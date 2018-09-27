Not So Common Fixed Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed income securities, sorted in several categories: "Floored preferred stocks," Third parties, Trust preferred stocks and the Preferred Units including these with K-1. This makes a total of 86 securities, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed income securities: the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 15% of PFF's market capitalization is consisted by the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 15% of the fund's holdings, we are talking for almost $2.6B in general. As for the third party trust securities, they are no part of any of top 5 fixed income ETFs' holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed income investors for the past month is TNX climbing back over the 3% yield mark, caused by the Fed expected to increase its Funds Rate by another 0.25% following this month's meeting. Being close to its 7-year high results in increasing pressure over the fixed income investor, as we can see in the second chart. As for the equity markets, the most important thing lately is definitely the renewing fears of the trade war between the US and China. However, while going relatively close to its all-time highs, it does not affect the fixed income markets.

The Review

1. Floating-Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays the higher of a spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR rate is sitting at 2.37263%). An exception makes SLMBP, BML-G, and BML-H. Here you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

Later, I found a lot of arbitrage opportunities in this type of security. After looking at the charts above in the article, I don't find the 4% current yield of the "cheapest" of these preferred stocks to be as bad as it sounds. The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders, and in a rising alternative yields environment without their built-in LIBOR call option able to compensate, they have the highest duration and ironically enough are hit the hardest.

How have they moved for the last month?

For a clearer view, I've excluded GLU-A and USB-A. The first had a gain of $3 per share for the last month, and the second has a par value of $1000.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 16 years (GJO after 12).

2.2 Fixed

2.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the second offer a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

Almost nothing changed in this group since the last article.

3.2 No call risk:

The full list:

3.3 1-month change:

Dillard's Capital Trust I 7.50% Capital Securities (NYSE: DDT) is slowly going back to normal after the massive buying during the July Rebalancing (the rebalancing of the iShares Preferred Stock Index).

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

For a better view, SPLP-A and TOO-A are excluded from this chart, as they have a 125% and a 236% Yield-to-Call, respectively.

The list:

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate and after 7 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (NASDAQ: LMRKN).

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current Nominal Yield is 7.07%. With the price of $22.95, this means it has a Current Yield of 7.70% and Yield-to-Call of 8.83%.

4.4 K-1 Only

The chart below contains all preferred units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart because of its 125% Yield-to-Call.

4.5 1-month change

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days. The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Recent Redemptions

After Legacy Reserve (LGCY) completed the reorganization of the company and become a C-Corp, LGCYO and LGCYP were converted into common shares of the new company.

7. A Look At Recent IPOs:

The last 2 Series of preferred units issued for the past two months are GLP-A and OAK-B. Since then, there are currently no new ones:

Global Partners 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: GLP-A)

... and

Oaktree Capital Group LLC 6.55% Series B Non-Cumulative Preferred Units (NYSE: OAK-B)

Author's Note:

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities look at the end of September. I want to remind you that the Federal Funds Rate decision will be announced this Wednesday (September 26, 2018) after the two days meeting.

I'll present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: Some figures and charts are as of September 24, 2018.

