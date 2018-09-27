Hooker Furniture: Sell-Off Is Overdone

Increased orders in August, healthy backlog books, and a burgeoning e-commerce strategy point to growing revenues going into the next quarter.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.88, which is 30.87% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) are down 28.68% since peaking on June 20, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this home furnishings provider are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating impressive earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my blog post).

As of the end of August 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.84.

The current MGQ for HOFT stands at 12.88, which implies a 30.87% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that HOFT has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per share growth rate of Hooker Furniture Corp. was 5.00% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 31.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 30.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 11.40% per year (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been consistent and strong over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for HOFT came in at 7.03% as of July 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 7.03 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin grew an average of 5.70% per year over the last five years - I like to invest in companies where the operating margin is expanding over the long term.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about HOFT.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

HOFT has a forward P/E of 10.91 compared to an 18.51 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for HOFT is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for HOFT stands at 24.00%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 24.00% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of August was at 8.84%, so HOFT has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.71x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for HOFT would turn bullish with a daily close above $36.00. This would signal a bullish break above a downtrend channel which began on September 18 on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $44.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy the shares of the company (options market for the stock is not liquid enough). My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $33.50. When trading, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses. My target return for the trade is 24%.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $44.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe HOFT is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Delivering Great Returns

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find ones with a management team that has outperformed its peers in the same industry in regards to growing sales and generating returns for shareholders.

Management Effectiveness

HOFT Industry Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 23.23% 8.96% Return on Assets (TTM) 10.07% 4.13% Return on Investments (TTM) 12.09% 6.04% Return on Equity (TTM) 14.78% 8.52%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that is posting higher sales growth than its peers with a management team that is very good at generating higher-than-average industry returns on invested capital. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in HOFT.

Myopic Market?

On August 30, the shares of the company dropped 8.8% after it reported its fiscal Q2 2019 earnings. It appears that the market focused on one statement from the earnings call, and chose to ignore the bulk of the call. That statement was uttered by CEO Paul Toms:

All upholstery divisions experienced a negative impact on margins from price increases in materials and components such as foam plywood and steel. We experienced the lag between those cost increases and our own price increases to customers. However, we expect to catch up by the third quarter.

The market heard the first two sentences, but ignored the last sentence, which in my opinion is the most important as it points to pricing catching up to the increased input costs for the company's products going forward.

Then, on September 18, the shares dropped 9.48% when an analyst downgraded the company from Hold to Neutral. Yes, management did acknowledge that rising input costs have had and will have a negative impact on the business, but it also mentioned several positive developments for the company that point to improved revenue and income going forward.

First, both revenue and net income were up YOY, with revenue rising 8% and net income up 12%. Secondly, the company pointed out that orders picked up significantly in August (part of Q3), with orders for Hooker Upholstery up 28%, and order for Hooker Casegoods up 18%. Thirdly, the company's consolidated backlog book is up 15% YOY, with the backlog book for its Bradington-Young division up 35%. And fourthly, the company is starting to see some traction in its e-commerce efforts:

We're making significant investments in our business units focused on the emerging channels. Our e-commerce business is the fastest growing and delivers consistently good margins. This channel is clearly advantaged based on the rapidly changing buying habits of consumers today.

When I consider the strong MGQ for the company, which points to strong future revenue growth, its healthy backlog book, the uptick in orders in August, and the positive impact of the company's e-commerce strategy, I believe that the sell-off in the shares has been overdone. Buying the shares at the current price level presents investors with a favorable risk/reward scenario.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, HOFT is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my blog posts.