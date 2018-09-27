8% Yield With Interest Rate Protection, No K-1

What does this offering entail? Read below to find out more.

Although I believe the common is still quite overpriced and is an avoid here, the 8% preferred is at least worth examining.

SSW is a containership behemoth that has recently attracted attention due to the combination of star management (David Sokol) and investors (Prem Watsa).

A new shipping preferred was issued in September and recently began trading. This issuance offers an 8% tax-advantaged (1099 form) payout.

Note: This report is a continuation of our public series highlighting recent preferred shipping equity offerings and opportunities. Our previous iteration covered Tsakos Energy Navigation Series-F, which offered a record 9.5% yield (TNP-F).

Company Overview

Seaspan Corp (SSW) is the world’s largest containership leasing company, with a fully-delivered fleet of 112 vessels ranging between 2,500 TEU and 14,000 TEU. SSW charters their ships to multiple top-tier shipping lines, but the bulk of their long-term exposure is with Asian firms including China’s COSCO, Taiwan’s Yang Ming, and Japan’s MOL and K-Line. During the past year, SSW has attracted a major investment from Fairfax (i.e. Prem Watsa) and they have also executed a major expansion by rolling up the related-party GCI venture.

SSW's closest peers are Costamare (CMRE), Danaos Corp (DAC), and Global Ship Lease (GSL). Both CMRE and GSL also offer preferred equity.

SSW currently trades at $8.07 with a pro forma share count of approximately 212M, for a forward market capitalization of over $1.7B. SSW also has 25M additional outstanding warrants with an $8.04 exercise price. SSW offers a current yield of 5.5%.

Series-I Overview

Although Seaspan has significantly increased their common share capital via warrants with Fairfax, they have recently pivoted back to the preferred equity markets, raising $150M via Series-I Preferred Equity (SSW-I) at 8%.

Why is SSW selling more preferred equity? Is this a reasonable option or new opportunity for income-seeking investors? How should SSW-I be compared to their previous vehicles (SSW-D/E/G/H)?

This report will also cover what "Fixed-to-Floating," “Cumulative,” “Redeemable,” and “Perpetual” mean for investors.

Why Sell Preferred Equity?

Shipping firms are now usually getting secured bank debt for 5-6% and unsecured debt for 7-8%, so accepting a new series of preferred equity makes perfect sense for SSW. They are taking much less risk and not paying a substantially higher premium.

Let’s focus on some of these positives for Seaspan:

‘Optional’ Payments: Preferred equity resides in a niche between unsecured/junk debt and standard equity. Technically, the dividends payments are optional, but the cumulative nature ensures that all payouts will eventually be made before common holders are eligible to receive a single penny. This gives the company more flexibility in case situations become difficult. Debt, even unsecured, has no such option: miss a payment and the firm goes bankrupt.

Never Matures: Preferred are also usually perpetual (from the company's perspective), which means they never mature. Borrow $100M in unsecured debt and eventually you’ll have to pay 100% of it back, plus interest payments along the way. For preferred equity, companies only need to make their quarterly dividends, and even those are ‘optional’ as discussed above. Flexibility on the payments and no brick wall at the end.

Call Flexibility: Preferred equities are often redeemable, which means they come with call provisions that allows the company to have the option to repurchase the units at par in the future. Some investors accidentally confuse these with maturities and calculate misguided yield-to-maturity (“YTM”) calculations as a result. The call options are solely up to the company.

(Almost) Zero Rights: Secured bondholders have legal rights to asset claims and even unsecured bondholders can get significant representation in case things go south financially. Preferred equity holders have no such rights or claims on assets. Although they are superior to common equity, investors have virtually no recourse in the event of a default or simple dividend deferrals.

Dividends Never Increase (w/o Provisions): Preferred dividends are typically fixed at a certain percentage to par. It might be a higher rate than the common equity currently yields, but unlike the common payouts, which can significantly grow in the future, sans provisions like Fixed-To-Floating or Failure-to-Redeem, preferreds will never be entitled to larger payouts. This can make preferred far cheaper than common equity in the long-run, even at a higher initial yield.

We ran down a significant list of items that make a questionable fundraising tool suddenly seem attractive. In fact, preferred equity, even in the mid-9% range can be superior to unsecured debt in the 7-8% range. Why? Unlike most domestic companies, shipping firms pay almost no income tax. This means they don’t benefit at all from writing off interest as an expense, so a 150-200 basis premium is easily offset by all the perks described above.

Why Buy These Instruments?

These preferred equity instruments are clear winners for companies. It would seem Seaspan is getting a bargain, which suggests that buyers must be getting the short end of the stick? There's not always a winner and a loser, especially due to tax regimes. Preferreds offer a few clear wins for retail buyers:

Higher Fixed Payment: There are rare exceptions, but preferred equities often provide a higher distribution payment than their common counterparts. This of course is also in exchange for the payments never increasing, they are fixed payouts. For a retired investor looking for near-term income streams, this sort of arrangement can make sense.

Less Risk than Common (Priority Payments, No Dilution): If you believe a company is long-term sustainable, then preferreds are fairly low risk compared to the common equity. 100% of payments must be made before common holders receive a single penny in distributions, this is what preferred means.

If financial conditions get difficult down the road, holders of preferred will likely be sitting in a much better position. Banks are also looking out for their loans and will often force companies to raise fresh equity, even at terrible prices, leading to painful dilution. These raises are very beneficial to preferred holders since it stabilizes the company and doesn’t lead to dilution.

Tax Advantages: For US-based investors, there are significant advantages to buying a preferred equity instead of a bond instrument if done inside a taxable account. This is because preferred dividends, especially those from shipping companies, are often eligible for the far lower ‘qualified dividend’ tax rates. Interest payments hit at income rates as high as 24-37%, whereas preferred payouts would be taxed at 15-23.8% in a similar range.

