Is MKSI Worth It?

Both my DCF valuation and relative valuation shows the stock is significantly undervalued, but the recommendation is a hold because of the ongoing trade war.

A Growth Profile

MKS Instruments (MKSI) is a known name in the field of Instruments, subsystems and process control solutions. A substantial portion of its revenue is generated from the semiconductor industry. While the firm’s dividend yield declined from 2.19% back in 2014 to the current 0.96%, the stock soared to $125 in March from $30 in 2014, before hitting $82 last month. The reason behind pointing it out is to demonstrate that MKS Instruments has associated itself with a high growth character, and in the journey, the impact of yield declines have not been adverse.

The firm’s manufacturing facilities are located in Austria, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States. Manufacturing activities include the assembly and testing of components and subassemblies, which are integrated into its products. My DCF valuation indicates MKS is correctly priced in the market, but relative value suggests that the firm is rather undervalued. However, trade war tension could escalate if China increases the tariff rate and as a result, MKS Instruments could dive down from its intrinsic price. As a result, MKSI is a hold.

Fundamental Analysis

MKS Instruments has posted some nice sales growth for the last couple of years along with healthy margins. Average sales growth has been 32% for the last five years, with an 18% average in operating margin and a 12.18% average in net income margin. FCF margin has been in good shape too, averaging roughly about 13.4% in the same period.

The balance sheet also shows good performance, roughly 8.36% and 11.4% averages in ROA and ROA, respectively, for the last five years, along with a 12.88% average in return on capital. MKS bought back shares almost every fiscal year since 2012 and I am sure this year wouldn’t be different too. Given ongoing trade wars, the buyback could send a strong signal to investors. However, I don’t think dividend yields are going to rise.

Valuation

My DCF model indicates that the intrinsic value of MKSI is roughly $79, indicating that it is correctly priced in the market. In order to find its intrinsic price, I have made several assumptions. Initial revenue growth is assumed to be 9.5%, which is slightly less than the implied growth from the firm’s current guidance. The growth rate then increases for two years with 2.5% increases, reflecting higher capital spending in the semiconductor industry and MKSI’s improving revenue growth as a result. After two years, it then declines by 2.5%, reaching 9.5% in the terminal year (2022).

Cost of sales increases 1% every year from the current long-term average of 56%, reaching 60% in the terminal year. This is to reflect my conservative principles in valuing growth stocks. Almost all of my assumptions are conservative, as reflected in the implied spreads. I have computed weighted average cost of capital to be 10.78%, which I think is moderate for MKSI. On the other hand, relative value suggests that MKSI might be substantially undervalued.

DCF Model (table in notes)

Source: Data from Stockrow. Forecast estimates are author's own projections (inputs are given at the end of the article, in the "notes" section).

Relative Value

The peers include Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Coherent (COHR), Entegris (ENTG), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) and KLA-Tencor (KLAC). The relative value table clearly indicates that MKS Instruments is significantly undervalued.

Risk Exposure

Fluctuations in interest rates on its term Loan Facility and investment portfolio, as well as fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, exposes MKSI to market risk. As of December 31, 2017, MKSI had forward exchange contracts with notional amounts totaling $208.9 million outstanding and a net fair value liability totaling $6.0 million. The firm estimated that a hypothetical 10% adverse change in the currency exchange rate on its forward exchange contracts at December 31, 2017 and 2016 would be immaterial.

To minimize interest rate risk, the firm manages a portfolio of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in a variety of securities including money market funds and government debt securities. According to the firm’s experts, a hypothetical 10% increase or decrease in overall interest rates would not have had a material impact on our operating results or the total fair value of the portfolio. Now, let’s move to business risk from financial risk.

Trade war escalation has put semiconductors and related equipment manufacturers under pressure. Although China has cut its tariff to 10% from 25%, it seems like a short-term move. In other words, if talks between two governments are not fruitful, then China might get back to 25%, which is a lot.

To reflect the sales risk from this perspective, my initial sales assumption is 9.5%, reflecting the midpoint of guidance, which then increases the following two years indicating that MKSI and similar firms are able to find and balance their market exposure to the countries they sell to. Talking about risk, there is also a moderate probability of market overreaction in the coming months, which could slide MKSI below its intrinsic price.

Conclusion

MKS Instruments has posted satisfactory results in terms of both sales growth and margin maintenance. Being able to increase top line while not compromising bottom lines shows some fundamental quality of the firm, which is positive in the case of MKSI. However, the current issues surrounding trade wars might inflict MKSI with downward pressures. As a result, my recommendation is a hold.

Notes

*The following table shows forecast inputs and implied margins as a result of the inputs.

* VIS (Visual) is the graphical depiction of the assumed forecast rates.

*Implied avg (average) spread: 5-year average of assumption rates minus 5-year average of historical rates.

