Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, several closed-end funds declared their regular distributions:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (the "Fund") (FEI) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.10 per share payable on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2018.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (the "Fund") (FPL) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.075 per share payable on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2018.

The Benchmark

As shown on the chart beneath, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is currently trading at a sideways trend from which it does not leave. By the closing bell on Friday the ETF finished the week in red territory. On a weekly basis the fund lost $0.06 from its opening price on Monday.

The U.S. Oil Fund (USO) has added $0.35 to its price, finishing the week at a price of $14.96 per share. Since the ETF bottomed in the middle of August, it has been in a uptrend which led the fund to its resistance line of $15.00 per share. Will it break through it, I cannot say but, I am definitely eager to see.





1. Highest Z-Score

Week after week, NDP's Z-score continues to shrink as it obviously has got tired of being alone as the only overvalued fund in the group. From a statistical perspective, all of the closed-end funds, excluding NDP and SRF, could be considered as "Buy" candidates. The average Z-score in the sector is -1.37.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Even without an average Z-score to show us how depressed the sector really is, we can easily see that by the negative Z-scores and the lack of positive ones from the table above. From a statistical perspective the most undervalued fund of all in the sector is the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) with a negative Z-score of -2.60.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their 'highest' return on net asset value for the past five years. Currently, the average return for the past five years is -4.83% for the sector. Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidate.

4. Highest Premium

The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is now officially the only MLP CEF that is currently trading at a premium. On the chart beneath we can see where is NDP currently trading compared to its peer group:

5. Biggest Discount

The average discount in the sector is -7.04%. This truly shows the health of the group and judging by these numbers, things do not look quite pretty. We have negative returns, negative Z-scores and a wide discount as a whole in the sector. We have already discussed that judging by these numbers all of the funds above could be considered as "Buy" candidates.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest

Conclusion

The main reason of these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip in between the different funds. At some point, this 'free-fall' will stop and there will be many long-term opportunities.

