3 Dividend Stocks, 2 REITs And A Dividend Champion

Philip Morris is working on their second generation of IQOS which should be a positive over the long-term.

AIV is an apartment REIT we believe is in the buy range.

Today, we bring you two REITs and a dividend champion.

Apartment Investment & Management Company

Apartment Investment & Management Company (AIV) is gradually improving the average quality of their portfolio by selling off some of their older assets and acquiring new assets.

Source: AIV

AIV is providing clear guidelines for the expected level of capital activity. That gives investors a little more insight into the expected changes in the portfolio.

Their geography within the portfolio looks pretty good.

Source: AIV

The portfolio is clearly overweight California, but many apartment REITs are overweighting California. Essex Property Trust (ESS) is dramatically overweight in California and often trades at the highest multiples. I like the geography, but some of the assets are older or less appealing.

Sector risk

The apartment REIT sector is not inherently strong against recessions. Their ability to perform through a recession is primarily driven by strong balance sheets. If the apartment REITs were taking on aggressive levels of leverage, they could get hammered much worse during a recession.

However, AIV’s portfolio does provide a couple of ironic benefits.

Source: AIV

AIV has a weaker average asset quality than several of their peers. While some companies would try to hide that factor, AIV presents it as a strength. When overbuilding leads to a rapid increase in supply, it is the higher quality properties that have more difficulties raising rents. That may sound very strange. Why would higher quality properties struggle more with new supply? The issue here is an abundance of high-quality assets are being built. The medium tier of assets is receiving dramatically less new construction. Consequently, there is a much lower growth rate in apartments geared towards these tenants.

These lower rent properties may also provide a slight advantage in recessions. During recessions, renters are more likely to trade down into one of these apartments.

Source: AIV

We can see that AIV is quite pleased with their lower exposure to the current supply growth.

Annaly preferred shares

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) had two preferred shares, NLY-F and NLY-G, dip $.23 and $.22 the week before last. We sent the following note to subscribers on September 14 as part of our weekly series covering preferred shares.

On average, the prices across the preferred shares we are tracking dipped by $.08, so this was a materially larger decline. It could be investors seeing the lower stripped yield and figuring that they should be sensitive to interest rates. Those investors would be ignoring the floating rate, but plenty of investors won’t be fully aware of that aspect.

Neither argument holds up particularly well. NLY sold off aftermarket on Tuesday and proceeded to open lower on Wednesday:



Source: Schwab

NLY-F began selling off during the day on Thursday:



We can’t really tag it onto correlation with bonds either since it was happening during the middle of the day on Thursday. As you can see below, bond yields were actually higher late Wednesday than they were around noon on Thursday:

Ultimately it comes down to this:

The market isn’t always efficient. Investors who missed out on NLY-F and NLY-G before are getting a new opportunity to acquire positions.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris (PM) is a solid dividend stock. We expect the second generation of their IQOS product line to increase IQOS adoption rates.

Source: PM

The company had dramatic success with the first generation of IQOS products and the second generation is an opportunity for them to further refine their technology.

The investments in the next generation may create temporary pressure on margins. However, we expect it to lead to improved market share over the next several years.

Management recently indicated that Philip Morris is not interested in pursuing marijuana at this time. It is important to recognize that their comments pertain to the present time and do not reflect their possible strategy over the next few years. Currently, Philip Morris and Altria Group (MO) are working together to get the FDA to approve IQOS for domestic sales. Bringing up speculation about the use of IQOS with marijuana products would be counterproductive. It stands to reason that the tobacco giants may consider entering the marijuana market in the future. They already have expertise in handling complex regulations. However, it would be unwise for Philip Morris to publicly speculate about those opportunities today.

Instead, it would make more sense for Philip Morris to focus on the FDA approval and the second generation IQOS technology today and to evaluate other chemical uses after clearing the current hurdles.

If Philip Morris were speculating about investing in this area, it would raise share prices for any potential buyouts. That would weaken the negotiating position for Philip Morris. However, higher share prices for those companies could also enable them to issue more equity and expand their development. If Philip Morris decides to enter this area later, they would prefer to have less developed competition. Consequently, there does not appear to be any scenario where speculating about entering this space would be wise for long-term returns. It might create a temporary pop in the share price, but it would be negative for the future growth in multiple ways.

At today’s share prices, we find PM is still an attractive stock.

Final thoughts

AIV is still trading just within the attractive share price range for opening new positions. On September 14, NLY-F and NLY-G were within the target buy range. Over the last 10 days, shares have rallied modestly and are now ever so slightly above our target buying prices. Philip Morris remains attractively valued and management’s commentary seems prudent. Shareholders should not assume that this area is off the table for future development. Instead, they should simply recognize that management is properly prioritizing their plans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIV, ESS, MO, PM, NLY-F, NLY-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.