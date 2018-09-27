CooTek IPO: 238% Y/Y Net Sales Growth That Seduced Sequoia Capital

Shareholders in the U.S. will not be able to initiate class actions against the company. Additionally, judges in the U.S. will not be able to act against the board of directors.

The company is incorporated in Cayman, where shareholders have fewer rights than in the United States.

Selling shares at 6.28x forward sales, CookTek is not very overvalued as compared to other Chinese stocks with similar margins, but it is not cheap.

The company estimates that the initial public offering price will be between $12.00 and $14.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents 50 Class A ordinary shares.

Growing net sales at 238% y/y and with an innovative business model that includes artificial intelligence capabilities, CooTek (NYSE:CTK) is a name to follow closely after the IPO goes live. The fact that Sequoia Capital and other institutional investors decided to invest in this name seems to ratify this thesis. The company may not be cheap at 6.28x forward sales, so waiting for a buy the dip strategy seems the correct way to proceed here.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Growing Business, Powerful Partners And Rich Shareholders

Founded in 2008 and incorporated in Cayman, Chinese enterprise CooTek is a mobile internet developer focused on mobile applications for worldwide users. With an average of 132.6 million daily active users in June 2018, 75.3% more than that of 2017, the company is growing at a high pace in the online advertising industry, which grows at an impressive CAGR of 18.8%.

The company’s most successful software is TouchPal Keyboard, which was recognised as Google Play’s Best App in 2015. This software includes proprietary AI and big data analytical technologies, which help advertisers deliver engaging advertisements that are truly relevant to TouchPal users.

Source: Company’s Website

The most interesting on this name is the network of partners and shareholders that are said to collaborate with CooTek and finance it. In addition to the list of companies in the image below, please note that Sequoia Capital is a shareholder of CooTek.

Source: Partners From The Company’s Website

Products: TouchPal Keyboard

The company’s portfolio of products includes mobile device smart input and VoIP calling to content-rich applications used for fitness training, hydration assistance among other objectives. With that, the most significant software is TouchPal, which was designed in 2008. It made 71% of CooTek’s revenues in 2017.

Source: Company’s Website

The most innovative features brought by TouchPal are a number of smart functionalities with proprietary AI technology including predictive input features and a virtual personal assistant called Talia.

In the image below, please note how TouchPal detects that the user needs information about restaurants in Chicago, which is automatically researched and offered by Talia. It seems a dream for those who don’t mind giving their data to advertising agencies.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The software also provides recommended feeds and trending news to users as shown below. The most interesting is that the AI technologies of CooTek seem to provide only content that is relevant for the user. As said before, users, who don’t mind having algorithms reading everything that is written, should find these tools very useful.

Source: Prospectus

Daily Average Users And Monthly Active Users Are Exploding Up

The number of users of the TouchPal software increased in 2017 by 68.7% y/y to 148.2 million MAUs. In addition, the number of users taking into account other products increased by 31.3% to 9.4 MAUs in 2017.

The company seems to be providing innovative technology since the company’s applications are growing at a higher pace than that of the industry. Investors should appreciate this fact. Below, users will find a table with further details in this regard.

Source: Prospectus

Finally, with the company being Chinese, the investors may think that users are Asian. This is not the case. Users come from all over the world as shown in the table below. It is a great feature, as the risk seems more diversified:

Source: Prospectus

Industry Growth And Market Opportunity

The number of global mobile internet users is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. With that, GSMA Intelligence notes that the mobile internet penetration rate is expected to grow from 43% in 2017 to 61% in 2025. But, the most interesting is that advertising on the internet is growing at a larger pace and CooTek seems to be very well positioned to capitalize on it. Read the following lines from the prospectus. They are critical to understand the impressive revenue growth of CooTek.