Market Intersection Lower Here?

This is my 4th coverage report on a new shipping preferred over the past year. When I covered Costamare Series-E (CMRE-E) and Teekay Offshore Partners Series-E (TOO-E), I suggested we were witnessing a 'clearing price' for preferred in the 8-9% range. This price range was the intersection between the benefits for companies and retail investor needs. A few months ago, Tsakos Energy Navigation was forced to pay 9.5% for their Series-F (TNP-F), but this now seems to be just a higher-risk outlier.

Seaspan has reaffirmed that the market can clear preferreds in the 8% range.

Is Seaspan an Outlier?

For those who follow my shipping research, its no secret that I have been recently bearish on the stock price from the $9-$10 range. I believe the company is substantially overpriced compared to peers, primarily because investors are star-struck by the involvement of Sokol and Watsa.

This stronger pricing of the common equity seems to have extended a bit to the preferred equity. Lets compare against the most recent offerings:

During the past year, we’ve seen 7 offerings from unique companies, all within the 8.2-9.5% range. TNP was admittedly a high-risk outlier, but the general market average is still in the mid/upper-8s. SSW pricing at 8.00% was a significant victory for their team. Well done!

Ironically, I think that SSW's preferred is more risky (perhaps significantly more risky) than at least 4 of those comps, which landed between 8.2-8.75% respectively.

What's a "Fixed-to-Floating" Provision?

Seaspan is offering a "Fixed-to-Floating" provision ("F2F"). What does F2F mean for potential investors?

As previously covered, I believe F2F is a benefit for investors, and signals that we’re pushing deeper into a 'buyer’s market' for these instruments as well as a general angst about rising yields. A F2F helps address one of the biggest risks of investing in preferred equity (second only to the risk of future company distress): interest rate risk. As investors know, higher yields result in lower bond prices. The same concept also applies to preferred equities, but the damage can be even more magnified. Par values are typically $25, but these shares can trade far lower.

Why? As discussed above, preferreds are perpetual by nature. Although an 8% yield forever sounds strong today, when 10-year Treasuries are paying 3.08, if yield curves went up another 200-300 bps (remember, we are talking forever here), suddenly 8% might look puny, especially considering all the additional risks.

A F2F provision helps address this concern. If interest rates spike down the road, the preferreds will eventually adjust back to a market reality. If investors suspect a generally rising interest environment, then a shorter transition period from "fixed" to "floating" would be more valuable. Ideally, the transition is far enough in the future to ensure several years of fixed payments, but not so far that the instrument provides excessive interest rate risk. Transition periods have ranged from 5 years to 10 years, with the shorter transitions generally offering lower yields.

This specific instrument has a 5-year transition, which allows a near-term transition to a floating rate of LIBOR + 5.008%. Current 3m LIBOR is 2.34%, which would translate to a floating yield of 7.35%. This shows that current investors are only taking a medium/long-term interest rate risk of about 0.64%. I believe that SSW was able to reach the lower 8.00% yield by offering a shorter-term conversion to floating rates.

SSW’s Series-I Offering

What does the latest Seaspan placement offer to investors?

The official prospectus is attached. SSW is promising to pay 8.0% for 5 years (until 30 October 2023), at which point the company has the option to buy back the shares for $25 or switch to a payout of 3m LIBOR + 5.008%.

LIBOR rates, as shown below, are currently at 2.34%, which means that SSW would pay out 7.35% if rates remain flat. We show a 20y chart below, illustrating that although rates have surged since 2016, we still remain fairly low by historic standards.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Economic Research, 3m LIBOR

This 5y conversion rate helps protect investors against the majority of long-term interest rate risk.

Note: I am not a tax adviser, this is not tax advice nor investment advice. Always consult a licensed professional before making allocations.

Which SSW Series is the Best?

This offering is “Series-I” because it is their 9th set of preferred equity. SSW has four other sets of public preferred outstanding (SSW-D/E/G/H). Series A/B were previous private issuances. Series-C was redeemed a couple years ago and Series-F is a private series that was redeemed in July 2018. Preferred equity is “pari passu,” which means all dividends must be paid together and all collateral claims are equal.

The latest I-Series offers an 8.00% yield and it also comes with the Fixed-To-Floating bonus feature. This compares to 7.95% for Series-D (prospectus here), 8.25% for Series-E (prospectus here), 8.2% for Series-G (prospectus here), and 7.875% for Series-H (prospectus here).

Since all of those other issuances are fixed perpetual (i.e. the yields will never increase regardless of the market), I think the Series-I is clearly the superior choice. However, the yield spread isn't significant, so we should see a similar band of trading ranges for the near-future.

Bottom Line

Is the offering attractive? Seaspan has a significant backlog and strong equity investors, so I think the general payout is relatively safe. The 5y floating feature is also nice. However, the yield still seems a bit low compared to stronger offerings from other firms.

The largest negative to this offering is that the entire preferred base is equally-ranked, which means that there is currently over $600M of equity fighting for the same tier of security. SSW has extensive leverage and the majority of its fleet is on well above-market charters, many of which will begin expiring in 2020. This firm is hardly as safe as the pricing would otherwise suggest.

Conclusion & Discussion

This continues to be an exciting time in the preferred equity markets. 8.0% is a less juicy yield, but the utilization of a 5-year floating feature is a nice move. There are legitimate long-term risks here, but the Series-I seems to be the best current offering from SSW. If income investors want SSW exposure, Series-I seems to be the clear winner.

I'm personally avoiding the common and would consider a short here.

What do you think? Feel free to add thoughts below!

J Mintzmyer collaborates with James Catlin on his Marketplace service

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.