data by YCharts

Over a longer time frame, JPM has clearly outperformed its competitors by an even wider margin as it successfully navigated the financial crisis alongside WFC. Interestingly enough, JPM and WFC exhibited similar behavior up until the "fake-account" controversy and numerous scandals negatively impacted WFC share price.

JPM data by YCharts

Only JPM's stock was able to exceed the total return of the S&P 500 over the same 10-year period.

JPM data by YCharts

The question I will be looking to answer in this article is whether or not JPM's best days are ahead of it or if the stock is to too richly valued and a lower price point would be needed before considering making an investment.

The Dividend And Share Buybacks

JPM is the obvious winner when it comes to "which company successfully navigated the financial crisis" and their shareholders have benefitted from this tremendously. As of late June, it appears that shareholders are about to receive the next round of benefits as the Fed signed off on JPM's 2018 capital plan which supports the return of $31.5 billion in cash to shareholders over the next 12 months. Although the capital return plan wasn't as significant as BofA's $16 billion (2017) to $26 billion (2018) plan, they were already returning an overwhelming $27 billion in 2017. JPM's capital plan is the largest of any bank in the United States.

A Forbes article titled JPMorgan Aims To Return An Unprecedented $31.5 Billion In Cash To Shareholders breaks down the plan into the following components:

The quarterly dividend has been increased from $.56/share to $.80/share, which puts the annual payout at $3.20/share. Based on approximately 3.4 billion outstanding shares, we can assume that $10.8 billion will be allocated towards dividend payments.

This leaves $20.7 billion remaining for share buybacks. As mentioned already, if JPM utilized this cash at current prices it would represent about 5.4% of outstanding shares.

Even as the financial system struggled to regain traction over the last decade, JPM has been a leader in the banking industry when it comes to returning cash to common shareholders:

JPM returned a total of $22.7 billion in 2017.

Over the last 10 years, JPM has returned $100.8 billion in cash to common shareholders (or an average of $10 billion/year).

During this time same timeframe, JPM's retained earnings averaged $17.1 billion which means that they have returned 58% of average retained earnings to shareholders per year.

The main difference between JPM and BofA is that JPM is likely to favor a balance between dividend increases and share buybacks in the future because there simply isn't as much value in purchasing shares as there is with BofA. JPM is already running efficiently when it comes to total shares outstanding which is why I believe they are likely to focus on emphasizing a juicy dividend.

Here are the total shares outstanding of the big four banks in this article:

C - 2.571 billion shares

JPM - 3.361 billion shares

WFC - 4.816 billion shares

BAC - 9.988 billion shares

It shouldn't surprise shareholders that Citibank and JPM offered the juiciest dividend increases while the struggling WFC (whose total assets are being limited by the Fed until they resolve the significant scandals that have rocked them over the last year) and BofA are focusing more capital toward share buybacks ($24.5 billion and $20.6 billion respectively).

Future Earnings Look Promising

Earnings per share (EPS) is estimated to jump significantly as the $6.98/share in 2017 is estimated to reach $9.20/share in 2018 (full-year estimate). Here are the main takeaways from JPM's FY-2018 estimates:

During the first six months of 2017, the effective income tax rate was reduced to 25.5% and has dropped during the same period of 2018 down to 19.8%.

The net income has already exceeded $17 billion in the first six months of 2018 compared to $13.5 billion during the same time period in 2017. This translates to $4.69/share in the first six months of 2018 versus $3.49/share in the first six months of 2017.

Historically, JPM's EPS and Revenues have seen steady and consistent growth. Because of this, I agree with analysts that $9.20/share in 2018 is a very reasonable prediction given that they have already exceeded the mid-point of this in the first six months of 2018.

Interest Income/Expense Is A Two-Sided Game

I can't emphasize enough that rising rates don't mean an instant increase in profitability (unless the company has a source of funds to lend out that is at a fixed interest rate) because consumers and businesses are going to continue to require more interest on their deposits. JPM's interest income and expenses are best analyzed on a YTD (first six months of 2017/2018) and also on a quarterly basis.

JPM has seen interest income of $36.56 billion for the first six months of 2018 compared with $30.69 billion for the first six months of 2017.

JPM's interest expense in the first six months of 2018 was $9.76 billion compared with $6.42 billion in the first six months of 2017.

In total, interest income was able to increase by approximately $6 billion while interest expense increased by $3.3 billion. This means that $2.7 billion of JPM's $3.5 billion net income increase (in the first six months of 2017 vs. 2018) was from additional lending activities and rising interest rates.

I also prefer to analyze these numbers on a quarterly basis because it does a better job of exposing trends that come with a rising interest rate environment.

In Q1-2018, JPM had interest income of $17.69 billion compared with $15.04 billion in Q1-2017.

The interest expenses associated with these quarters were $4.38 billion and $2.98 billion, respectively

This means that in Q1-2018 (when compared with Q1-2017), we saw interest income grow by nearly $2.7 billion while interest expense increased by $1.4 billion. This means that quarter over quarter JPM increased income before taxes by $1.3 billion in interest income alone. In Q2-2018 vs. Q2-2017, we see a dramatic increase in interest income and expense (this is taking place at the same time the Fed has begun raising interest rates).

In Q2-2018, JPM had interest income of $18.86 billion compared with $15.65 billion in Q2-2017.

The interest expense associated with these quarters were $5.38 billion and $3.44 billion, respectively.

This means that in Q2-2018 (when compared with Q2-2017), we saw interest income grow by around $3.21 billion while interest expense increased by $1.96 billion. This means that quarter over quarter, GPM increased income before taxes by approximately $1.25 billion and interest income.

Although this amounts to a substantial benefit for the bank, it is still worth being aware of the risk because the increase in total interest-earning assets is being closely mimicked by an increase in total interest-bearing liabilities.

Source: JPM Q2-2018 Supplement

Don't misunderstand and think that I am saying JPM is in trouble because it's quite the opposite as they continue to expand margins in the Net Yield on Interest-Earning Assets. What investors need to be cautious of is that this depends on continued lending activity at higher interest rates. If JPM were to experience a slowdown in lending activity, it could mean that this upward trend could begin to drop which would significantly threaten the contribution interest income adds to the bottom line.

Conclusion

I wouldn't call JPM a steal at $116/share but I also wouldn't describe it as overvalued because it is trading at a P/E of 12.6x based on an FY-2018 EPS estimate of $9.20/share. Income investors should give JPM an additional look as it represents the kind of quality we want in an income/dividend growth portfolio. JPM offers a solid dividend and continues to maintain a low share count relative to its banking peers (especially given its size).

It is important to remember that we haven't seen a rising interest rate economy for more than a decade and so investors should give extra consideration and perform additional due diligence in understanding the benefit/risk that this creates. The positive when considering JPM is that we are talking about a worldwide powerhouse that is easily the most dominant banking entity in America today. As shown on the Ycharts at the beginning of the article, JPM was incredibly successful in navigating the financial crisis and is now stronger than ever.

Investors should also take comfort in the fact that JPM has been one of the strongest proponents of returning capital to common shareholders (as evidenced by its 2018 capital plan that is very favorable toward shareholders). This focus on investors strengthens the core case for investing in JPM.

Although I find JPM attractive, I am likely to wait for a better entry point for my clients (John and Jane) as they currently hold a number of positions in smaller regional banks that offer more upside than JPM. With that said, I may choose to liquidate a few of these positions in exchange for JPM at some point in the future.

My clients John and Jane are long BAC.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.