“The global advertising industry continues to experience a shift in advertising spending from traditional offline channels such as television commercials to online channels. Global online advertising spending increased at a CAGR of 18.8% from US$72.4 billion in 2011 to US$203.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$273.8 billion in 2020, according to Zenith” Source: Prospectus

With the global online advertising spending increasing at a CAGR of 18.8%, the most interesting is the amount of mobile advertising expenditure. According to the prospectus, mobile advertising should represent 65.6% of the total online advertising expenditure in 2020. CooTek should benefit from this new environment. Take a look at the image below:

Source: Prospectus

238% y/y Net Revenues Growth With Growing Gross Profit Margins

With $37.33 million in net revenues in 2017, 238% more than that in 2016, CooTek should impress growth investors. But, that’s not all. The gross profit was equal to $17.23 million in 2017 after reporting -$9.12 million in 2016. The gross profit margin is large, and it grew in the last year. New quarters should be studied closely. If CooTek continues to grow its margins, the share price should increase.

The company is not reporting positive net income. Net losses were equal to $30.7 million in 2016 and $23.66 million in 2017. However, it does not really matter to growth investors. Growth and margins are what should drive the share price dynamics in the near future. The image below provides further information on the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is another beneficial feature. With $26.7 million in cash, which comprises of 57.76% of total assets as of December 31, 2017, the financial shape of CooTek seems quite solid. Source: Prospectus

The total amount of liabilities was equal to $14.81 million in 2017, which does not seem worrying. It represents 32.01% of the total amount of cash in December 2017. Note in the image below that long-term borrowing in 2017 was equal to zero.

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

The company expects to receive approximately $49.2 million from the IPO, which will be used for research and marketing efforts. It seems beneficial that the company is using the same amount for R&D and marketing. With this expenditure in R&D, new tool and AI capabilities can be expected, which seems great for business growth.

Valuation

With $27.68 million in cash on June 30, 2018 and $49.2 million from the IPO, the total cash after the IPO should be equal to $76.88 million. Using 3.195 billion ordinary shares outstanding after the IPO and with the ADSs (each ADS represents 50 Class A ordinary shares) being sold at $13, the total market capitalization should be equal to $830.7 million. As a result, the total enterprise value should be $753.82 million.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

For a period of six months ended June 30, 2018, the company reported $50.277 million in revenues, thus 2018 forward revenues of $120 million seem reasonable. Using this figure, the company will sell shares at 6.28x forward sales, which does not seem overvalued, but it is not cheap.

Other recent IPOs of chinese software operators were sold at higher ratios than that of CooTek. Take Huya (HUYA), which is trading at 11.86x sales with gross margins of 15% and a market capitalization of $1.18 billion. Additionally, Bilibili, Inc. (BILI) trades at 6.25x sales with gross profit margin of 29.23% and market capitalization of $2.7 billion. However, there are other stocks trading at lower valuations. YY Inc. (YY), with a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and gross profit margin of 39.05%, trades at 2.24x sales. Momo (MOMO), with market capitalization of $7.62 billion and gross profit margin of 48.68%, trades at 5.04x sales .

Shareholders: Sequoia Capital And Many Other Institutions

The list of shareholders shows large amount of institutional investors that were interested in CooTek. Sequoia Capital is among the shareholders, but there are many others. The fact that professional investors decided to invest in CooTek is very beneficial. The market will appreciate it.

Source: Prospectus

With that, there are several caveats to mention. First of all, CooTek has two types of share classes, which is not ideal. Certain shareholders have large amount of voting power with a small amount of beneficial ownership. For instance, directors own 26.3% of beneficial ownership and 73.9% of the total aggregate voting power. In addition, the company is incorporated in Cayman, where the rights of shareholders are smaller than that in the United States. The business structure is included in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

The fact that CooTek is incorporated in Cayman is the origin of other issues. Shareholders in the United States will not be able to initiate class actions against the company. Additionally, judges in the U.S. will not be able to act against the Board of Directors. It is highlighted in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With an innovative business model, growing net sales at 238% y/y and large gross profit margin, CooTek is a name to follow closely. Additionally, the company has collaboration agreements with powerful partners and well-known shareholders like Sequoia Capital. Having said that, selling shares at 6.28x forward sales, CooTek is not very overvalued as compared to other chinese stocks with similar margins, but it is not cheap. Perhaps, waiting for a buy the dip opportunity is most suitable strategy on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.