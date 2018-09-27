Tale Of Two Markets

For the Month Ending August 31, 2018

Performance Overview

Domestic moat companies, as represented by the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index"), lagged the S&P 500® Index in August (1.94% vs. 3.26%, respectively) but remained only slightly behind for the YTD period (9.23% vs. 9.94%, respectively). International moats on the other hand proved more resilient than the broad international market for the month. The Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index") led the MSCI All Country World Index ex-USA in August (-1.32% vs. -2.09%, respectively) and ended the month ahead since the beginning of the year (-2.73% vs. -3.53%, respectively).

U.S. Domestic Moats: Health Care Not Enough

The healthcare sector led US Moat Index performance for the month, boosted by strong returns from CVS Health Corp. ((NYSE:CVS) US, +16.00%) and Express Scripts Holding Co. ((NASDAQ:ESRX) US, +10.77). CVS's strong second quarter results, combined with its rigorous defense of its pharmacy benefit manager business and a favorable update related to its proposed Aetna acquisition, led Morningstar to reaffirm its positive outlook. The top performer in August was Guidewire Software Inc. ((NYSE:GWRE) US, +16.67%), a software company that provides solutions to property and casualty insurers. Following its strong run, it approached fair value at the end of the month according to Morningstar analysts. Holding the US Moat Index back in August were retailer L Brands Inc. ((NYSE:LB) US, -14.77%), which was downgraded to a narrow economic moat rating by Morningstar analysts in late July, and industrial and materials companies. Stericycle Inc. ((NASDAQ:SRCL) US, -11.69%), which provides medical waste management services, struggled in August, though Morningstar believes the firm is grappling with near-term pricing issues and sees ample growth opportunities for the company. Philip Morris International Inc. ((NYSE:PM) US, -9.75%) also posted negative returns in August. Morningstar analysts see an opportunity in this vice stock as tobacco valuations appear to be detached from fundamentals and the industry undergoes some of its biggest changes in decades.

International Moats - A Lift from Australia

As international stocks continue to struggle in 2018, the International Moat Index has weathered near-term pressures slightly better than the broad markets. Strong contribution from Australia, particularly TPG Telecom Ltd. (TPM AU, +45.92%), helped lift the International Moat Index in August. TPG Telecom rallied following the announcement at month end of its intended merger with Vodafone to form one of the largest telecomm companies in the Australian market. This rally pushed the company to a premium to its fair value, according to Morningstar's fair value estimate. The International Moat Index's two Mexican airports continued to perform well, with both among the top five performers for the index in August. Germany was the top detractor from a country perspective, in part driven by Bayer AG (BAYN GR, -16.09%). Bayer is navigating the fallout from a verdict reached on August 10 in relation to the many glyphosate weed killer lawsuits the company faces. With nearly 8,000 cases pending, Morningstar analysts acknowledge the potential litigation-related costs faced by Bayer, but also consider the August market reaction to be overdone.

